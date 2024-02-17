Booking Holdings Inc CFO David Goulden Sells Company Shares

David Goulden, Chief Financial Officer of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), executed a sale of 500 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $3738.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,869,320.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It provides services in approximately 230 countries and territories through its various consumer-facing brands, which include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. The company offers a range of travel and restaurant reservation and related services to consumers and local partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares of Booking Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further adds to the insider selling trend observed at the company.

The insider transaction history for Booking Holdings Inc shows a pattern of sales, with 0 insider buys and 45 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Booking Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $3738.64 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $129.719 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.88, which is above the industry median of 20.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $3738.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $4534.06, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

