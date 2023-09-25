Is This the Best Time to Add WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” second-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 2.50% (net), and the index return was 7.05%. Consumer Staples, Health Care, Industrials, and Information Technology showed relative weakness. However, Communication Services and Materials showed strength, partially offsetting the weakness. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is a business process management (BPM) company. On September 22, 2023, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) stock closed at $67.61 per share. One-month return of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was 5.54%, and its shares lost 15.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has a market capitalization of $3.202 billion.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Within the Industrials sector, there has been speculation on potential disruption by artificial intelligence (AI) and that has created volatility in a number of industries. AI has been a productivity tool for business process outsourcing companies. As such, it does appear there has been an overreaction on the potential disruption for businesses that provide value-added services, enabling customers to save costs. A case in point was the -21% drop in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS). It is a business process management company supplying data, voice, analytical, and transformation services. We added to the position on this weakness."

