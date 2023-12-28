In this article, we’ll list the Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US, based on our research. We’ll also discuss key trends and developments in the divorce industry. To skip the detailed analysis and have an overview of the best divorce lawyers in the top 10 US cities, read Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

The divorce industry is witnessing some major shifts today. In the 1970s, the introduction of no-fault divorce laws in various states led to a surge in divorces in the United States. However, the US divorce rate has hit a 50-year low in recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2.3 in every 1000 marriages ended in divorce in 2020 – the lowest since 2000. In 2021, the total number of divorces and annulments in the US reached 689,308, a significant decline from 944,000 divorces in 2000. This is mainly attributed to the declining overall rate of people getting married in the country.

However, despite this gradual decline in divorce rates, it’s still a dilemma of the 21st century where various factors lead to calling it quits. According to the National Library of Medicine, lack of commitment is the top reason for divorce, followed by extramarital affairs, too many conflicts, getting married too young, financial problems, and more.

It’s also interesting to see that certain professions have a higher divorce rate than others. A report by FlowingData shows that gaming managers and bartenders have a high divorce rate of 52.9% and 52.7% respectively. Flight attendants, gaming service workers, and rolling machine setters also have high divorce rates of above 50%.

But there are other professions with lower divorce rates, including actuaries, scientists, clergy, software developers, and more. Actuaries, for example, have the lowest divorce rates of 17%.

Though divorce rates are generally declining and certain professions show lower rates, the industry is still a big business in the USA. Estimates suggest that the US divorce industry generates around $28 billion annually, with the average cost of getting divorced in the country falling between $10,000 to $20,000.

This high revenue shows the significant financial and emotional toll that divorce can take on individuals. It also highlights the growth of the industry where certain emerging trends are making it easier for people to navigate the divorce process.

For instance, now many online platforms like LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ), Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL), and Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) offer legal services and software tools to make the divorce process more accessible and less costly.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), for example, offers a range of products and solutions to assist legal professionals. Its legal subsidiary, FindLaw, is a leading online platform that offers comprehensive legal information and a directory of attorneys.

In 2023, Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) acquired Casetext, a cloud-based legal research platform that develops AI-driven tools for legal professionals. Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) also announced to invest $100 million each year for the development of generative AI experiences and enhance its existing AI-based products to offer more enhanced experiences to its users.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) is another prominent online platform that allows customers to fill out a questionnaire for legal processes, including divorces, and receive precise instructions for filing. In September 2023, LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) launched “Doc Assist” – a tool that uses generative AI to help summarize legal documents, which can be effective for efficiently processing divorce documents.

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) is another major player in the legal tech space that provides software solutions to public sector entities and court systems. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) offers products like court management systems and dispute resolution software for courts and justice needs.

Which State has the Highest Divorce Rate?

According to the CDC, Nevada has the highest divorce rate; 4.2 divorces per 1000 marriages happen in the state. The state's more relaxed approach to both marriage and divorce is considered the top reason behind this high rate.

Unlike Nevada, the divorce rate in some states is significantly low. According to the CDC, Massachusetts tops the list, with just 1 divorce per 1000 marriages. Illinois and Texas follow, with 1.3 and 1.4 divorces per 1000 marriages respectively.

Such regional differences can influence the demand for legal services for divorce. In states with higher divorce rates, there's likely more work for divorce lawyers, and they might need different skills than in states where fewer people are getting divorced.

With that said, let's move to the list of the best divorce lawyers in the 30 biggest cities in America.

Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For the article "Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US," we first picked out the 30 largest U.S. cities by population.

Then, for each city, we searched for divorce lawyers using terms like "Divorce lawyers in [City Name]" and assessed them based on their Google ratings and reviews. For each city, we picked lawyers and law firms with the highest Google ratings and the highest number of Google reviews.

So if you’re wondering who is the best attorney for divorce in the USA, here is our list of the Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US.

Here is the list of best divorce lawyers/law-firms in the 30 most populous cities in the US.

