Best Casinos in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

In this article, we will look into the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest US cities. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Casinos in the Biggest Cities in the US.

US Casino Gaming Market: An Analysis

According to a report by Technavio, the US casino market is expected to grow by $11.42 billion at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to the increase in the spending capabilities of customers. Another major factor fueling the growth in the market is the rise in dual-income households, leading to higher per capita disposable income, and hence increasing the affordability of luxury items. Online casino gaming is a major trend in the industry that is contributing to market growth, driven by enhanced security of online platforms.

Segment-wise, the market is categorized into commercial, tribal, i-gaming, and limited stakes. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecasted period. The segment was worth $20.42 billion in 2017. It has grown tremendously since then and is expected to retain its growth over the forecasted period. Commercial casinos offer an enhanced entertainment experience for customers and attract a broader clientele, from VIPs to casual players. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the integration of technology in casino gaming and advances in gaming software.

US Reports Record-Breaking Gaming Revenue in 2022

According to an article by Forbes, published on January 13, 2023, Americans betted a staggering amount of money in 2022. According to the American Gaming Association, the US casino and mobile gaming apps generated a record-breaking revenue of $54.93 billion in 11 months of 2022. The 2022 revenue has surpassed the $53.04 billion record of 2021, by 13.5%. In the US gambling market, slot machines and tables generated the highest revenue of $43.49 billion in 2022. The revenue reported was 6.7% more compared to the revenue in 2021 for the same duration.

New York has emerged as the country's largest sports betting market in 2022. A total of $16.7 billion in revenue was generated through mobile apps in the state, as reported by the New York Gaming Commission. Sportsbook generated a total of $1.4 billion in 2022. The hub of gambling in the country, Nevada surpassed last year's revenue of $13.4 billion by over 10.2%. The state reported that gamblers spent a total of $1 billion each month for 21 consecutive months.

Major Player in the US Casino and Gambling Market

Some of the major players in the US casino and gambling market include MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), and PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is one of the top integrated resorts and casino gaming companies in the US. On December 21, the company announced that it had donated $360,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG). The donation will be used as funding for a research study on responsible gaming and potential gaming risk prevention. This investment in the 2-year research program by MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shows its commitment to providing a secure gaming and secure gambling experience.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a leading gambling company in the US. On December 5, the company announced that its sports betting subsidiary, PENN Sports Interactive, has joined forces with Quail Hollow Club. The partnership will help PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) gain market access for ESPN BET, its online sports betting platform, in North Carolina. The strategic partnership will make ESPN BET the official betting operator for the PGA TOUR Signature Event held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is one of the most valuable gambling companies in the US. On December 6, the company announced the launch of a new variant of its peer-to-peer fantasy sports platform, Pick6. The new variant will allow users to compete in a simple contest. Initially, DraftKings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DKNG) new fantasy sports variant will be available for users in six states. Pick6 offers a variety of features including dynamic pick monitoring, simultaneous performance tracking, and lineup edits.

With this context, let's have a look at the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US.

Best Casinos in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Method0logy

To compile our list of the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US, we first sourced the population data from the US Census Bureau and identified the 30 biggest cities in the US.

Then, to determine the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest cities, we looked for casinos in each city separately and ranked the one with the highest rating and at least 250 reviews in our list. We repeated the same process for each of the 30 cities on our list. Finally, we ranked the casinos in ascending order of their Google ratings and used the number of reviews to break the tie. For cities with no casinos or casinos with a lower rating and fewer reviews, we have included the nearest casino to the city in our list.

Best Casinos in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Lucky Chances Casino

Google Ratings: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 314

Lucky Chances Casino is ranked among the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. The casino is located in South San Francisco, California. Opened 24/7, Lucky Chances Casino features a restaurant and a bar along with its gaming and gambling setup. It has an average Google rating of 3.6 out of 5.

29. Remington Park

Google Ratings: 3.7

Number of Reviews: 8,888

Situated in Oklahoma City, Remington Park is a racing track and casino, built in 1988. The casino is Oklahoma's top sporting and gambling destination. It offers live entertainment, racing games, casino games, and fine dining. It is ranked 29th on our list with an average Google rating of 3.7 out of 5.

28. Goldie's Shoreline Casino

Google Ratings: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 353

Goldie's Shoreline Casino is located at a 15-minute drive from Seattle, Washington. The casino is operated by the leading hotel and motel company, Goldie's Shoreline Casino LLC. It is ranked 28th on our list with an average Google rating of 3.8.

27. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Google Ratings: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 9,635

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is the largest casino in Baltimore, Maryland. The casino is owned by the leading gambling and casino company, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR). It is ranked 27th on our list.

26. Resorts World New York City

Google Ratings: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 14,803

Ranked 26 on our list, Resorts World New York City is one of the best casinos in the 30 biggest cities in the US. The casino is located in Queens and features more than 6,500 games including video poker, electronic blackjack, roulette, and over thousands of slots.

25. Dotty's-Portland

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 274

Dotty's Portland is owned by a gambling chain, Dotty's. The gambling company has slot machines in about 175 locations across different states including Oregon, Nevada, and Montana. It is ranked 25th on our list.

