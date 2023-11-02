Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Columbus McKinnon Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Deborah Pawlowski: Thank you, Doug, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Columbus McKinnon. Joining me here for our financial results conference call are David Wilson, our President and CEO; and Greg Rustowicz, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of our second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, which we released earlier this morning. There are also slides that will accompany our conversation today. Both the slides and the release are available on our website at investors.cmco.com. David and Greg are going to provide their formal remarks, after which, we will open the line for questions. But right now, if you'll just turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the safe harbor statement.

You should be aware that we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find these documents on our website or at sec.gov. During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. However, you should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have provided reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release and slides. So with that, please advance to Slide 3, and I will turn the call over to David to begin. David?

David Wilson: Thank you, Deb, and good morning, everyone. Our second quarter results are a testament to the progress our team is making as an organization as we transform Columbus McKinnon into a higher growth, less cyclical enterprise with stronger earnings power. Together, we took a meaningful step forward in terms of performance in the quarter, establishing several new records. While we are pleased with the results we are delivering, we are more encouraged with the progress we're making and by the potential of our business as we advance the strategic transformation of Columbus McKinnon. The team remains highly focused on executing our strategic plan and achieving the objectives we have established for the business. Sales in Q2 were $258 million and at the high end of our guidance.

This included $9.5 million for montratec. We are very pleased with the early performance of our montratec acquisition and the broader momentum that we are building within our precision conveyance platform. We also achieved record gross margin in the quarter. Our 38.7% represents a 120 basis point improvement over our previous record, which was established in the first quarter of last year. Our revenue and gross margin performance in the quarter translated to record operating income and adjusted EBITDA. Our adjusted EBITDA of 17.7% represents a 90 basis point improvement over our previous record, which was established in the same period last year. We also remain focused on reducing our interest rate exposure and are accelerating debt repayment.

Greg will speak to this further, but we have upped our plans to reduce debt by an additional $10 million within the year, bringing our total debt reduction to $50 million in fiscal 2024. Year-to-date, we paid down $25 million, and our net debt leverage ratio now sits at 2.7x, and we see it dropping to approximately 2.3x by the fiscal year-end. If you'll turn to Slide 4, you'll see the progress we're making toward our gross margin expectations and the effectiveness of the work we're doing within the company to enable stronger earnings power. We believe the performance we achieved in the quarter is underpinned by sustainable improvements and reflects the effectiveness of our strategy as we advance the operating and strategic initiatives referenced on this page.

We remain highly focused on improving our customers' experience, and our progress has been validated by recent improvements in our Net Promoter Score. Being customer-led is a foundational component of the Columbus McKinnon Business System, or CMBS, which is driving continuous improvement, discipline, communication and accountability within our business. 80/20 analysis, decision-making and actions are unlocking further value within our CMBS framework, and we are currently focused on product line simplification. Beyond optimizing financial performance, this will result in improved product offerings, stronger market positioning and the further simplification of our factory footprint. In the period, we saw improvements in capacity planning, material costs, direct labor productivity, factory overhead rates and pricing.

The acquisition of montratec served as a strategic lever for gross margin performance as well and added 70 basis points in the quarter. We are energized by the momentum we're building within the organization and are highly encouraged with the pipeline of opportunities we are seeing in a variety of end markets. Given our progress, we now expect gross margin to expand approximately 150 basis points year-over-year. This is up from our previous expectation of 50 to 100 basis points of improvement in fiscal '24. I'll now turn the presentation over to Greg to review our results in greater detail.

Gregory Rustowicz: Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 5. We delivered record sales in the second quarter, up $258.4 million, up 9.1% from the prior year period on a constant currency basis. This was at the high end of the guidance we provided last quarter. In addition, we grew sales sequentially by 10%. On a year-over-year basis, we realized pricing gains of $10.6 million or 4.6%, which was in line with what we were anticipating. We are quite pleased with the montratec acquisition, which added $9.5 million of sales. Volume increased by $1 million or 0.4%. Foreign currency translation was a benefit this quarter of $5.6 million or 2.4%. Let me provide a little color on sales by region. For the second quarter, sales grew in the U.S. by 3.9% compared with the prior year.

