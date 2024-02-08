Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

And accordingly, the company makes no representations or warranties with respect to this information. The company's fourth quarter December 31, 2023, earnings presentation can be found on the company's website at www.arescapitalcorp.com by clicking on the fourth quarter 2023 earnings presentation link on the homepage of the Investor Resources section. Ares Capital Corporation's earnings release and Form 10-K are also available on this website. I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Kipp DeVeer, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Executive Officer. Kipp?

Kipp DeVeer: Thanks, John. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining our earnings call today. I'm here with our Co-Presidents, Kort Schnabel and Mitch Goldstein; our Chief Operating Officer, Jana Markowicz; our Chief Financial Officer, Penni Roll; our Chief Accounting Officer, Scott Lem; and other members of the management team. For those who may not have seen our announcement, Scott Lem has been appointed as our new Chief Financial Officer effective February 15th. Scott has been a key business leader within our finance and accounting team for more than two decades, and he has been instrumental in helping us drive growth and success at ARCC over our many years together. In hand with this announcement, the company wants to thank Penni Roll for the tremendous contribution she has brought to our company over the past 14 years.

As many of you know, she joined us with the acquisition of Allied Capital back in 2010 and has been a great partner to me and everyone on the team. And thankfully, she is staying with Ares in a senior leadership role, and it's noteworthy that Penni will also remain an officer of Ares Capital. Scott and Penni's new appointments underscore the depth and quality of our team, and we look forward to both continuing to serve Ares Capital in their new roles. Now to our strong results. This morning, we reported another quarter of increased core earnings of $0.63 per share, which culminated in a year of record core earnings of $2.37 per share. These results largely reflect the continued strong credit performance of our portfolio and the earnings benefits of higher market interest rates on our net interest income.

The strength of our earnings and positive valuation momentum in our portfolio also led to growth in our book value per share, which increased 5% year-over-year and reached a new record of $19.24 per share. In addition, our regular dividend of $1.92 per share for 2023 increased 10% over the 2022 regular dividend. We're proud of our long-term track record of delivering stable and consistent dividends to our shareholders. We remain one of the few BDCs that's been able to build NAV while delivering an average dividend yield of roughly 10% on the NAV over our 20-year history. Our strong results in 2023 and over the past several years reflect the market share gains that direct lenders like ARCC have enjoyed due to the greater certainty of execution, larger final hold amounts and enhanced flexibility provided to companies.

As an example, in 2023 over 90% of new LBOs were completed by direct lenders rather than through banks or bank-led syndications. And while the markets were slower last year, we believe we saw substantial market share gains overall. Although many more traditional lenders are now returning to the market and the syndicated loan and high-yield markets seem to be finding their footing, we believe more borrowers recognize our ability to partner with them in support of their long-term growth objectives even during volatile and dislocated markets. In 2023 and into 2024, we've witnessed large high-quality companies that were traditionally financed by the broadly syndicated markets turned to us to refinance their capital structures, not because they were unable to access the public markets, but because they preferred the stability that we provide through market cycles.

By leveraging the broader scale of Ares' U.S. direct lending platform, we believe we can unlock value for a wide range of businesses, whether they are large high-quality companies seeking multibillion-dollar financings or strong-performing core middle-market companies seeking a lender with flexible capital and the ability to support growth over time. Borrower demand for dependable financing partners is not exclusive to the larger end of the middle market as we're also seeing many core middle-market companies seeking our financing solutions. As an example, the number of transactions we reviewed in 2023 for companies with EBITDA less than $100 million expanded 30% year-over-year. Our differentiated deal flow also stems from our ability to provide capital in situations where significant technical expertise is required or there is a high degree of complexity, particularly in industries such as software and technology, specialty healthcare, financial services, infrastructure and power, and sports, media and entertainment, just to name a few.

