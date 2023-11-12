Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Beth Gerstein: Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Our team is already hard at work with the holiday season that's just kicked off, but this is a good opportunity for us to reflect on the many achievements in the third quarter. Our Q3 results highlight the power of Brilliant Earth's brand to connect with our customers to drive share gains and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth, even in a dynamic environment. Here are just a few of the highlights. Net sales were $114.2 million or an increase of 2.5% year-over-year, a significant outperformance compared to the jewelry industry overall. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million in Q3, which marks our ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company, demonstrating our ability to deliver sustainable profitability.

Order volume increased 17% year-over-year and we opened five new showrooms, bringing us to a total of 37 showrooms across the United States. During the quarter, we also made good progress on the strategic priorities that have and we believe will continue to drive high-quality results and increase our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value. I'd like to start by noting our continued ability to grow and gain share. While this has been a challenging year for many in the jewelry industry, we have continued to gain substantial market share and deliver profitable growth. Based on industry reports, we estimate our revenue growth has outpaced the jewelry industry by more than a 1,000 basis points in the third quarter. While we estimate the bridal market and other portions of the industry are down double digits and others have pulled back their investments, we continue to lean in and are proud of our growth and market share gains.

In the past, this has been a strategy we've used with great success and we see opportunities in Q4 to continue to invest in long-term growth. We have all seen the headwinds in the bridal market, as fewer people have been getting engaged versus historical averages and we are not immune. While our quarter-to-date performance has been softer than expected, we are seeing strong momentum as we enter the holiday season. The bulk of the season lies ahead and we believe we are well positioned to deliver another profitable fourth quarter with the largest quarterly sales in our history. And looking ahead to next year, I believe we are well positioned to continue gaining market share and that the investments we are making today will pay dividends as the industry begins to normalize.

Turning to our brand. Every quarter, you hear me talk about the investments we are making in building and expanding the Brilliant Earth brand. This quarter is no exception, but what's notable is the accelerating pace and momentum of our efforts. Since the end of the second quarter, we have launched five significant marketing campaigns, including our first ever national brand campaign. We are seeing tremendous consumer response, growing interest and demand for unique partnerships and increasing popularity among style and celebrity icon to love brilliant Earth. In fact, our unaided brand awareness among our target demographic has more than doubled from May 2022 to September this year, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategy. In August, we introduced a limited edition collection with Los Angeles-based designer, Logan Hollowell.

In addition to generating tremendous press coverage, we drove strong content and demand across our social media channels. We estimate that launch coverage generated over 250 million impressions across social media and press. The Brilliant Earth brand, combined with our beautiful product offerings is capturing the attention of many notable icons. We were delighted to see the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Pop Superstar, Miley Cyrus, both wearing Brilliant Earth jewelry, Meghan in one of our popular Zodiac necklaces and Miley in a personalized medallion necklace. They are great examples of high-profile celebrities, increasingly embracing our distinctive designs. And finally, as I mentioned, we've recently launched our first ever national brand campaign, introducing the Sol Collection.

We spent two years creating this assortment, pulling from the heritage of our unique and proprietary designs. Each piece reflects what makes Brilliant Earth so distinctive, craftsmanship, recognizable design and a commitment to quality. This collection highlights our incredible in-house talent and is a result of tremendous hard work and dedication. The marketing campaign for our Sol Collection also includes a number of firsts for us, including a multicity takeover with major out-of-home advertising in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as our partnership with Emmy-nominated actress, Camila Morrone, our celebrity face of the campaign. In addition, we've created an immersive omnichannel experience and storytelling that will continue to support the Sol launch throughout the holiday season.

As with any brand level campaign, we are making both a near and long-term investment in our growth and we are delighted with the early response. Since our launch on October 19, we've generated over 750 million media impressions, over 20 million social media impressions and generated record engagement rates across our website and digital platforms. This early response reinforces our confidence in our plans and excitement about our future. Consumers love our unique distinctive designs and high-quality craftsmanship and they connect with our mission. We intend to build on this positive momentum as we further elevate and evolve our strategic marketing. Turning to our distinctive and curated products. Our plan is to continue driving out sized growth in fine jewelry, amplify our signature products, create newness by continuously editing and refreshing our bridal offerings and to continue leading the industry with both beyond conflict-free natural diamonds and differentiated lab-ground diamond assortments.

In Q3, our differentiated approach, unique products and vast assortment of curated diamonds continued to support our unit growth and market share gains in bridal. In addition, we continued to see strong growth in fine jewelry bookings year-over-year and with an increased average selling price year-over-year. This growth has been driven by our resonance with both self-purchase and gifting customers, as well as new and repeat purchasers. Furthermore, our ability to tap into trend-relevant designs like yellow gold, pearls, tennis necklaces and layering and to design into those areas with our proprietary offerings like our Zodiac collection has yielded positive results. As a reminder, fine jewelry is a small but growing portion of our overall sales, giving us significant room for market share gains in this area.

