Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Will O'Connor of Stern Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Will O'Connor: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial and operating results conference call. This morning, we issued a press release related to our fourth quarter operating update. You can access the press release in our Investors section of the website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole; Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, Tom Riga, Chief Financial Officer, Michelle LaSpaluto; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; and Chief Technology Officer, Josh Allen. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a more complete disclosure of these risks and uncertainties. At this time, I'll now turn the call over to Chimerix President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole.

Mike Andriole: Thanks, Will, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We're excited to be with you this morning to share the considerable corporate and clinical progress made throughout 2023, highlighted by key management appointments and meaningful advancements across our microtome pipeline. During the fourth quarter, we welcomed Dr. Lisa Decker to our Board of Directors. Dr. Decker brings 25 years of drug development, strategic partnership and corporate transaction experience to our Board. We also continue to strengthen our management team with the additions of Tom Riga as Chief Operating and Commercial Officer; Michelle LaSpaluto as Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Pablo Lee as Vice President of Medical Affairs.

They have collectively made a strong and immediate impact on the organization, and I'm confident their collective expertise will be invaluable as we seek to maximize our future growth potential for both patients and shareholders. Before I jump into an operational update, I want to share some insights since becoming CEO last August. I joined Chimerix five years ago, and I am as confident now in our future and the positive impact I expect us to have on patients as at any point during that time. This confidence is guided by the very real impact our team is having against this lethal disease and the meaningful progress I see us making toward our number one objective to bring ONC201 to patients as soon as possible. For context, when I started in this role, I heard about a number of challenges Chimerix might face.

I heard about the challenges of operating in an indication where the mere existence of the mutation our lead program is intended to treat confers an automatic grade 4 by WHO criteria, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. I also heard about the difficulty in operating in the brain cancer field in general. And even when developing an agent with activity, the difficulty of enrolling studies in rare diseases, any rare disease. And all of this, in many respects, is true. It's true that the field of neuro-oncology really is the last frontier in cancer research. As a subspecialty, it's arguably the one that has advanced least in the last 25 years as the mortality rate of most other cancers has improved meaningfully over that time. But I've also heard about the resilience that patients and their families who participate in our studies demonstrate.

That resilience continues to amaze me and it motivates our team to bring the best version of themselves every day. Rather than be intimidated by these challenges, our team is energized and motivated by them. It's a team that is working tirelessly to enroll the ACTION study to bring a definitive answer for this patient population, and I'm proud to say we're on track to do just that as early as next year. So turning to our operational update. We remain laser-focused on advancing the Phase 3 ACTION study of ONC201 and completing ONC206 dose escalation studies to identify a recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule later this year. I'll begin with an update on the 201 program. Our team is focused on the disciplined execution of the ACTION study as our top priority.

And while 2023 was largely centered on site activation for most of the year, 2024 is the year, we expect to hit our full stride in enrollment rate for the study. We're currently opening over 130 sites across 13 countries. When you consider the number of sites we opened last year, we're proud of where we stand today, not just in terms of the quantity of sites and the geographic coverage, but as importantly, the quality of those sites and engagement with our investigators. We expect continued acceleration of enrollment this year as data indicate that a site becomes productive typically in the second quarter following activation. This is largely due to the frontline study protocol where the radiation window, combined with any necessary Temozolomide washout takes approximately three months from treatment start.

Additionally, we've observed that the recent publication of the ONC201 Phase 2 data in the Journal of Clinical Oncology has accelerated broader awareness of the program, especially outside of the U.S. and is providing yet another tailwind to enrollment early this year. This publication provides additional patient-level detail and attributes of response, which Josh will delve deeper into during this call. The guidance we reiterated today for first interim data readout in 2025 reflects our current enrollment trends. Importantly, the enrollment rate and event rate error bars, while still wide are beginning to narrow as the study continues to progress and mature. There are scenarios where the first OS interim occurs earlier in 2025 and scenarios where it occurs later in the year.

We're encouraged by early indicators but also understand the importance of continued execution of the study to get the data as quickly as possible. We'll continue to narrow our guidance as the error bars come into focus during the year. As the study has progressed, we've been heartened by the global demand we've experienced even beyond the 13 countries we're currently operating in. For example, we currently have patients traveling from South America to the Southeastern United States to participate in the study. We're also experiencing a similar dynamic in Southeast Asia, where parents or patients are traveling between countries to gain access to ONC201. This is a reminder that the unmet need in this population knows no borders. In an attempt to address this global demand, we are in the process of assessing the feasibility of expanding the ACTION study into the specific parts of the world where demand is high and the catchment area isn't readily convenient to our current ACTION footprint.