We believe that our capabilities have resulted in us transacting with a growing number of borrowers. Ultimately, we believe the breadth of our sourcing capabilities drives better selectivity, which in turn leads to better credit outcomes and ultimately differentiates our performance relative to other market participants. Reflecting this focus on our sourcing capabilities, we estimate that we reviewed more than $500 billion of transaction opportunities in 2023, and during the fourth quarter we saw more transactions than were reported in the broadly syndicated loan and middle market combined. We believe our high selectivity and rigorous underwriting supports our historical track record of maintaining a relatively low level of nonaccruals and generally healthy credit performance.

And currently we're seeing strong organic EBITDA growth of our portfolio companies and a below average level of non-accruing loans. Through the fourth quarter, we continued to collect 99% of contractual interest and the weighted average interest coverage ratio of our portfolio companies remained stable quarter-over-quarter. Further augmenting the health of our portfolio is a significant value junior to our loans. We estimate that the weighted average LTV of our total loan portfolio, including our junior capital investments, is around 43%. Our junior capital investments have attractive returns with LTVs that are comparable to liquid first lien structures. We believe that our ability to selectively invest in junior capital for relative value, often in much larger companies, differentiates our platform from senior only competitors.

Our ability to invest for relative value across the capital structure and generate incremental, risk-adjusted returns in junior capital investments has been a hallmark of our company and a significant contributor to our results over the past two decades. Given our size and long-term financing relationships, we maintain a strong capital position with excess liquidity in order to navigate market cycles and to be opportunistic when we see growing borrower demand. Our current net debt to equity level is reasonably low relative to historical standards at around 1.2 times. This leaves us with additional earnings upside if we choose to operate with expanded leverage and plenty of capital to pursue what we feel are attractive new investments. Our available liquidity was further enhanced in January 2024 with the issuance of a five-year, unsecured note at industry-leading pricing.

With that, let me turn the call over to Penni to provide more details on our financial results and some further thoughts on our balance sheet.

Penni Roll: Thanks, Kipp. We reported GAAP net income per share of $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.89 in the prior quarter and $0.34 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year, we reported GAAP net income per share of $2.75 compared to $1.21 for 2022. On a core basis, we matched our record level of core earnings per share of $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.59 in the prior quarter and $0.63 in the fourth quarter of 2022. We continue to see the benefits of higher base rates on our predominantly floating rate portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 as our interest and dividend income increased from both the prior quarter and fourth quarter of the prior year. Additionally, we saw the benefits of an improving investing environment resulting in higher capital structuring service fees from our highest origination quarter of the year.

Our stockholders’ equity ended the quarter at $11.2 billion or $19.24 per share, which is over a 1% increase per share over the prior quarter and a 5% increase per share over the prior year end. Our annualized return on equity for 2023 using GAAP EPS and core EPS was 14.6% and 12.6% respectively. This strong level of profitability further builds upon our long-term track record of a 12% total return on NAV since inception. Our portfolio at fair value ended the quarter at $22.9 billion, up from $21.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting a combination of net fundings and net unrealized gains from the portfolio for the quarter. The weighted average yield on our debt and other income-producing securities at amortized cost was 12.5% at December 31, 2023, which increased from 12.4% at September 30, 2023, and 11.6% at December 31, 2022.

The weighted average yield on total investments at amortized cost was 11.3%, which increased from 11.2% at September 30, 2023, and 10.5% at December 31, 2022. Shifting to our capitalization and liquidity, we continue to benefit from the depth of our relationships we had built with our secured lenders over 20 years and with our investment-grade note holders over more than a decade. As the most tenured EDC issuer in the unsecured notes market, we capitalize on investor demand in the fourth quarter by reopening our three-year unsecured notes and ultimately executing the transaction at a better all-in yield than our original issuance. The initial issuance, which was done during the third quarter of 2023, was our first issuance in over 18 months, underscoring the merits of our approach to maintaining deep levels of liquidity, which, amongst other benefits, allows us to be patient and tactical in how we access the capital market.

