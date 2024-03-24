5 Expensive Sam’s Club Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

slobo / iStock.com

Shopping at retail warehouses like Sam’s Club is supposed to yield better deals, but some very expensive items are still on sale. You might be wondering about the quality of these costly items. Are they worth the hype — or the price?

Here are the ones consumer experts say you shouldn’t pass up next time you’re at Sam’s Club.

Apple iPad Pro

Price: Starts at $749

Smart shoppers check Sam’s Club prices on Apple products before visiting the Apple store.

“It’s rare to find discounts on Apple products, so many turn to warehouse clubs to save money on these items–when they’re available,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “Sam’s Club sells the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with 256GB for $849. When looking on Apple, you’ll see this item selling for $899. At P.C. Richard & Son, it’s going for $879. Sam’s Club is a top choice to save on these high-quality personal electronics.”

Reviewers agree that this is a great deal. One 5-star review reads “Couldn’t find a better price on iPad 11.”

It seems like Sam’s Club is a perfect stop to find Apple products when you need them.

Diamond Paperclip Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold

Price: $429

“Sam’s Club is a great place to find deals on fine jewelry, even trendy pieces,” said Landau. “The paperclip style is timeless, and these diamond paperclip earrings from Sam’s Club come in 14K yellow gold for only $429.”

Landau looked into comparable pricing on pieces like this, and there really weren’t any competitors that could match a price this low.

“The closest comparison comes from Saks Off Fifth, which offers a similar pair for $500 (originally $1,000). By shopping at Sam’s Club, you get a better deal on this expensive purchase.”

Reviewers love the versatility of these earrings, with one reading “Beautiful earrings that can be worn casually or for an evening out.”

Lifesmart LS700DX 7-Person 90-Jet 230V Spa with Waterfall

Price: $3,999

Sprucing up your backyard for the summer? Sam’s Club has some great picks, including this jet spa that fits you and six friends.

According to Landau, it’s also probably the best price for this particular model, especially since it’s currently going for $1,500 off the original price.

“This same item sells for $4,899.82 at Bed Bath & Beyond, making Sam’s Club the best choice to save money. Especially for such an expensive item, you want to ensure you’re getting the best deal without sacrificing quality,” said Landau.

One bonus that comes up consistently in reviews is that it comes well ahead of the expected delivery date. Once customers got it set up, they were very happy with the tub’s performance.

One review read “I’m a first-time hot tub owner and I think this was perfect for my family and a great price point. It was delivered on March 7th and wasn’t expecting it until March 22nd and the delivery company and driver were very accommodating and nice to work with. It’s easy to operate and maintain. Great buy!”

Member’s Mark 5-Burner Gas Grill

Price: $299.98

“If you are on a budget, but shopping for a quality grill I highly suggest you check out Sam’s Club Member’s Mark grills,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings. “They have both flat top griddle grills and traditional grills that start at $200 and go up to $2,000 for the large deluxe versions.” Most of the reviews are 5 stars, with one pleased reviewer writing “Fabulous grill. Heats evenly. Came with a cover. Operates very nicely. Always impressed with the stuff from Sam’s Club.”

This is a great price, considering on Amazon, there’s a gas grill with only four burners that are selling for $334.99.

La Mer Creme de la mer Moisturizing Cream

Price: $398 for 3.4 ounces

“This is a far cry from the drug-store products most shoppers expect to find at Sam’s,” said Todd Stearn, the founder and CEO of The Money Manual. And, though nearly $400 for moisturizer might seem steep, it’s actually a deal for La Mer. This same size of the brand’s moisturizing cream sells for $570 on Sephora.

Still not sold on a $400 moisturizer? Customers swear by it.

One 5-star review reads “This is the only one that feels like it’s actually moisturizing my skin. All the other ones had a tightening effect that left my skin feeling dry.”

