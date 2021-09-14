Apple debuts Apple Watch Series 7 with new design, bigger screen

Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday debuted its new Apple Watch Series 7, the latest version of the company's popular wearable. Available later this fall and starting at $399, the Apple Watch Series 7 gets an all-new design and larger displays. Rather than the old 40mm and 40mm screens, the Series 7 features 41mm and 45mm panels that will provide more content on screen at once.

The screens on the Series 7 are 20% larger than the Series 6's panels. The larger display means you'll be able to read 50% more text on screen. What's more, Apple has added a full keyboard for replying to messages that you can tap or swipe across.

Apple says the Series 7 is also the most durable watch it's ever built, and has IP6X certification — meaning you don't have to worry about using it in dusty environments. Battery life is the same at about 18 hours, but it charges 33% faster than the Series 6 thanks to a high-powered USB C charger.

Apple has debuted the Apple Watch Series 7. (Image: Apple)

The watch will be available in five new colors including green, blue, and Product Red, as well as Nike and Hermes models.

Apple isn't getting rid of its Series 3 or Apple Watch SE, though. The company will continue to offer the Series 3 for just $199, while the SE will cost you $279.

The Apple Watch has been a massive hit for Apple, with the smartwatch accounting for a whopping 28% of all smartwatch shipments in Q2 2021, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research. The company has also used it as part of its push into health care, adding features like heart rhythm and fall detection, a blood oxygen sensor, and sleep monitoring.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple's greatest contribution to humankind will be its work in the health space, and the Apple Watch is the company's main avenue for capturing health data for users.

But the Apple Watch is also part fashion statement, as its redesign clearly shows. For Apple, continuing to ride that line between health and fashion will be important going forward.

Story continues

The Watch falls under Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories business, which has seen a jump in recent years thanks to the smartwatch and Apple's AirPods. In 2020, the segment accounted for $30.6 billion of the company's $274.5 billion in overall revenue, making it Apple's third largest business behind the iPhone and Services.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.