As a continuation of this theme, we capitalized on the market demand for our notes at the start of the year and chose to enter the high grade unsecured market once again. Given the constructive market and the deep support of our investors, we were able to issue $1 billion of long five-year notes at market leading spreads. This issuance represented our single largest initial issuance in the high grade unsecured market in our history and the largest BDC issuance done this year, underscoring our market leading execution. This is our only term debt maturing in 2029 as we continue to extend out our maturities to maintain a well laddered maturity profile and to further strengthen our solid balance sheet position. We have built what we believe is a best-in-class investment grade capital structure with a diversified base of over 275 bank lenders and debt investors providing for meaningful access to the capital markets and significant unfunded revolving commitments.

As always, we are grateful to their continued support of Ares Capital. We believe that our liquidity position remains strong with approximately $6.4 billion of total available liquidity, including available cash, pro forma for the recent $1 billion of notes issued a few weeks back. We ended the fourth quarter with a debt-to-equity ratio, net of the available cash of 1.02 times as compared to 1.03 times a quarter ago. We believe our significant amount of dry powder positions us well to continue to support our existing portfolio commitments, to remain active in the current investing environment, and to have no refinancing risk with respect to this coming year’s term debt maturities. We declared a first quarter dividend for 2024 of $0.48 per share.

This dividend is payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024, and is consistent with our fourth quarter 2023 dividend. In terms of our taxable income spillover, we currently estimate that we ended 2023 with approximately $635 million or $1.09 per share from 2023 for distribution to stockholders in 2024. This estimated spillover level is more than two times our current regular quarterly dividend, which we believe is very beneficial to the stability of our dividend. Before I finish, I would like to say that it has been my distinct honor to have served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital and to have had the opportunity to work for the benefit of our investors and lenders. I have been fortunate to be a part of this incredible team that has collaboratively built this company over the years.

Scott and I have been in this together for my full tenure here and I am very pleased that he will be our next CFO. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to him and our talented and dedicated finance and accounting, investor relations, legal and compliance, and investing teams whose tireless efforts have contributed to our collective success. I am excited to continue as an officer of ARCC and to remain a part of Ares. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Kort to walk through our investment activities.

Kort Schnabel: Thanks, Penni. I’m now going to spend a few minutes providing more details on our investment activity, our portfolio performance, and our positioning for the fourth quarter and the year. I will then conclude with an update on our post quarter end activity backlog and pipeline. Over the course of 2023, our team originated nearly $6 billion of new investment commitments across 200 transactions, including $2.4 billion of commitments to 74 different borrowers in the fourth quarter alone. Further building on our leadership position in the market after ARCC had the highest level of originations of any publicly traded BDC in Q3. Our new commitments in the fourth quarter increased almost 50% quarter-over-quarter. This growth is in sharp contrast to the reported broadly syndicated market volume and the middle market per Refinitiv, both of which decreased quarter-over-quarter.

One benefit of the Ares platform that was particularly valuable for us in 2023, and which stems from the scale we have built over the past 20 years, is the benefit of incumbency. Even during the less active market environment we saw in 2023, we continued to find attractive investment opportunities from our existing portfolio companies, which represented approximately two thirds of our commitments during the year. By further investing in our incumbent companies that we have a relationship with and know well, we believe we can reduce underwriting risk and drive better credit performance. Our new investments during the year were in a diverse set of companies across more than 20 distinct industries and included opportunities in both senior and junior capital investments, reflecting the continued benefit of our flexible strategy to invest across the capital structure as Kipp mentioned.

The EBITDA of the companies we financed this year ranged from less than $20 million to over $800 million, which further demonstrates the breadth of our sourcing capabilities. Our new investments were made into what we believe are high quality companies that present opportunities for attractive risk adjusted returns, especially compared to the broadly syndicated loan market. For example, ARCC’s newly originated first lien loans in 2023 had average spreads of 625 basis points at an average LTV of only 33%. These senior loans had spreads that were approximately 200 basis points wider and had equity cushions that were more than 30% higher than LBOs completed in the broadly syndicated loan market in 2023, based on data reported by LCD. Shifting to our portfolio, as of year-end 2023, our strong and growing portfolio remains well diversified across 505 different borrowers.