The increase reflected 3.5% of price improvement. montratec added 30 basis points of revenue in the U.S. and sales volume was slightly up 10 basis points. Volume was up in our automation business as it benefited from strong megatrends, but was down in our precision conveyance business due to the timing of projects, which reflects the market slowdown we saw in the second half of last year. Outside of the U.S., sales increased by 23%. The montratec acquisition added 9.9% of growth. Pricing improved by 6.1% and sales volume increased by 0.9%. In EMEA, our largest region outside of the U.S., we saw volume decline by approximately 2% or $1.1 million. This was largely project related. The pipeline of opportunities remain solid, but we are experiencing delays with quote to orders.

Sales volume increased in APAC by a strong 46%. Keep in mind, however, APAC represents just 6% of total sales. Within APAC, we benefited from strong sales in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, especially in the energy, utility and transportation verticals. Volume declined by approximately 1% in Latin America, and in Canada, which is about 4% of total revenue, we saw volume decline by 24%. On Slide 6, we recorded record gross margin of 38.7% in the second quarter, which is a 190 basis point increase sequentially. As David pointed out, we are quite pleased with the progression we have made with gross margin expansion and believe we have a path to achieve 40%-plus gross margins by fiscal year '27. Gross profit increased $13.7 million or 16% versus the prior year.

This was driven by several factors, which you can see in the table. The largest items driving gross profit expansion were pricing, net of material manufacturing cost changes, including material inflation, which added $5.7 million; and the montratec acquisition, which contributed $5.5 million to gross profit. montratec was accretive to gross margins by 70 basis points this quarter, with an overall gross margin of 57%. Let me remind you that our fiscal third quarter is a seasonally softer quarter. With less shipping days, given the holiday season, we would expect approximately 100 basis point reduction in gross margin sequentially from this quarter's gross margin. Moving to Slide 7. Our SG&A expense was $59.1 million in the quarter or 22.9% of sales.

This included $800,000 of pro forma adjustments primarily related to the montratec acquisition, with the remainder related to our headquarters relocation, business realignment costs and a warehouse consolidation. Excluding these pro forma adjustments, our SG&A as a percent of sales was 22.6%. Sequentially, our SG&A costs were higher by $800,000 as we had a full quarter of montratec costs, which added $2.6 million. We also recorded higher stock compensation costs of $1.3 million. Both items were partially offset by lower montratec acquisition deal and integration costs and headquarters relocation costs compared with the first quarter of fiscal '24. Compared with the prior year, our SG&A costs were higher by $6.6 million. montratec accounted for $3.3 million of the increase.

The remainder of the increase was in G&A, which was elevated by higher incentive compensation and stock compensation expense. We also increased our investment in R&D by $1 million. Helping to offset these expenses were lower business realignment costs of $1.1 million. For the third quarter, we expect our SG&A expense of approximately $58 million. Turning to Slide 8. We generated record operating income of $33.4 million in the quarter or 12.9% of sales. This represented an increase of $6 million or 22% over last year's second quarter. Adjusted operating income was also a record at $34.1 million or 13.2% of sales. On an adjusted basis, operating income grew $5.5 million or 19%. This record performance demonstrates the success of our strategy and is another proof point in our transformation journey.

As you can see on Slide 9, we recorded GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter of $0.55, up $0.06 versus the prior year. Our tax rate on a GAAP basis was 24%. For the year, we expect our tax rate to be approximately 25%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.76 was up $0.03 from the prior year as higher adjusted operating income more than offset the negative impact of higher interest expense and the increased tax rate year-over-year. For modeling purposes, interest expense is expected to be about $10 million in the third quarter, down slightly from the $10.2 million we recorded this quarter as interest rates stabilize and we accelerate our debt reduction plans. On Slide 10, we achieved record adjusted EBITDA margin this quarter of 17.7%, demonstrating the earnings power of the company.

