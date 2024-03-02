8 Things You Must Buy at Walmart While on a Retirement Budget

YvanDube / iStock/Getty Images

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average retiree spends $52,141 per year, which RetireGuide says is about 80% of the $66,928 the average person in the overall population spends.

That gives retirees $4,345 a month, and they have to make every dollar count — and they can get the most for their money if they shop smart at Walmart.

To identify the Walmart items that are too good to pass up for retirees on a budget, GOBankingRates consulted a dietitian, a travel expert and an average Walmart shopper while scouring for the best picks from influencers dedicated to the world’s largest retailer.

Azova UTI Test and Telehealth Bundle

Some of the best must-have picks for retirees on a budget come from Walmart bloggers and influencers Bethany and Amanda, the minds behind Whoa, Wait. Walmart?

Among their top choices is the Azova UTI Telehealth bundle for $49.98. According to Medical News Today, urinary tract infections are most common and most serious in older adults, and the Azova bundle gives you UTI test strips with a telehealth consultation for accurate results in two minutes and a same-day prescription if needed.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System

The WWW duo also recommends the FoodSaver system. While $129 might seem like a splurge for a retiree on a budget, Fortune reports that people in the average household waste one-third of the food they buy, throwing away $1,500 per year. The vacuum sealing system keeps food fresh five times longer, which means retirees could stand to save hundreds per year and the FoodSaver could pay for itself in just a few months.

RationalKitchen says it also saves you money by letting you buy in bulk, freeze large quantities, eliminate freezer burn and extend the life of leftovers.

Great Value Skinless Atlantic Salmon Portions

Now that you have your vacuum-sealing food-preservation system, it’s time to cook with age-specific health in mind.

“A heart-healthy diet is a good idea for people of any age, but it becomes even more important as we approach retirement,” said Catherine Rall, registered dietitian and founder of Happy V. “As we age, our risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart-related issues only gets higher. One of the key components of a heart-healthy diet is lean protein, especially fish, since it’s so rich in omega-3 fatty acids and good cholesterol. The trouble with fish is that it’s usually quite expensive and doesn’t keep well when it’s fresh. Luckily, Walmart has frozen salmon filets for less than $11 per pound.”

Made Easy Kit Pill Case

Even when retirees hit the road, skies or cruise ships, they can never take a vacation from their prescription pills — and with one $8.99 purchase, they won’t have to.

“If you need to bring your medication on your trip, this pill case from Walmart is your perfect partner,” said travel expert Vadim Garr, CEO and founder of Boatcrowd. “Having this on your travels ensures that you can take your medication on time and can bring other OTC medicine for head, stomach and body aches.”

Great Value Over-the-Counter Medications

Design and historic restoration expert Amanda Groebner is the co-owner of TimeWorn Wood — and she does nearly all of her shopping for her personal and business life at Walmart.

For her, the best place for retirees to save money is in the medicine section.

“Walmart’s Great Value brand offers a range of over-the-counter medications at a fraction of the cost of name brands,” Groebner said. “From pain relievers to allergy medications, these products are essential for retirees looking to manage their health without overspending.”

Mainstays Kitchen Essentials

Nearly every item in Walmart’s Mainstays kitchen line holds a rating of 4.5 or better — and since cooking at home is one of the best ways to save money, retirees would be wise to invest in these low-cost, well-made essentials.

“The Mainstays line includes everything from cookware to utensils, providing high-quality kitchen tools at affordable prices,” Groebner said. “For retirees who enjoy cooking or baking, these items offer great functionality without breaking the bank.”

Equate Beauty Products

The in-store brand also can save retirees money in the beauty aisle without skimping on quality.

“Walmart’s Equate brand offers a wide selection of beauty and personal care items comparable to higher-end brands,” Groebner said. “Retirees can enjoy premium products at significantly lower prices, from moisturizers to shampoos.”

A 1.7-ounce jar of Equate collagen moisturizer costs $4.88. Walmart sells the same size container of the same product from L’Oreal for $8.98 — and that’s on sale from $11.49.

Marketside Fresh Produce

Like Great Value salmon, Walmart’s produce aisle offers retirees the chance to stay healthy while saving money.

“Walmart’s Marketside brand offers fresh, quality produce at competitive prices,” Groebner said. “For those on a retirement budget, incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet becomes more accessible, promoting a healthier lifestyle.”

