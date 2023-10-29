Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Luis Campos: Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. I am very proud to present our third quarter results. As a group, we have experienced consistent revenue stability which has allowed us to regain a strong cash flow generation. Thanks to the strengthened profitability and working capital easy that this stability brings. During the year, we have generated MXN1,635 million of operating cash flow, representing 86% of the EBITDA for the period. We have strategically used this cash to pay down debit, strengthen our stockholder's equity, fund our international expansion preparations and with the remaining cash pay dividends while continuing to hold cash balances in support of our ongoing growth. As it relates to dividends, it is important to note that we are proposing a payment of MXN200 million for the quarter, accumulating a total of MXN650 million paid out this year.

All that said, it is important to talk about what has always been our main focus, which is consistent and profitable revenue growth. Betterware's revenue stability and slight growth must not be taken for granted. The strategies and execution this year were pivotal to stabilize revenue at a level of 89% higher than 2019. In fact, despite the normal seasonal impacts, third quarter 2023 revenue grew 3% as compared to 4Q 2022, which was our inflection point from the post-pandemic downturn. We have confidence in our ability to continue to drive growth going forward. The home products market has stabilized and we have the right internal strategies in place to continue to gain more share of the market. Jafra Mexico continues to excel in revenue and profitability growth.

This year, we laid out the first steps to replicate our strategies within our three pillars; innovation, business intelligence and technology. Product innovation represented 14% of net revenue for the third quarter 2023 compared to 7% on the same quarter last year. We have begun to make changes to catalog design based on our business intelligence knowledge, and we have launched a first version of an app for consultants and leaders to execute their business easier. This, together with execution ability of the existing Jafra management team continue to drive strong growth. Lastly, our international operations are under transformation. Jafra U.S. is undergoing a profound transformation, and we are paving the road for a successful launch of Betterware U.S., early 2024 and Betterware Peru in early 2025.

I am extremely proud of the Betterware family's ability to drive these results. And even though we are slightly lowering our revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year, medium and long-term growth possibilities have been reassured and we are committed to deliver on that as we have done for more than 20 years. Now, I would like to pass the word to Andres, so he can further develop on Betterware's results.

Andres Campos: Thank you, Luis, and good morning to everyone. As we stated in our 6-K report published last night, and as Luis reinforced, we are proud to confirm our revenue stability and especially regain of growth compared to our pivotal quarter, which was the fourth quarter of 2022. Discarding pandemic distortions, third quarter has historically represented a seasonal bump because salesforce is distracted from having the kids at home and back-to-school activities. And this year was no exception both in Betterware and Jafra. That said, we expect fourth quarter 2023 to be our first quarter, with year-on-year growth expecting around a 6% growth year-on-year, and we're also expecting a 3% growth versus the third quarter of this year.

From that point on, I want to reiterate the underlying assumption for future growth in Betterware Mexico. After pandemic distortions, the home solutions market has stabilized, and aims to regain consistent growth going forward. Now, we only own around 4% of that market as of 2022, and we only reach around 25% of potential households. With all our internal strategies, we believe we can continue to capture growth going forward. All of this without compromising the strong profitability and cash flow that have always distinguished our operations. Our three pillars of growth and transformation remain valid, namely product innovation, business intelligence, and technology. We will be glad to share our 2024 disruptive plans in the following call. At the same time, we are ready to begin pilot operations of Betterware U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, and have hired the new Peru Managing Director to start executing preparations to launch in Peru in early 2025.

These avenues will be an additional and important source of growth in the coming years. Now I'd like to pass the call back to Luis to further develop on Jafra Mexico's future growth prospects.

Luis Campos: Thank you, Andres. As I mentioned in the beginning of the call, we are very happy with the initial results Jafra Mexico has shown after the initial replication of strategies within our three growth pillars; product Innovation, business intelligence and technology. This makes us confident that as we continue to replicate the model, we will be able to gain market share going forward. We must remember that the beauty and personal care market is worth MXN228,000 million in Mexico, and this year it is growing at a 10.3% pace, showing the vibrant dynamics that this market has for the present and future generations. We estimate to have a 3.5% market share today, and in Mexico, direct selling model accounts for 48% of the total market.