We intend to be prudent in our evaluation. We understand we can't address every situation, but we are receptive to opening a limited number of additional sites. For example, Brazil, Argentina, Hong Kong and Singapore are among geographies where the proactive outreach has been significant. The population density is high and where there is a high likelihood to expand catchment. These geographies will not only accelerate time to data, but will also be beneficial to the regulatory process within these strategic markets around the world. We expect any potential expansion to be with highly productive sites in these key markets and limited to 10 to 15 additional sites. Strong execution of the ACTION study is our top priority, and we're excited to be in a position to have potentially pivotal data next year for this first-in-class agent and the first potential approval in this aggressive form of high-grade glioma, which represents an unmet need as high as any across the field of oncology.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom Riga, who joined us last November, just in time to accompany the team to the Society of Neuro-Oncology Conference. Tom?

Tom Riga: Thanks, Mike, and it's great to be with all of you today. It's been an inspiring and fast-paced entry into Chimerix. In fact, my first day was in Vancouver at the SNO meeting, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Special thanks to the Board, Mike, the management team and all of the Chimerix employees who have welcomed me into the company with open arms. It's truly been a seamless transition. I expect that my operational, commercial and business development experience will continue to contribute to the mission of the company to help bring solutions to cancer patients in need. Since joining, I had the pleasure of meeting virtually or live, the majority of our global investigators, patient advocacy groups and other key stakeholders who play an integral in the patient's journey.

From those engagements, there are three insights that fuel our passion to execute the ACTION study with urgency. First, the unmet medical need is undeniable. High-grade glioma patients who have the H3 K27M mutation have very few options and are in desperate need of new solutions. Second, there is an extremely high level of support and commitment for the ACTION study by our investigators and an authentic hope for what ONC201 could potentially mean for their patients. And finally, given the rarity of the mutation, the network of caregivers who impact the patient journey are equally as important to ensure both awareness and alignment to our study. In addition to the neuro-oncologist, neurosurgery, neuropathology, radiation oncology and patient advocacy are all important stakeholders to engage.

Chimerix has established a strong presence across the treatment ecosystem, and I'm looking forward to helping to accelerate those efforts throughout 2024 and beyond. The leading edge of brand development starts with medical affairs. In addition to the hiring of Dr. Pablo Lee, we will be expanding our medical affairs footprint both within and outside the United States. These strategic additions will further support our enrollment efforts with the ACTION study and enhance our relationships across the treatment landscape. Our focus is clear to execute the ACTION study with both discipline and urgency. Operationally, that is where my initial focus will be. As the year progresses, we will also look to ready the organization for commercialization.

Key elements such as brand development, payer engagement, pricing research, qualitative and quantitative message development and sales force size and structure will progress throughout 2024 and accelerate as our launch window comes into focus. We will use gated milestones to guide our activity and spend to ensure our preparation efforts are both timely and cost effective. In the meantime, we will be deepening our relationships across neuro-oncology in executing the ACTION study. In closing, it's a powerful combination when you have a passionate and talented employee base, combined with a committed group of investigators, all aligned to help a group of patients in need. That is exactly what I believe we have at Chimerix. With that, I'll turn the call over to Josh.

Josh Allen: Thank you, Tom, and welcome to the team. Earlier this month, the previously announced Phase 2 results from our ONC201 program in H3 K27M mutant glioma was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. This integrated efficacy analysis evaluated the monotherapy activity of ONC201 in 50 patients with recurrent H3 K27M mutant diffuse midline glioma. You may recall that these results represented the first demonstration of bona fide durable objective responses in this disease setting that were rigorously evaluated by blinded independent central review and isolated away from prior or concurrent confounding therapies. Consistent benefit was seen across the range of efficacy endpoints examined including a 20% response rate using RANO criteria that quantitates enhancing tumor regions.

That response rate extended up to 30% when additional RANO criteria was considered that is inclusive of non-enhancing regions as well. Other notable observations were a 40% disease control rate, approximately 1.5 years of clinical benefit amongst responders while considering both onset and duration of response as well as concentration of responders among the 35% two-year survival tail in addition to other forms of clinical benefit, such as performance status improvement and tapering of steroids. All of this was accompanied by a favorable safety profile with rare instances of dose modifications. This publication goes into further details and prior data releases on patient-level data as well as subgroup analyses. That include several aspects that increase our confidence in the ACTION study.