Our Beyond Conflict Free natural diamond collection continues to highlight our industry leadership as we evolve our supply chain. Since beginning our collaboration in June with Tracr a leading digital platform for tracing natural diamonds from their source, we've substantially increased the number of suppliers we work with using blockchain technology. As a digitally native company, we've been at the forefront in using emerging technology to achieve industry-leading sustainability and transparency standards. Tracr's technology supports our mission and further enhances our and our customers' expectation of transparency. Another focus for products is our differentiated lab-grown diamond offerings. We are a pioneer in the lab-created diamond space.

We were one of the first sellers to offer customers lab-grown diamonds in 2012 and we again broke new ground in the second quarter this year, with the introduction of our Capture Collection, lab diamonds grown using carbon captured before it can be released into the atmosphere and the Renewable Collection, featuring lab diamonds manufactured with 100% renewable energy. Early sales from these collections, which are approximately three to five times more productive than our broader diamond assortment, reinforced just how strongly our mission and differentiated products resonate with consumers. Shifting to our omnichannel experience. We opened five new showrooms in Q3 for a total of 12 new showrooms this year. This brings us to 37 total showrooms, exceeding our year-end goal of at least 35%.

Three of the five new showrooms we opened this quarter are indoor mall locations. Indoor malls are a new format for us and the next evolution of our omnichannel footprint. Early indications are positive as we have been able to engage more walk-in customers, while still providing the personalized appointments we are known for. Clusters with multiple showrooms in a single metro are another relatively new strategy. Cluster locations that have been opened at least one year are exceeding our expectations and yielding strong incremental growth. These positive results validate our focus on increasing density in select markets. Our goal is to meet customers where they are and how they shop to support a best-in-class customer experience. To do this, we continually draw upon our wealth of customer data to open locations and formats, closely tailored to the needs of customers in each market we enter.

With 22 of our 37 showrooms opening in the last two years and the introduction of several new formats, we are diligently analyzing new data from these openings. For example, we intend to use our test and learn approach to continue to elevate the customer experience at high walk-in customer locations, amplify our brand across multiple locations within a single metro and further enhance the omnichannel customer experience through technology. We plan to apply these learnings in our existing showrooms in our upcoming cohorts of showroom openings and to inform our future strategy. Taking a responsible and disciplined approach to growth by making well-informed, data-driven decisions, enhances our ability to continue growing profitably. In closing, we are leaning into our growth drivers more than ever.

We've exceeded our goal for new showroom openings, launched our biggest brand campaign in the company's history and expanded our curated and distinctive product collections. We are proud to share these accomplishments, along with our profitable growth and strong market share gains. I'm also so proud of our talented and dedicated team. Their contributions are a key reason why we are excelling. We couldn't be more excited about our brand momentum and the expansive opportunities we have to grow this holiday season and for many years to come. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Kuo : Thanks, Beth, and good afternoon, everyone. As Beth mentioned, we're pleased to report the quarter that was in line with our expectations and reinforces our ability to continue achieving profitable growth and significant outperformance compared to the industry. Let me take you through the details. Net sales of $114.2 million, represented a 2.5% increase year-over-year and growth of 22% on a four-year CAGR basis. The increase in net sales was driven by a 17% increase in order volume year-over-year, partially offset by a 12% decline in average order value or AOV. The year-over-year change in AOV reflects similar trends to what we have seen this year. As we continue growing fine jewelry, overall company AOV is expected to decrease year-over-year in Q4, particularly given that Q4 is seasonally the largest fine jewelry quarter.

Looking at the collections independently, the average selling price for engagement rings has been relatively stable during 2023 and sequentially increased in Q3 compared to Q2. ASP for fine jewelry sequentially increased from Q2 to Q3 this year and is up year-over-year in Q3. As we've mentioned before, our customers tend to shop with a budget in mind and we're able to meet their needs with a curated assortment of jewelry. Q3 gross margin was 58.5%, which is a 380-basis point expansion over Q3 last year. As I mentioned last quarter, the main driver supporting this increase include our premium brand, our price optimization engine, procurement efficiencies and our enhanced extended warranty program. We delivered a Q3 adjusted EBITD1A of $7.6 million or 6.7% adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding our expectations.

Our strong gross margin performance, together with prudent management of operating expenses contributed to our strong profitability results this quarter, operating profitably while growing in a disciplined manner sets us apart from many other recent consumer IPOs. Q3 SG&A was 57% of net sales compared to 49% of net sales in Q3 2022. Approximately 600 basis points of this increase was to support our growth initiatives, including marketing spend to improve brand awareness and drive the expansion of fine jewelry, as well as strategic investments in our team and other G&A to support our future growth. The remaining increase includes expenses that are added back in our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, such as equity-based compensation, showroom pre-opening expenses, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring expenses.

