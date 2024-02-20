Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Fitlife Brands (FTLF)?

Investment management company River Oak Capital recently released its second-half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund returned 8.3% compared to 26.3% for the S&P 500, 16.9% for the Russell 2000, and 9.3% for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

River Oak Capital featured stocks such as FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) is a nutritional supplements provider. On February 16, 2024, FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) stock closed at $22.37 per share. One-month return of FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) was 1.37%, and its shares gained 28.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) has a market capitalization of $101.355 million.

River Oak Capital stated the following regarding FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) develops and markets nutritional supplements - protein powders, pre-workout, amino acids, weight loss products, fish oils etc. - under 13 different brand names. It is our seventh largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $90m. Through CEO Dayton Judd’s innovative capital allocation decisions since taking over in 2018, he has turned a near bankrupt company that sells commodity branded products into a wonderful business. Each step of Dayton’s remarkable turnaround from 2018 to H1 2023 was highlighted in the last letter. I recently caught up with Dayton - who owns 55% of the company - and unsurprisingly the continued progress of Fitlife hasn’t subsided, as he yet again made two brilliant strategic decisions in the second half of 2023..." (Click here to read the full text)

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) was held by 2 hedge fund portfolios, up from 1 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) in another article and shared Smoak Capital Management's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

