Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent Q4 2023 Earnings Announcement. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Giles Goodburn, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Giles Goodburn: Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's Fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this morning. Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows: Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the year as well as providing a financial outlook. Cliff will then provide his closing comments. This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this morning on Form 8-K. This information as well as the detailed financial metrics package are available on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website.

During this call, we may make statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Information concerning these factors is included in Conduent's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, or future events or developments, except as required by law. The information presented today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for the company's reported results.

For more information regarding definitions of our non-GAAP measures and how we use them, as well as the limitations to their usefulness for comparative purposes, please see our press release. And now I would like to turn the call over to Cliff.

Clifford Skelton: Thanks, Giles, and thank you all for joining Conduent's Q4 and year-end 2023 earnings call. Hopefully, this will be the last call, earnings call where we don't have Q&A at the end. We've been working to establish a sell-side group to help provide services so that we have Q&A on the next call. But let me start by saying, like everyone else, a lot's happened in our company since the last Q3 earnings call, both from within our own portfolio and our clients. As you know, Conduent retains a very diverse platform of products and services, spanning the myriad of industries in both commercial and the government space across federal, state and local levels. At times, we take advantage in the times we suffer through the changing financial pressures, our commercial clients' experience and oftentimes, the changing landscape, political and otherwise, that our government partners experience.