As part of our strategy, we increased our third quarter marketing spend as a percentage of net sales by approximately 430 basis points compared to Q3 last year. The investment we have made in building brand awareness is producing strong results. We've continued to gain market share and increase brand awareness, while increasing our margins. As a growth company, we believe building brand awareness is one of our largest areas of opportunity and we are leaning into this with a well-designed and intentional marketing strategy that supports both near-term opportunities like the holiday season and our long-term goals like the expansion of fine jewelry. Like our intentional approach to marketing, we manage all our expenses in a disciplined and responsible manner.

Our strategy is to selectively capture opportunities for operating expense leverage, while continuing to make appropriate growth-oriented investments. This approach has supported five consecutive quarters of progressively reducing our year-over-year deleverage in employee costs. For the third quarter, employee cost as a percentage of net sales were higher by approximately 60 basis points as adjusted year-over-year, reflecting additional showroom employee costs. Other G&A as a percentage of net sales increased by approximately 110 basis points as adjusted year-over-year, as we continue to prudently invest in our business. This spend includes investments in technology and increased rent associated with our expanding showroom footprint. Our data-driven, capital-efficient and inventory-light operating model continues to provide competitive advantages.

We've been able to leverage this model to reduce our overall inventory levels compared to year-end 2022, despite our robust showroom count increase and our significant growth in fine jewelry. Our lower risk and agile inventory model continue to differentiate us from the industry. We ended the third quarter with $147 million in cash. In addition, we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with no net debt. We are proud of our financial health and believe our past performance validates our ability to continue delivering long-term shareholder value. Before turning to our guidance, I would like to highlight a change in our adjusted EPS methodology. Beginning in Q3, we will no longer adjust for other income in our adjusted EPS calculation. This change more accurately reflects the benefit Brilliant Earth captures from recent increases in interest income.

Applying the same methodology to the second quarter would increase the Q2 2023 adjusted EPS from $0.04 to $0.05. Adjusted EPS in all other prior quarters remains unchanged. Turning to our guidance, as we close the year, we expect to continue to drive sales growth, strong increases in order volume and market share gains, but are cognizant of the challenging jewelry industry backdrop. As expected, our growth this year has been back half weighted. However, the macroeconomic environment has been more challenging than we originally anticipated and normalization of bridal demand has been slower than anticipated as we exit the year. Reflecting these industry conditions, we expect our full year net sales to be below our prior guidance. We expect Q4 net sales between $122 million and $128 million.

This represents an accelerated growth rate compared to recent quarters, a 2% to 7% increase over Q4 2022 and a four-year CAGR of 18% to 19%. This growth rate is consistent with what we saw in October. We are updating our full year 2023 net sales guidance to $444 million to $450 million. This represents a 1% to 2% increase over 2022 and a four-year CAGR of approximately 22%. This guidance reflects continued share gains, strong order growth and significant outperformance versus the overall industry. Drivers supporting sales growth in Q4 include the continued maturation of our recently opened showrooms, the major brand campaigns that Beth described earlier, our outperformance in fine jewelry, particularly as we enter the seasonally largest quarter for fine jewelry with the holidays and the expectation that bridal growth rates will start to normalize towards the end of this year.

As we look ahead to 2024, we expect that we will continue to build on our momentum and benefit from the anticipated normalization in the bridal industry. We believe we are in a very strong position to drive acceleration of our growth rate compared to 2023. We are preliminarily planning a mid-single-digit year-over-year growth rate for 2024, with accelerating growth throughout the year as bridal demand normalizes. We also expect to continue driving strong gross margin performance with Q4's gross margin percentage in a similar range to what we have seen year-to-date. While we have seen strong recent outperformance in gross margin, we are still early in evaluating the recent enhancements to our price optimization engine and expectations for the longer term.

We are narrowing our adjusted EBITDA range for the year to be $22 million to $24 million, which is within the range we had previously provided. As we have discussed, we expect to continue to make investments to drive long-term growth and market share gain. We will, as we always have, be disciplined in these investments and cognizant of the macro environment and the returns that we are seeing from these investments. Our ability to maintain our profitability within our previously provided range speaks to the effectiveness of our agile structure, the speed which we can adapt in a dynamic environment and our ongoing discipline in expense management. In closing, our premium brand, differentiated business model, including our data-driven decision-making, seamless omnichannel platform, an asset-light structure support our potential to gain share in a variety of different environments.

Our performance year-to-date reinforces our ability to execute and capitalize on the opportunities that drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth. With that, I will turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