The step-change improvement gets us closer to our stated goal of 21% EBITDA margin in fiscal year '27. With this quarter's record performance, our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA is now $156.1 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%. We believe that while variable from quarter-to-quarter, our EBITDA margin in Q2 is sustainable given the underlying improvements in the business. Our return on invested capital improved 20 basis points to 6.8% from Q1. Our goal remains to get to a double-digit ROIC over our planning horizon. Moving to Slide 11. Quarterly free cash flow was $11.7 million in the second quarter. This includes cash provided by operating activities of $16.7 million and CapEx of $5 million. Working capital was a use of cash in the quarter of $12.2 million.

We would expect this to improve over the remainder of the year as our working capital levels continue to normalize. We anticipate that CapEx will range between $30 million to $40 million in fiscal year '24 as we are continuing to make investments in a lower-cost center of excellence to simplify our factory footprint as well as increased capacity, productivity and throughput. For fiscal 2024, we expect free cash flow conversion will range between 90% and 100%. Turning to Slide 12. Our capital structure is improving as our net debt leverage ratio is now 2.7x on a financial covenant basis, which is down from 2.9x that we reported last quarter. As we have previously discussed, we have a covenant-light credit agreement. With no revolver borrowings outstanding at quarter end, our financial covenant is not tested.

We are also accelerating our debt reduction plans as we paid down $15 million of debt this quarter. We are now planning to pay down $50 million of debt this fiscal year, up from $40 million. We expect our net leverage ratio to improve to approximately 2.3x by the end of this fiscal year. This once again demonstrates our ability to delever quickly after an acquisition. Please advance to Slide 13, and I will turn it back over to David.

David Wilson: Thanks, Greg. Orders were up 2% year-over-year in the quarter, driven by strength in the Americas. In EMEA, while we began to see signs of moderating demand in Germany, demand in the Middle East remained robust, and the region held up reasonably well despite the broader economic and geopolitical headwinds. Precision conveyance orders were up 11% in the quarter, and our lifting business was up 7% year-over-year. Overall, short-cycle orders increased a robust 11% compared with last year. Project orders slowed, however, in the quarter, but visibility to project order opportunities improved throughout the quarter. We remain encouraged by the overall quotation and order pipeline for our business. While we would caution that the first month of a quarter does not necessarily define a trend, we have realized double-digit order growth in the first month of this quarter versus the same period last quarter.

Our backlog remains quite healthy at $318 million. During the quarter, we reduced our past due backlog by 28%, and we're beginning to see backlog normalize as lead times and deliveries improve. Our orders and backlog levels continue to support our revenue expectations for the year. Please turn to Slide 14, where I will summarize our outlook for the business. Notwithstanding a global backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, our outlook for the business remains encouraging as we are benefiting from participation in more secular growth markets and several megatrends, including significant fiscal investments in infrastructure and defense, the near-shoring of manufacturing capacity, automation and the scarcity of labor resources, energy conservation and electrification.

We expect to deliver sales between $245 million and $255 million in Q3 and to surpass $1 billion of revenue for the year. We are also raising our full year gross margin improvement guidance and now expect approximately 150 basis points of improvement in fiscal '24. As I mentioned earlier, we're gaining traction with our customer experience initiatives, especially in the key areas of on-time delivery, reduced lead times, overall responsiveness and communication. Our montratec acquisition is performing well, and we're encouraged by the robust level of quotation activity in the order pipeline across our precision conveyance platform. We also continue to deliver organic growth through investments in commercial initiatives, innovation and new product development.

On a year-to-date basis, our Vitality Index, or NPD rate, was 3.3% through Q2. We are executing all elements of our strategy, and our second quarter results demonstrate the progress we're making as we advance the transformation of Columbus McKinnon. With that, Doug, we can open up the line for questions.

