BJ's Wholesale Club opening first East Tennessee store. How does it compare to Costco and what to know

BJ's Wholesale Club will open two new locations in Rutherford County, one in La Vergne in mid-June and another in Mount Juliet later this year.

BJ's Wholesale Club will open a new "club" in Maryville, marking the first location in East Tennessee for the membership warehouse giant.

BJ's Wholesale Club plans to open the new location "this fiscal year" but didn't give a specific opening date. BJ's Wholesale Club's fiscal year for 2024 ends on Feb. 1, 2025. The store is expecting to create 150 jobs for the area.

The new BJ's Wholesale Club in Maryville is being built in the former JCPenney department store in the Foothills Mall, according to The Daily Times. This places BJ's Wholesale Club around 25 minutes away from Knoxville.

Here's what you need to know about BJ's Wholesale Club to prepare for a new shopping experience near Knoxville.

What is BJ's Wholesale Club?

BJ's Wholesale Club is a membership only bulk retail store selling groceries, personal care products, electronics, patio furniture, household essentials, clothes, toys, outdoor equipment and car services.

Since 1984, BJ's Wholesale Club operates over 244 stores in 20 states.

What does it cost to become a member at BJ's Wholesale Club?

Memberships start at $55 a year for The Club membership card. This deal includes up to 25% off on groceries, coupons, pick-up, delivery, shipping, access to BJ's Gas locations, one household membership and discounts on additional memberships.

The second membership The Club+ costs $110 a year and comes with the same perks plus 2% back on rewards, five cents off gas and double or triple back on rewards during special events.

BJ's offers discounts for new members who are teachers, students, first responders, veterans, government employees and medical professionals.

Can I visit BJ's Wholesale Club without a membership?

Yes, but you'll need a pass.

By visiting the customer service desk, guests can get a one-day pass to shop in the store. However, the experience costs more since pass holders don't receive discounts on groceries that members receive.

You can also get a one-day online pass for bjs.com.

How does BJ's Wholesale Club compare with Costco or Sam's Club?

BJ's Wholesale Club is very similar to Costco and Sam's Club, namely that all three are membership only stores selling items in bulk. The stores also offer deals on items, access to gas stations with low prices and exclusive brand name labels.

The main difference between BJ's and the other two is that BJ's claims to sell a wider variety of grocery store items. BJ's also sells more single grocery items and offers coupons.

BJ's Wholesale Club also lacks a food court, an amenity Sam's Club and Costco became known for.

Overall, Costco and Sam's Club have more stores across the U.S. than BJ's Wholesale Club does. Costco has 604 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Sam's Club has 600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Where are the other BJ's Wholesale Club locations in Tennessee?

BJ's Wholesale Club operates three locations outside of Nashville.

543 Industrial Blvd. in La Vergne

181 Adams Lane in Mt. Juliet

800 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville

The new Maryville location marks the fourth BJ's Wholesale Club in Tennessee.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: BJ's Wholesale Club in East Tennessee: How does it compare to Costco