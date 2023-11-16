In this article, we discuss Bill Gates' 11 dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates' investment philosophy and his major investments, and go directly to read Bill Gates' 5 Dividend Stocks.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the largest private philanthropic foundations globally, established by Bill and Melinda Gates. It focuses on various global issues such as healthcare, poverty alleviation, education, and access to information technology. The foundation invests its endowment to generate returns that support its philanthropic efforts.

Bill Gates is a staunch supporter of technology and its potential to drive positive change. He has also expressed both support for and caution about the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI). In one of his blog posts this year, Gates talked about how AI holds a lot of promise. He repeatedly emphasized that AI models, like the one in ChatGPT, are incredibly significant in the world of technology. He even compared their importance to the big leap forward that happened with the invention of the personal computer. Gates believes these AI models have the potential to be game-changers, much like how personal computers transformed technology and how we live and work. The Microsoft co-founder also believes that instead of lots of apps for different tasks, users would just talk to their device like they are talking to a person. These smart AI "agents" will understand and help them do what they need without switching between apps. Here are some of his comments on the matter:

“In the near future, anyone who’s online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that’s far beyond today’s technology. Agents are smarter. They’re proactive—capable of making suggestions before you ask for them.”

Earlier this year, Gates also highlighted the positive impact of new technologies like green hydrogen and praised government policies for driving the shift toward green initiatives and sustainability. The philanthropist remarked that currently, there isn't much demand for green hydrogen. He believes that the concept of European and US governments funding separate projects in their respective regions over the next decade is beneficial. According to him, this support will help establish a market for green hydrogen, which he sees as positive for the world in the coming decade.

Besides its emphasis on technology, the Gates Foundation has remained dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. In September this year, the foundation promised $200 million to support saving mothers' and children's lives during childbirth. This commitment came as the biggest American philanthropic donation, announced at the Goalkeepers conference held alongside the U.N. General Assembly.

As of the close of Q3 2023, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had a 13F portfolio valued at roughly $39 billion, compared with $42 billion in the previous quarter. The hedge fund had investments in the technology, services, finance, and industrial goods sectors. Dividend stocks also made up a significant portion of the fund’s portfolio. Some of its prominent holdings in Q4 were The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF). In this article, we will discuss the top dividend stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio.

For this list, we selected top dividend stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio, as of Q3 2023. The stocks are ranked according to their stake value in Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

11. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $88,224,264

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is an American multinational food and beverage company that produces and markets a diverse array of food products. It is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as the company has been making regular dividend payments to shareholders since its merger in 2015. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.77%, as of November 15.

At the end of Q3 2023, The Gates Foundation owned over 2.6 million shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), worth over $88.2 million. The company represented 0.22% of the firm's 13F portfolios. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) are some other popular holdings of the hedge fund.

As of the end of Q2 2023, 39 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database reported having stakes in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), growing from 34 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $12.2 billion.

10. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $92,541,300

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is a diversified global conglomerate with a focus on science and technology. The company mainly offers products and services used in the research, development, and production of biotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. The Gates Foundation owned DHR stakes worth over $92.5 million at the end of Q3 2023. The company made up 0.23% of the hedge fund's 13 F portfolio.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), one of the best dividend stocks, currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The company has raised its dividends for nine consecutive years. As of November 15, the stock has a dividend yield of 0.52%.

At the end of Q2 2023, 89 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), compared with 90 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $6.3 billion. With over 4.8 million shares, Viking Global was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2.

9. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $117,695,722

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a Georgia-based package delivery and supply chain management company. The company provides transportation, logistics, and courier services, delivering packages and documents to businesses and consumers around the world. It is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as the company has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the past 21 years. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.39%, as of November 15.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Gates Foundation increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2%, taking its total stake value in the company to roughly $118 million. The company accounted for 0.3% of the firm's 13F portfolio.

As of the end of June 2023, the number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) grew to 47, from 39 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $945.5 million.

8. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $288,634,203

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is a solid waste services company that specializes in providing waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services. On October 26, the company declared a 12% hike in its quarterly dividend of C$0.285 per share. This marked the company's 13th consecutive year of dividend growth. The stock's dividend yield on November 15 came in at 0.85%.

At the end of Q3 2023, the Gates Foundation held over 2 million shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), valued at more than $288.6 million. The company constituted 0.74% of the firm's portfolios.

The number of hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owning stakes in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) grew to 41 in Q2 2023, from 35 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is roughly $1.3 billion. With over 2.2 million shares, Durable Capital Partners was the company's leading stakeholder in Q2.

7. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $406,483,181

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is an American logistics company that provides a broad range of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Gates Foundation did not change its position in the company during the third quarter of 2023 and owned over 1.5 million FDX shares. These stakes are worth over $406.4 million and represent 1.04% of the hedge fund's 13F portfolios.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), one of the best dividend stocks on our list, currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The company has raised its payouts for three years in a row. As of November 15, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.96%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was a part of 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2023, up from 55 in the previous quarter, as per Insider Monkey's database. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a collective value of over $2.48 billion.

6. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Gates’ Stake Value: $484,613,329

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is one of the world's largest retail corporations, operating a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company also has a significant online presence. It has a 50-year run of raising its dividends consistently, which makes WMT one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.34%, as recorded on November 15.

The Gates Foundation boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1% at the end of Q3 2023. The hedge fund owned over 3 million WMT shares, worth more than $484.6 million. The company made up 1.24% of the firm's 13F portfolio.

At the end of June 2023, 81 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), compared with 91 in the preceding quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at over $5.4 billion.

