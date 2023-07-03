What Could Drive UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s Growth?

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Mid Cap Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 6.5% gross, (6.4% net) compared to a 4.1% return for the Russell Midcap Index. The outperformance of the fund is due to strong stock selection and limited exposure to banks. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Mid Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a workplace uniforms and protective workwear clothing provider. On June 30, 2023, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) stock closed at $155.01 per share. One-month return of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) was -12.12%, and its shares lost 10.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has a market capitalization of $2.898 billion.

The London Company Mid Cap Strategy made the following comment about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) - UNF experienced a challenging quarter. resulting in management reducing guidance due to inflationary pressures. The reduction largely reflected higher expenses on leased merchandise and a lower than expected decline in energy prices. On a positive note, UNF finally found an opportunity to deploy its strong balance sheet via a larger acquisition (Clean Uniform), which has solid prospects for synergies and scale benefits."

