7 Grocery Items To Stock Up On When They’re On Sale

While inflation has eased, prices of certain foods have remained high. A family of four following a low-cost budget plan can expect to spend approximately $244 weekly or around $1,056 monthly.

Many look for discounts and deals while shopping to keep costs down. The best way to snag the steepest savings is to stock up when things are on sale. Buying in bulk, however, may not always be the most cost-effective option.

Here are the seven grocery items to stock up on when they’re on sale and why.

Butter

While you frequently hear that you shouldn’t buy perishable items in bulk, butter may be an exception. Butter lasts a surprisingly long for a dairy product and freezes nicely, so it’s worth stocking up.

Butter lasts about three months in the refrigerator and five to nine months in the freezer, depending on whether it is salted or unsalted.

Dry Pasta

No pantry is complete without dry pasta. The meal maker has an extraordinarily long shelf life, up to two years for some brands. If spaghetti night is on weekly rotation at your house, grab a handful of your favorite box when it’s on sale.

If you want to keep bugs out of your pasta, transfer it into an airtight storage container in a cool, dark, dry place, like a cupboard.

Beans

Beans are another pantry staple to consider buying in bulk when they’re on sale.

Whether you prefer canned or dried, legumes will last for a year or more if stored correctly. Dried beans left in a food-grade bag have at least a year shelf life, and canned beans stay good for years.

The great thing about having beans on hand is that they work great as a side dish or can star as the main entree when paired with rice, veggies or other scrumptious ingredients.

Cereal

Cereal has become a breakfast must-have for most families, and a brand-named box easily costs $5 or more in-store.

Luckily, you can store ready-to-eat cereal at room temperature for 6 to 12 months. So, don’t be afraid to secure a surplus of your favorite morning munchie when it goes on sale.

Frozen Fruits

With smoothies being all the rage, frozen fruit frequently finds its way to the freezers of many American households.

While frozen fruit can be quite expensive, it lasts for 10 to 18 months, depending on the type of fruit. So, if you find a coupon feel free to stockpile your freezer with the frozen treat.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter can be a quick source of protein for busy bodies of any age. The problem is that it is also particularly pricey when it’s not on sale. If you or your always-hungry teenager loves to scarf down peanut butter by the jar, buy a few when they are discounted.

The protein-packed spread lasts six months to two years unopened and two to three months opened.

Sports Drinks

A parent of a kid in youth sports knows you can never have enough sports drinks on hand.

Between multiple weekly practices and weekend games, keeping your fridge fully stocked is a must. The good news is that the electrolyte-rich fluids have a shelf life of a year or more, which means you can buy them in bulk and use them as needed.