24. Seven Mile Casino

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 952

Seven Mile Casino is one of the finest casinos in South California, located in San Diego. The casino offers a variety of games including poker, Blackjack, and Bacarrat among others. It is ranked 24th on our list.

23. Horseshoe Indianapolis Racecourse

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 1,542

Horseshoe Indianapolis Racecourse is the best casino and racing track in Indianapolis. The casino and racecourse feature over 2,200 slots and table games along with live race betting. The casino has an average Google rating of 3.9 out of 5.

22. Hollywood Park Casino

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 2,893

Located in Las Vegas, Hollywood Park Casino is a premium casino in South California. The casino offers a variety of games including poker, baccarat, blackjack, and pan-9 among others.

21. Casino M8trix

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 2,964

Casino M8trix is one of the oldest casinos in South California, founded in 1946. Located in San Jose, Casino M8trix is an 8-story casino that offers a variety of poker and card games. It is ranked 21st on our list of the best casinos in the biggest cities in the US.

20. The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 7,058

The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs is a thoroughbred racing track and casino located on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee on Nashville Road. It is ranked 20th on our list with an average Google rating of 3.9.

19. Southland Casino Hotel

Google Ratings: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 11,539

Southland Casino Hotel is located in Memphis City, Tennessee. The integrated casino offers a variety of gaming and entertainment options. It features nine bars and dining options including Sports Bar & Grill, The Fryhouse, and The Grind among others.

18. Catawba Two Kings Casino

Google Ratings: 4.0

Number of Reviews: 3,034

Located at a distance of around 35 miles from Charlotte, Catawba Two Kings Casino is a tribal casino. It features a total of 1,500 hotel rooms and a casino entertainment center. With an average Google rating of 4, it is ranked 18th on our list.

17. Ameristar Casino East Chicago

Google Ratings: 4.0

Number of Reviews: 6,081

Ameristar Casino East Chicago is an integrated casino and hotel owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and operated by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). It features a modern casino, a hotel, and multiple restaurants.

16. Hollywood Casino Columbus

Google Ratings: 4.0

Number of Reviews: 13,834

Hollywood Casino Columbus is a 24-hour service casino, located on Georgesville Rd, Columbus. The casino offers 24-hour service and features more than 2,200 slots, 100 table games, and a steakhouse. It is ranked 16th on our list.

15. bestbet Jacksonville

Google Ratings: 4.1

Number of Reviews: 1,260

bestbet Jacksonville is ranked 15th on our list of the best casinos in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. The casino is Florida's top poker and racing venue. bestbet Jacksonville features 88 tables and offers a variety of dining and entertainment options.

14. Ameristar Black Hawk

Google Ratings: 4.1

Number of Reviews: 12,638

Ameristar Black Hawk is located at a 1-hour drive from Denver. It is one of the best casinos in the biggest US cities. The integrated casino resort offers a luxurious dining and lodging experience. The casino is home to 940 slots and video machines, live poker tables, and table games.

13. Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Vee Quiva

Google Ratings: 4.1

Number of Reviews: 12,664

Located in Phoneix, Gila Resorts & Casinos - Vee Quiva is a four-star hotel and casino. The integrated casino hotel features 90 rooms with luxurious amenities. The casino offers a variety of games including roulette, slots, craps, and blackjack among others.

12. 820 Arcade

Google Ratings: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 487

820 Arcade is one of the best gaming arcades and casinos in Fort Worth, Texas. It is ranked 11th on our list and has an average Google rating of 4.2 out of 5.

11. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Google Ratings: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 5,447

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is ranked 12th on our list. It features a casino, luxurious rooms, 7 restaurants, a bakery, and 2 bars. The casino hotel has an average Google rating of 4.2 out of 5.

10. MotorCity Casino Hotel

Google Ratings: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 22,532

MotorCity Casino Hotel is an integrated casino and hotel, located in Detroit. The casino is car-themed and features around 3,000 slots, 59 gaming tables, and a poker room. It offers a luxurious hoteling and dining experience along with entertainment.

9. Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Google Ratings: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 6,909

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is an adult-only entertainment venue. The entertainment center is a hub of gaming, food, and drinks. It is located in El Paso Texas and is ranked 8th on our list.

8. Encore Boston Harbor

Google Ratings: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 16,537

Encore Boston Harbor is ranked 7th on our list of the best casinos in the 30 biggest US cities. The casino hotel offers a luxurious hoteling and entertainment experience. It features a hotel, casino, cafe, spa, gym, and 9 restaurants.

7. Texas Card House

Google Ratings: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 343

Texas Card House is located in Dallas, Texas. The poker house has over 10 locations across Texas in Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. The top casino and card house is ranked 6th on our list with an average Google rating of 4.4 out of 5.

6. The Seelbach Hilton Louisville

Google Ratings: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 2,379

The Seelbach Hilton Louisville is one of the most popular and luxurious casino hotels in the US. It features a restaurant, a fitness center, a business center, and an early 90s-inspired eatery and bar.

