Americans Plan To Spend $321 on Easter This Year — Here’s What They’re Buying

Easter is one of the top-shopped holidays during April, May and June, ranking second only to Mother’s Day. Americans are planning to spend $321 on average this year, according to a survey by RetailMeNot. It’s a number that’s $34 higher than 2023’s average spend of $287.

Here are the goodies Easter shoppers are buying and where they’re buying — plus, find out how to get more bang for your buck if you’re shopping this holiday.

Top Spending Categories for Easter Shoppers

RetailMeNot’s survey found that these are the top spending categories for the 39% of Americans who are planning to shop for Easter this year.

Chocolate and Candy

Chocolate and candy topped the list with 65% of shoppers planning to buy some form of sweet, Easter-themed treat. The survey broke it down even further by finding out from respondents what their favorite candies are, with chocolate eggs and robin eggs ranking No.1, closely followed by chocolate bunnies.

Chocolate eggs/robin eggs: 26%

Chocolate bunnies: 24%

Jelly beans: 15%

M&Ms or Skittles: 14%

Marshmallow Peeps: 9%

Gummy candy: 8%

Easter Baskets

Easter baskets traditionally contain Easter candy, so it’s no surprise that almost half (48%) of Easter shoppers are planning to spend their money on one or more.

You could easily spend $50 to $100 or more for premade Easter baskets, depending on where you buy them and what’s in them. However, if you want to really save, the cheapest route is to create your own Easter baskets with items from a discount warehouse or a dollar store.

Easter Eggs

Easter eggs are another popular item for the holiday, largely due to all of the Easter egg hunts that occur. Almost half (48%) of respondents are planning to shop in this category. These colorful plastic ovals come in a range of sizes and shades, but some of the cheapest you’ll find are at the Dollar Tree. A bag of 24 retails for just $1.25.

On-Sale Food and Beverages

According to the survey, ham and leg of lamb are popular Easter fare, and 43% of shoppers are planning to stock up on these and also shop for other food and beverages on sale for the holiday.

You can spend over $100 for an 8-pound, bone-in, spiral-cut ham at The HoneyBaked Ham Co., or you can pick up a boneless, spiral-cut ham about half that size for around $14 at Walmart.

Clothing

Easter clothing is also a popular item, with 42% of respondents saying they plan to spend in this category. Floral dresses and pastel plaid shirts are popular Easter clothing items for church or formal dinners. However, some people might take a cheaper and more casual route and opt for an Easter-themed T-shirt.

Home Goods and Decor

People who are hosting an Easter lunch or dinner or have children are likely more interested in shopping for home goods and decor to complement the season. Places like dollar stores or Ross usually have affordable holiday-themed items that won’t break the bank. The key to snagging the best items, however, is to shop early. Otherwise, you’ll likely face nearly empty shelves. Only 30% of shoppers said they were going to spend on these items.

Top Retailers for Easter Shopping

According to the survey, the majority of Easter shoppers — 99% — are opting for in-store shopping for at least some of their purchases, compared to the 74% who plan to shop online.

Big-box stores, which offer a one-stop shopping experience top the list, with discount stores somewhere in the middle and department stores bringing up the rear.

Big-box stores, such as Walmart and Target: 57%

Amazon.com: 49%

Grocery stores: 47%

Discount stores, such as Dollar Tree, Ross and T.J. Maxx: 40%

Department stores, such as Macy’s and Kohl’s: 24%

Tips for Saving When Shopping Easter Sales

There are lots of ways to get the best bang for your buck on this season’s Easter sales, according to RetailMeNot. Here are a few ideas from its shopping experts.

Get the best bang for your buck by taking advantage of cash-back offers.

Sometimes, the best deals can happen when you think the opportunity has already passed. Check out last-minute deals for great offers.

The early bird doesn’t always get the worm. Sometimes, by shopping shortly after the Easter holiday, you can find special deals and discounts not available before — use this to stock up on Easter supplies to put away for next year.

Sales may be changing, and deals can be added regularly, so check retailers’ weekly ads for new specials and discounts. Also, check out top sales at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Target and more.

Save on gas and tolls by shopping online. You won’t have to park or figure in travel time and many stores have specific deals, discounts and promo or coupon codes only available online.

