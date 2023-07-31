Ashland (ASH) Declined on Lowered Full-Year Guidance

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter of 2023, markets were positive, and the US stocks rose over 8% (as measured by the Russell 3000 Index). The portfolio outperformed Russell 2000 Index in Q2 and returned 6.34%, bringing the YTD gains to 13.05%. Financial and consumer discretionary holdings were the source of relative strength in the quarter while the relative weakness came from consumer staples holdings and below-benchmark exposure to the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) operates through life sciences and specialty additives. On July 28, 2023, Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) stock closed at $91.81 per share. One-month return of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was 5.15%, and its shares lost 9.568% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has a market capitalization of $4.807 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our bottom contributors in Q2 included Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) and Cal-Maine Foods. Ashland is a high-quality, specialty ingredients company providing both natural and synthetic ingredients to customers in the pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and coatings industries. During Q2, Ashland’s customers — primarily distributors — destocked, which in turn led management to lower full-year guidance and pressured shares. However, in our view, destocking tends to exaggerate any end-market weakness, and we anticipate any effects should be transitory and minimally impact the company’s intrinsic value."

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) at the end of first quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter.

