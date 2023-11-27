Americans would love to see stocks in Santa's bag this year

There's nothing like unwrapping five shares of Nvidia or two shares of Apple or a savings bond on a snowy Christmas Day...

Don't laugh at the prospect or even be disappointed; Santa may bring you a slug of stock for the holidays instead of a $200 40-inch LED TV from the struggling Best Buy.

With markets on a roll in recent months, a new Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll reveals the gift of stocks or other investments this holiday season may be in Santa's gift bag.

About 70% of Americans say they would be happy to receive an investment as a holiday gift, the poll shows. Only 6% of Americans say they would be let down by receiving an investment this holiday season.

The reasons why people may be clamoring for investments is varied.

Roughly 61% would like the investment to help to save for the future, 54% see investments as a means to build wealth and 23% are aiming to beat inflation.

Two further interesting findings: 15% of Americans polled see investments as a good way to pay off debts, while another 12% believe the rising stock market will also lift their financial fortunes.

The group most excited to receive an investment as a gift? Higher income households (74% of those polled) earning more than $100,000 a year. Only 58% of those surveyed earning under $50,000 a year would like to receive an investment as a holiday gift.

Interest in investments this holiday season come amid cheery vibes in the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have logged gains in four straight weeks, according to data pulled by Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre. The Dow and S&P 500 are fresh off their highest closes since August 1. And despite an economic slowdown in the US, the small-cap Russell 2000 is at highs last seen in late September.

The Nasdaq Composite has led the charge this year, up a cool 46%.

Some of the most well known companies in the world have delivered sizzling year to date increases, perhaps fueling hopes of financial grandeur among Americans.

Microsoft is up 58%, Amazon has advanced 75% and the aforementioned Nvidia is up a mind-numbing 233%.

Such gains have the effect of making people feel as if they are missing out on more gains, or FOMO [fear of missing out] as Wall Street pros call it.

But whether the gift of stocks this year, for instance, pays off in 2024 is anyone's guess.

Given how fast the market has rallied in 2023, and key risks like higher interest rates and a looming presidential election, investing experts are warning smooth sledding isn't guaranteed.

"It would be perfectly normal for stocks to take a breather here—especially after the recent slingshot move higher—and likely move more toward a near-term trading range before an attempt at a move higher," Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner said in a new client note.

Gift wisely, Santa.

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on deals, mergers, activist situations, or anything else? Email brian.sozzi@yahoofinance.com.