Best Divorce Lawyers/Law-Firms in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Karp & Lancu, S.C. - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 271

The firm has presented more than 10,000 divorce cases and is trusted by clients for industry expertise, professionalism, and experience.

29. Divorce With A Plan- Baltimore, Maryland

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 101

This family law firm in Baltimore helps you develop a sound divorce plan to best protect your interest during a divorce.

28. ADAM (American Divorce Association For Men) - Detroit, Michigan

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 325

In business since 1988, ADAM is a dedicated divorce law firm for men. The legal firm is located in Southfield, Michigan and serves surrounding areas, including Detroit.

27. Davis & Greene PC - Memphis, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 167

Davis & Greene own TNDivorce.com, a law firm in business since 2011. They offer unconsented divorce services and legal consulting for family matters.

26. Vegas Divorce Pros - Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 239

Vegas Divorce Pros are known for their friendly customer support and efficient services. The firm also claims to offer affordable divorce packages.

25. Goldberg Jones - Portland, Oregon

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 295

Goldberg Jones is a dedicated divorce law firm for men that offers services in divorce, child custody, and other family matters.

24. Pease & Associates Law Firm, PLLC - El Paso, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 192

Pease & Associates is a family law firm that assists in divorce cases, personal injury matters, and criminal law.

23. Turco Legal, P.C. - Boston, Massachusetts

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 84

This legal firm has offices in Boston, Andover, Newton, and Newburyport. They help you with divorce, legal custody, child support, alimony, and other matters in divorce cases.

22. The Law Offices of Lawrence Goodwin - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 95

Located in Shartel, Oklahoma, Lawrence Goodwin is an award-winning legal group that helps you with family law advice and matters.

21. Dannenbaum Law Firm, PLLC - Washington DC

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 186

Dannenbaum Law Firm is a family law attorney with more than 10 years of experience. They handle matters related to family law, uncontested divorce, and mediation.

20. Michael K. Walker, Attorney at Law - Nashville, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 117

This law firm offers services in divorce law, criminal defense, and traffic violations in Nashville. It’s verified with MANTA and has an established presence on Avvo.

19. Modern Family Law - Denver, Colorado

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 351

Modern Family Law is a group of attorneys that offer services in all aspects of family law, including divorces, child custody, child support, and more.

18. Goldberg Jones - Seattle, Washington

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 202

Other than its presence in Portland, Goldberg Jones also offers its services in Seattle and San Diego.

17. Amin Law - San Francisco, California

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 89

Amin Law is one of the best divorce law firms near San Francisco, CA. Clients trust the lawyers for their honest, sympathetic, and professional services.

16. The Law Office of Melissa Winkler-York, LLC - Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 420

This law firm offers family law services, including divorce, child support, custody, adoption, and visitation. Other than divorce, the firm also handles criminal defense and personal injury matters.

15. Arnold & Smith PLLC - Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 285

Founded in 2007, Arnold & Smith is one of the top divorce law firms in North Carolina. It has three offices, located in Charlotte, Monroe, and Mooreseville. The firm has award-winning legal professionals who help individuals with family law matters.

14. Barr, Jones and Associates LLP - Columbus, Ohio

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 118

Established in 2004, this divorce attorney handles all kinds of family law cases, including divorce, custody, visitation, and more.

13. Schreier & Housewirth Family Law - Fort Worth, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 137

The group of attorneys is trusted by its customers for its friendly services, industry knowledge, and attentiveness.

12. The Lasky Law Firm - Jacksonville, Florida

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 177

The Lasky Law Firm has more than 55 years of industry experience, making it one of the best divorce law firms in Florida. The firm handles family law cases like divorces, child custody, paternity, prenuptial agreements, and more.

11. MAT RUEDA LAW FIRM - Austin, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 236

With more than 19 years of experience, MAT RUEDA is one of the top family law firms in Austin. They have handled more than 1200 divorce cases and 2500 plus family cases.