One consideration is dosing as nearly all patients in the Phase 2 analysis received ONC201 at a once-weekly frequency. So the twice weekly frequency incorporated into the ACTION study has the potential to enhance the probability of patient benefit or duration of benefit or both. In addition, subgroup analyses suggest that response associations that were baked in to the design of the ACTION trial to enrich for those characteristics. This includes performance status inclusion criteria as well as movement to the frontline setting where disease burden and progression kinetics are expected to be less acute. The JCO publication follows our publication last year in cancer discovery, which reported on the mechanism of ONC201 and in H3 K27M-mutant glioma in addition to its activity in a frontline setting where the ACTION study is focused.

Together, these publications strongly suggest that ONC201 is a first-in-class targeted agent that addresses the core oncogenic mechanism of H3 K27M in mutant glioma and appears to be associated with dual benefit as a single agent while being well tolerated. The survival outcomes of patients are favorable relative to historical controls in multiple retrospective analyses, which adds to our enthusiasm for its prospective evaluation in action. I will also point out that this joins a recent wave of publications related to ONC201 and this disease in the journal neuro-oncology as one of our many initiatives emerging from our medical affairs function that is dedicated to raising global awareness for this compound and for this disease. Turning to the ONC206 program.

Dose escalation continues at the increased dosing frequency of six times per week which follows our prior experience with once-weekly dosing. At a high level, there have been no surprises to date on this clinical program, and we continue to escalate towards the top dose of 200 milligrams that is expected to be well within the therapeutic range. We expect preliminary safety and PK data to arise from this program first after the conclusion of dose escalation that is expected in the middle of this year, an interpretation of any activity likely to follow after adequate maturity. The preclinical evaluation of this drug for candidate Phase 2 indications is in full swing. The scope is focused on advanced solid tumor indications within and outside of the central nervous system that do not involve the H3 K27M mutation.

This evaluation folds in our deepening knowledge of the first-in-class ClpP and DRD2 targets of the microtome, the growing set of empirical ONC206 data as well as the vast translational and clinical experience that we've gained with ONC201. We continue to believe that ONC206 holds promise as a potential new treatment for unmet needs in oncology with distinct opportunities from the parent compound that could benefit from a sharply increased potency and dosing frequency while maintaining favorable safety and oral administration features. Along these lines, one of our collaborators reported last December at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, strong monotherapy tumor regressions in a patient-derived xenograft of chemorefractory breast cancer.

Of equal importance, diverse efficacy was observed across a spectrum of additional patient derived xenograft that is the focus of ongoing biomarker work as is the case in many other advanced solid tumors that we are evaluating with an eye towards precision oncology. With that overview, I'll now turn the call over to Michelle for a review of the financials. Michelle?

Michelle LaSpaluto: Thank you, Josh. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. We remain highly disciplined in the fiscal management of the company during 2023, ending the year with just over $204 million in capital. We will continue to be measured and efficient with our capital allocation in 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a net loss of $18.2 million or $0.20 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $21 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses decreased to $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $19.3 million for the same period in 2022.

This decrease is primarily driven by costs associated with the reduction of workforce related to the divestiture of TEMBEXA during the comparable 2022 quarter. General and administrative expenses of $5.2 million were essentially flat year-on-year compared to the $5.3 million for the same period in 2022. Last year, we recorded a net burn of approximately $61.5 million or just over $15 million a quarter. We continue to expect our cash balance to be sufficient to support operations into Q4 of 2026. This year, this runway may be further extended with potential additional non-dilutive capital arising from milestones or royalties earned associated with TEMBEXA through our partnership with Emergent and/or with potential proceeds for monetizing a pediatric rare disease priority review voucher, for which the ONC201 program is currently eligible should it receive U.S. approval.

While we continue enrollment in our Phase 3 ACTION trial, we do expect a modest increase in burn as we expand our medical affair efforts and commercial preparations in anticipation of the interim data readout next year. With that, I will now turn the call back over to Mike for closing results.

Mike Andriole: Do we want to maybe start with Jericho. Any additional questions?

Operator: Yes. So the first question comes from the line of Maurice Raycroft with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