The number of companies in our portfolio has increased 8% over the past year and 47% over the past five years. To dig a little deeper, our average hold size is only 0.2% [ph] at fair value. Excluding our investments in Ivy Hill and the SDLP, which we believe are diversified on their own, no single investment accounts for more than 2% of the portfolio at fair value and our Top 10 largest investments totaled just 12% of the portfolio at fair value. The significant diversification of our portfolio differentiates us from our competitors, as it reduces the impact to the overall portfolio from any single negative credit event and individual company. As Kipp mentioned, the fundamentals and overall credit performance of our portfolio remain healthy.

The weighted average EBITDA of our underlying portfolio companies demonstrated increased growth in the fourth quarter, expanding 9% year-over-year, up from 6% in the prior quarter. This compares to an estimated flat earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 over the last 12 months. As a reminder, the EBITDA growth of our portfolio companies we report, excludes the impact from acquisitions as our goal has always been to provide investors with a view into the organic growth of our portfolio. We are seeing this healthy level of positive EBITDA growth across both our senior and junior capital investments, as well as our larger and smaller companies. In addition, the EBITDA of our Top 5 largest industries in aggregate is growing at a faster rate than the overall portfolio.

This underscores what we believe is one of the many merits of not being a benchmark style investor, as we are able to be selective, not only in regard to the companies we are financing, but also to the industries we target more generally. With respect to our portfolio grades, the weighted average portfolio grade of our borrowers at cost was stable with last quarter's 3.1. Non-accruals at cost ended the year at 1.3%, below the 1.7% at year-end 2022 and well below our 3% 15-year historical average and the KBW BDC average of 3.9% for the most recent 15-year period available. Our non-accrual rate at fair value remained consistent with last quarter at 0.6%, which continues to be well below historical levels for our company as well. Finally, I will provide a brief update on our post quarter end investment activity and pipeline.

From January 1st through February 1, 2024 we made new investment commitments totaling $705 million, of which $478 million were funded. We exited or were repaid on $695 million of investment commitments, which resulted in us earning $19 million of net realized gains. As of February 1st our backlog and pipeline stood at roughly $1.1 billion. Our backlog contains investments that are subject to approvals and documentation and may not close or we may sell a portion of these investments post closing. I will now turn the call back over to Kipp for some closing remarks.

Kipp DeVeer: Thanks a lot, Kort. Building on the strength of our results in 2023, we believe that we are well positioned for the year to come. We anticipate an uptick in deal activity in 2024 as a more stable capital markets backdrop, as combined with growing pressure on private equity GPs and LPs to monetize positions and get returns of capital. In addition, the robust level of private equity dry powder that has largely gone on spend and is aging, should support a more active M&A environment. We believe that ARCC is uniquely positioned to benefit from an increase in transaction activity, which we anticipate would support our ability to earn higher capital structuring fees. For context in 2023, capital structuring fees as a percentage of our stockholders' equity was less than half of our five-year average.

As a reminder, at ARCC all capital structuring fee income is fully retained for the benefit of our shareholders and none is paid to Ares Management. We believe the scale of our capital provides ARCC investors with these fee opportunities that some other market participants don't have or don't fully share with shareholders. Our many competitive advantages have resulted in differentiated performance in almost every relevant metric versus the competition. The company has delivered the highest regular dividend per share growth rate, the highest growth in NAV per share and the best stock-based total return in each case when compared to every other externally managed BDC of size that's been publicly traded for the last 10 years. We believe the factors that have driven our outperformance remain firmly in place and as a result, we remain optimistic about the year ahead.

Let me just close by saying that we're deeply grateful to our investors for the trust and confidence they've demonstrated in Ares Capital and to our team for their tireless work and dedication in 2023. And to conclude on a more personal note, I just want to once more sincerely thank Penni for friendship and our partnership. We've developed a close relationship over the years, and I know I speak for the team as a whole. We will miss her day-to-day involvement with Ares Capital. And with that operator, please open the line for questions.