With all this in mind, we can only imagine the growth opportunities that lay ahead for the Jafra brand. With our three pillar-based evolution, together with a talented management team, we are confident we can sustain strong growth going forward. As for Jafra U.S., although it only accounts for 7% of total group revenue, I want to point out two things. Number one, our turnaround strategy has decreased losses by 80% from MXN35.7 million on third quarter of 2022 to a loss of MXN6.9 million on the third quarter of 2023. We are very close to our goal achieving breakeven operations within 2023. We have worked hard to make the team and processes more efficient to make this happen and are very proud of the team's results. Number two, although we have seen revenue decline, we believe this is temporary and are working on a 360-degree turnaround strategy of the key commercial fronts.

We must remember that the U.S. beauty and cosmetics market is huge, growing and vibrant, and we are ready to seize the opportunity that it represents as we have done so in the Mexican market. Now I would like to pass the call to Alejandro, so he can further develop on a specific financial metrics that are relevant for the group.

Alejandro Ulloa: Thank you, Luis, and good morning everyone. I would like to review our third quarter and year-to-date 2023 results. Please keep in mind that the currency I will refer to when reviewing our result and guidance is the Mexican peso, which is our functional and reporting currency. Additional details can be reviewed in our earnings release published yesterday. Consolidated net revenue for the third quarter 2023 was almost in line with that registered on the third quarter 2022, explained mainly by Betterware's lower net revenues due to lower average associates and distributors base. Year-to-date, consolidated net revenue increased 16.1% relative to the nine months of 2022, reflecting the inclusion of Jafra's results for the entire previous year compared to almost two quarters of 2022.

Consolidated gross margin for third quarter 2023 expanded 122 basis points to 70.2%, compared to 69% in the third quarter of 2022, explained by higher gross margin in Betterware due to improvements in supply chain conditions, lower freight costs and other input costs normalizations. Year-to-date consolidated gross margin expanded 382 basis points to 72.1% compared to 68.3% in the first nine months of 2022, explained by lower input costs and due to the inclusion of Jafra results, which has a higher gross margin profile. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was MXN529.4 million, 1% lower than in third quarter of 2022, positively impacted by increased EBITDA in Betterware and Jafra U.S., offset by the reversal of pre-acquisition provisions that positively impacted Jafra Mexico's EBITDA during third quarter of 2022, but not in third quarter 2023.

Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 16.9%, practically in line with third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date, consolidated EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was MXN1901.4 million, 10.8% higher than in the first nine months of 2022, boosted by Jafra's inclusion to our results for the entire period. Year-to-date, consolidated EBITDA margin contracted 96 basis points to 19.8%, compared to 20.7% in the first nine months of 2022, mainly explained by Jafra's lower EBITDA margin compared to Betterware. Consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2023 was MXN643.4 million, 3.3% higher than the MXN622.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, mostly explained by Jafra's inclusion to our results for the entire period. Earnings per share for the period were MXN17.24.

And as for free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations minus CapEx, we generated in the first nine months of the year, MXN1599.3 million of free cash flow attributed mainly to positive performance in Betterware and Jafra Mexico, coupled with lower CapEx for the consolidated group. As for its balance sheet, the company's financial position remains strong and improving. In the third quarter of 2023, net debt for the company decreased 16.4% compared to the same period last year, closing at MXN5,200.4 million. Consequently, our net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 2.1 times from 3 times in the third quarter of 2022. As previously indicated, our primary strategy is to allocate a significant portion of our free cash flow to lessen our debt obligation, reinforcing our balance sheet in the process.

We are targeting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of under 2 times by the end of the year. In terms of dividend payments, our Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of MXN200 million for the quarter, which is subject to the approval of the ordinary general shareholders meeting to be held on November 9th of this year. Going forward, we intend to continue paying growing quarterly dividends, assuming the group's results continue to improve as expected. Finally, we are slightly modifying our prospects for the rest of the year, adjusting our previous full year guidance to the consolidated net revenue in the range of MXN12,500 million to MXN12,800 million, and to a consolidated EBITDA in the range of MXN2,400 million to MXN2,500 million. This adjustment largely stems Betterware sales performance, which remains steady without the anticipated growth for the extended period.

However, with improvements in our gross and EBITDA margins, our consolidated EBITDA guidance closely aligns with the lower end of our initial estimate. I will now turn the call over to the operator, and we will take any questions you may have. Thank you.

