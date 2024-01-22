In this article, we will take a look at the best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on the restoration and remediation sector, you can go directly to the Best Water Damage Restoration Services in Each of 5 Biggest Cities in the US.

The restoration and remediation sector has witnessed significant growth in the recent past. In 2020, the global restoration sector was valued at around $210 billion. The water damage restoration sector is now projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025. Water damage restoration services take up the largest market share of the industry at 41%. The rise in demand for water restoration services in the United States is mainly due to the risks related to various climates and the occurrence of natural disasters across multiple regions. For example, the Midwest experiences a significant number of tornadoes, primarily during April, May, and June. Similarly, floods represent a frequent natural occurrence in the US, especially when tropical storms and hurricanes hit the Gulf Coast. However, flooding isn't confined solely to the Gulf Coast. Approximately 10% of the total land area in the United States has been classified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as high risk for flooding. This classification affects around 13 million people across the country.

Floods prove to be a costly challenge as they significantly impact the insurance sector, leading to high property damage payouts. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has paid out over $50 billion in claims in the last 20 years. Over 75% of flood insurance payouts have been made to just five states: New York, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Florida. Louisiana, in particular, has faced the highest flood claims, totaling $22.1 billion, mainly due to Hurricane Katrina. The biggest flood claims in the NFIP have been from hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, and Superstorm Sandy. Such disasters often leave popular home insurers like Aon plc (NYSE:AON), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), and Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) with above-average payouts in the hurricane and flooding belt regions. Many companies are evaluating measures to control their exposure to flood damage claims. You can also check out the 15 Best Home Insurance Companies Heading into 2024 here.

The damages and claims resulting from major natural events are only part of the picture, as routine events like pipeline bursts, water seepage from leaking pipes and drains, wastewater backflows, and various other incidents can cause significant harm to both residential and commercial buildings. Regardless of the cause of water damage, there is a universal acknowledgment that time is of the essence in its management. Some forms of damage can become irreparable within as little as 24 to 48 hours. Hence, selecting the best water damage restoration services near one's residence is critical. It is important to ensure that these companies have a proven track record in water damage restoration and employ restoration water damage experts who hold licenses from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC). With this context in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most affordable water restoration services.

Best Water Damage Restoration Services in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

A close up of a pump system, its gears spinning as it powers up a water management system.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US, we referred to Google reviews and ratings. We began by identifying the 30 largest US cities in terms of population based on the latest data from the US Census Bureau. Next, we selected the water damage restoration firms in these cities with the highest ratings and reviews on Google. All the firms shortlisted have a minimum average rating of 4.7 out of 5 or higher. Additionally, with the exception of six, each firm has received a minimum of 250 reviews. It is important to note that to offer the readers a greater number of choices, we have avoided the repetition of certain names, such as Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup, Stanley Steemer, and ServPro for multiple cities. The best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US have been ranked in ascending order of the number of Google reviews.

Best Water Damage Restoration Services in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Dansel Restoration INC

City: San Jose, California

No of Reviews: 38

Average Rating: 5.0

Dansel Restoration INC offers both fire and water damage restoration services through its licensed and certified technicians. It serves the Bay Area, San Jose, and Silicon Valley areas. While Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup stood out as the most reviewed business in San Jose, Dansel Restoration INC was selected to provide readers with more choices.

29. DC Water Damage Restoration

City: Washington, District of Columbia

No of Reviews: 60

Average Rating: 4.9

DC Water Damage Restoration provides around-the-clock support for water and flood damage, delivering dependable repair solutions for all types of water damage, along with mold control and treatment services. In addition to DC Water Damage Restoration, Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup stood out as the business with the highest number of reviews for this city.

28. Golden City Pro Water Damage

City: San Francisco, California

No of Reviews: 108

Average Rating: 4.8

Golden City Pro Water Damage offers a free referral service to homeowners that help connect them with local contractors. While these contractors operate independently of the site, positive Google reviews and high customer ratings attest to the quality of their services.

27. SERVPRO of Southeast El Paso/Butterfield

City: El Paso, Texas

No of Reviews: 133

Average Rating: 5.0

ServPro’s El Paso franchise offers 24-hour emergency water damage restoration services for both residential and commercial locations. Their teams specialize in advanced water damage inspection and extraction, using state-of-the-art drying equipment to meet restoration needs.

26. Advanced Restoration

City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

No of Reviews: 148

Average Rating: 5.0

Advanced Restoration stands out as the top-rated business in Oklahoma City. The business has a team of experts skilled in addressing both the sources and effects of water damage.

25. ADU Water Fire Mold Storm

City: New York City, New York

No of Reviews: 188

Average Rating: 5.0

All Dry USA (ADU) offers 24/7 water restoration services for commercial and residential buildings. The company’s services range from water damage repairs, flooding pump out, mold removal, and fire and smoke damage control.

24. Quick Dry Restoration

City: Seattle, Washington

No of Reviews: 250

Average Rating: 4.9

Quick Dry Restoration offers water damage restoration and clean-up services like inspections and estimates. The company also assists customers in navigating the insurance claims process. Quick Dry Restoration offers 24/7 emergency services for water damage management.

