Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

On October 3, stocks declined as concerns over rising interest rates took center stage for traders, triggering a drop in US Treasuries. Boohoo Group Plc, a fast-fashion retailer in the UK, tumbled 10% after revising its forecasts amid efforts to attract struggling shoppers by reducing prices. The Stoxx 600 index in Europe retreated 0.2% to a six-month low, while US equity futures stabilized. In Asia, Hong Kong shares led losses, with the Hang Seng Index falling up to 3.4% after a long weekend. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is approaching a correction, having dropped nearly 10% from its July peak during China's week-long holiday. Bond markets weakened following a Monday slump in Treasuries, driven by hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. Yields on five- to 30-year Treasuries surged about 10 basis points, with the 10-year note reaching its highest level since 2007. The US dollar strengthened against most G-10 currencies, reaching a year-to-date high against the yen after the Bank of Japan announced additional buying operations. Australia's dollar slipped to its lowest level since November due to bearish sentiment and elevated Treasury yields following the central bank's unchanged policy decision. The global bond sell-off intensified as the US government shutdown reprieve led traders to increase bets on a November rate hike from the Fed, now with roughly a one-in-three chance. Gold dropped to its lowest level since March, and oil fell for a fourth consecutive day, with West Texas Intermediate falling below $90 a barrel. Concerns about the second-order impacts of stronger growth and higher rates, including potential inflation resurgence, contributed to increased market volatility. China Evergrande Group, however, defied the overall negative trend, surging up to 42% upon resuming trading after a recent halt.

According to Reuters, a group of crypto investors is shifting focus from Bitcoin to blockchain technology, aiming to revitalize traditional assets through "tokenization" – the issuance of blockchain-based digital tokens representing assets like bonds, stocks, and real estate. Major financial firms, including London Stock Exchange Group, WisdomTree, and Mirae Asset Securities, have invested in or are exploring token trading and investment platforms. Institutions like Franklin Templeton, UBS Asset Management, and ABN Amro have launched tokenized versions of assets. Over a third of U.S. institutional investors and nearly two-thirds of high-net-worth investors plan to invest in tokenized assets, driven by potential savings on transaction costs. Despite challenges, some believe this time is different, citing increased senior-level buy-in from large firms. The market cap of tokenized public securities is currently $345 million, a fraction of the wider cryptocurrency market. While hurdles remain, there is optimism for broader adoption in the future, fostering a better network effect.

Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.93 (+0.46%)

The Goldman Sachs Group revised its outlook on October 2 about Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), indicating a shift from Conviction-Buy to Buy. Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, has been a focal point for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving technology sector. The decision by Goldman Sachs to adjust its rating from Conviction-Buy to Buy suggests a nuanced evaluation of the company's performance and potential future growth. As of the latest market update, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) current share price stands at $203.73, reflecting a slight increase of 0.5% after the downgrade. This shift in valuation underscores the immediate response of investors to the altered analyst recommendation.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), a company we’ve owned since 2019, recently added ChatGPT-like capabilities onto its existing Al module, Einstein, to support its internal sales efforts and customer-facing software. For example, Einstein GPT can help generate marketing emails tailored to specific clients by using Salesforce’s customer database and past email correspondence to learn the most effective approach for each client. Einstein GPT is also different from off-the-shelf LLMS in three important ways: It keeps personal identifiable information private and secure, compared with external tools that retain anything a user enters. It employs the latest data in Salesforce’s system, as opposed to the sometimes-stale public data that train generic models. And generative Al capabilities can be integrated with other Salesforce offerings; the company has already introduced Slack GPT and Tableau GPT, Al-equipped versions of its workplace collaboration and analytics tools.”

09. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -0.05 (-0.03%)

On October 2, Piper Sandler adjusted its stance on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), downgrading it from Overweight to Neutral while maintaining an unaltered price target of $157. The analyst believes that the anticipated takeover by Cisco Systems (CSCO) will proceed as planned, adhering to existing terms and timelines. Furthermore, the analyst deems the current price target of $157 per share as reflective of a fair valuation for the asset. Investors are encouraged to consider these insights as they navigate their investment decisions in light of potential developments in the dynamic landscape of mergers and acquisitions.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“We exited our position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the quarter. A number of developments caused us to question whether Splunk’s competitive position was eroding. Splunk is a premium product, and less expensive alternatives have made progress increasing the quality of their offerings. Our research has confirmed Splunk is losing market share to these players, including Microsoft’s Sentinel. Sentinel has made a number of improvements over time and integrates with Microsoft’s other products. Notably, both of Splunk’s Co-Presidents left Splunk in 2022 to work for Microsoft. Splunk’s Chief Financial Officer left a few months later. Before the CFO left, Splunk lowered its annual recurring revenue guidance for the year. While the company attributed the change to the macro environment, we were unable to differentiate to what extent the slowdown was caused by the macro environment versus competitive factors. Based on our primary research and competitive concerns, we no longer had sufficient confidence in Splunk’s value stability. Splunk no longer qualifies for investment, and we exited the position.”

08. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -1.78 (-0.86%)

On October 2, analyst Jimmy Bhullar from JPMorgan revised his stance on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), downgrading it from Overweight to Neutral while maintaining an unaltered price target of $250. Bhullar holds a more cautious perspective on the overall commercial lines market, citing that the stock's valuation lacks the appeal it had during the upgrade in March. The property and casualty sector faces the risk of heightened inflation, and although investor sentiment is optimistic, the analyst deems the current valuation levels as unattractive, as communicated in a research note to investors.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund made the following comment about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and a leading commercial lines insurer in the U.S. with operations in 54 countries and territories. Chubb is regarded as one of the most skilled property and casualty underwriters globally with an average P&C combined ratio of 90.8% between 2018 and 2022.”

07. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -0.83 (-1.56%)

On October 2, Goldman Sachs removed Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) from its prestigious Conviction List, while maintaining a Buy rating and retaining an optimistic $80 price target for the shares. This adjustment was implemented during the October update to the firm's America's Conviction List - Directors' Cut. The move suggests a recalibration in the level of conviction regarding Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) within Goldman Sachs, although the Buy rating and the specified price target indicate continued positive sentiment towards the stock.

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy made the following comment about Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“On an individual stock basis, positions in Broadcom, Comcast, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), Madison Square Garden Sports and Twitter were the leading contributors to absolute returns during the period. HVAC and building services provider Johnson Controls, meanwhile, saw a normalization of supply chain and semiconductor shortages lead to better operating results and subsequent strong performance.”

06. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -2.45 (-2.07%)

On October 2, Bank of America (BofA) revised its outlook on Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), downgrading it from Buy to Neutral and concurrently reducing the price target from $148 to $128. This adjustment is accompanied by a cut in the firm's fiscal year 2024 core Funds From Operations (FFO) per share estimate, which now stands at $7.30, down from $7.49. BofA's downgrade is grounded in uncertainties regarding the stabilization of the U.K. in terms of volume and margin, coupled with the belief that "operational excellence is key to driving outperformance in today's macro backdrop." While Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) demonstrated resilience during a period of low interest rates and robust acquisition activity, the current capital market conditions suggest a shift in the strategy required to generate shareholder value. The analyst notes that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) operations may need to catch up with the company's substantial growth trajectory. This reassessment by BofA underscores the importance of operational efficiency in the current economic environment and suggests a divergence in the approach needed to navigate the evolving capital market landscape.

Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund made the following comment about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“The Fund had the opportunity to initiate a position in the common stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the quarter, as its recent divergence created a rare price-to-value disconnect in Fund Management’s opinion. Founded by the Shiffman family in the mid 1970’s, Sun Communities Inc. (“Sun”) has been publicly-traded since 1993, and meaningfully expanded its platform over the past 40 years. In fact, Sun is now the largest single owner of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle communities in North America, with more than 500 properties comprised of nearly 150,000 leasable sites, and a particular focus on the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the U.S. The company is also the largest owner of marinas in the U.S. with 135 locations and nearly 50,000 slips, as well as investments in the MH and RV space internationally, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Park Holidays in the U.K. and 10% stake in separately-listed Ingenia Communities in Australia (also held in the Fund)…” (Click here to read the full text)

