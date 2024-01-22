AMD downgraded, American Airlines upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines (AAL) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $17 price target. The firm is selectively recommending investors increase exposure to airlines as domestic capacity growth slows, noting that American is the only airline that hit its capacity and CASMx guidance in 2023.



Goldman Sachs upgraded StoneCo (STNE) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $21, up from $12. The outlook looks slightly more favorable for Brazil payment stocks, as growth seems to be reaching a positive inflection point, which can lead to further upside risks to earnings, the analyst tells investors.

UBS upgraded J.B. Hunt (JBHT) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $234, up from $205. The company's Q4 earnings report provided evidence that their intermodal margin has likely reached bottom and shows potential for gradual improvement in 2024, as well as pointing to a stronger cyclical upturn in 2025, the firm says.

BTIG upgraded SentinelOne (S) to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target. The firm conducted a number of field checks across the security software space and spoke with five large enterprise CISOs/CIOs over the last couple of weeks and notes there was "a clear uptick" in discussions on the endpoint security space at all contacts.