23. 911 Restoration of West Los Angeles

City: Los Angeles, California

No of Reviews: 271

Average Rating: 5.0

911 Restoration offers 24/7 water damage restoration services through its team of IICRC-certified technicians. The firm offers insurance claim assistance and support to both residential and commercial clients.

22. Crawlspace Medic

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

No of Reviews: 282

Average Rating: 4.9

Crawlspace Medic offers waterproofing, mold control, dehumidification, and other water damage repair services. Their expertise lies in crawl space and basement water management and maintenance. Crawlspace Medic offers services across multiple locations in nine states.

21. Pure Maintenance Mold Remediation

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

No of Reviews: 288

Average Rating: 4.9

Pure Maintenance Mold Remediation offers a full range of flood and mold restoration services like water restoration and removal, as well as associated repairs.

20. Stanley Restoration

City: Dallas, Texas

No of Reviews: 318

Average Rating: 4.9

Stanley Restoration offers water and fire damage restoration and rebuilding services throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth area. The company also aids customers in their insurance claims process.

19. Eclipse Roofing & Restoration, LLC

City: Louisville, Kentucky

No of Reviews: 364

Average Rating: 4.9

Eclipse Roofing & Restoration, LLC is a certified business that offers emergency services around the clock for Louisville residents.

18. Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

City: Memphis, Tennessee

No of Reviews: 431

Average Rating: 4.8

Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup offers water damage restorations as the largest plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup service in North America. They offer a full range of water damage restoration and emergency services across multiple states in the country.

17. Portland Construction Solutions

City: Portland, Oregon

No of Reviews: 439

Average Rating: 4.9

Portland Construction Solutions offers “build-back” restoration services to get the damaged site back to a usable condition. They also offer damage assessment and insurance liaison services. Portland Construction Solutions’ team is available five days a week for consultations and inspections.

16. Alamo Steam Team

City: San Antonio, Texas

No of Reviews: 501

Average Rating: 4.9

Alamo Steam Team offers multiple services, including water damage restoration. The company is IICRC certified and offers services for both commercial and residential water damage. The team also works with insurance adjustors on claims.

15. ServPro (NorthEast Columbus and Gahanna)

City: Columbus, Ohio

No of Reviews: 529

Average Rating: 4.7

Servpro operates a chain of cleaning and restoration franchises with a team of IICRC-certified damage restoration specialists. The team is available for free consultation 24/7 and collaborates with insurance companies to facilitate a smoother claims process for property owners. Their extensive range of services includes water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, and mold remediation.

14. MSS Cleaning

City: Denver, Colorado

No of Reviews: 558

Average Rating: 4.9

Originally a carpet cleaning service, MSS Cleaning now also offers highly rated water extraction and clean-up services. The company operates truck-mounted machines as well as sump pumps to remove water from flooded areas.

13. Thomasville Restoration

City: Baltimore, Maryland

No of Reviews: 563

Average Rating: 4.8

Thomasville Restoration offers customized services for water damage assessment. The company offers effective solutions based on the specific affected area. Thomasville Restoration is at the thirteenth position on our list of the best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

12. Austin Roofing & Water Damage

City: Austin, Texas

No of Reviews: 579

Average Rating: 5.0

Austin Roofing & Water Damage is a top-rated service in the Austin region. The business specializes in water damage restoration services and offers expertise in roof installation, repairs, and re-roofing. The company is operational 24 hours.

11. MidSouth Construction

City: Nashville, Tennessee

No of Reviews: 585

Average Rating: 4.9

MidSouth Construction is a full-service contractor and offers 24/7 emergency water removal services for both flood damage and burst pipes and leaky appliances. The company also works with insurers to offer residential and commercial water restoration services.

10. First Serve Cleaning and Restoration

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

No of Reviews: 603

Average Rating: 4.9

First Serve Cleaning and Restoration offers emergency services to handle water emergencies of all sorts. The company employs staff with advanced training in structure drying and extensive experience in water damage restoration. First Serve Cleaning is at the tenth position on our list of the best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

9. CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No of Reviews: 630

Average Rating: 4.9

CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service offers a full range of fire and water damage restoration services. The company is available 24/7 to address emergencies in residential and commercial properties. The main services offered by CPR include water clean-up and extraction, dehumidification, structural drying and pipe repair, and replacement.

8. Air Quality Express

City: Houston, Texas

No of Reviews: 642

Average Rating: 4.9

Air Quality Express operates as a licensed water damage restoration service, providing emergency services and mold remediation. Other services offered by the company include water removal and restoration, sanitizing and cleaning, drying, and completion.

7. Capital Carpet Cleaning & Flood Restoration

City: Detroit, Michigan

No of Reviews: 644

Average Rating: 4.8

Primarily known as a carpet cleaning service, Capital Carpet now extends its offerings to include 24/7 flood and water damage restoration services for both residential and commercial buildings. The company is at the seventh position on our list of the best water damage restoration services in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

6. Unitex Cleaning

City: Fort Worth, Texas

No of Reviews: 831

Average Rating: 5.0

Initially a family-owned carpet cleaning business, Unitex Cleaning now offers round-the-clock emergency flood and fire services. The company is known for responding swiftly to emergencies and efficiently drying out homes to minimize damage caused by flooding.

Besides water damage restoration companies, well-known home insurance providers such as Aon plc (NYSE:AON), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), and Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) also face increased demand and workload in the aftermath of natural disasters.

