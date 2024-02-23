Here’s How Datadog (DDOG) is Improving its Long-Term KPIs

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund increased 17.6% (Institutional Shares) in the fourth quarter compared to a 14.2% gain for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and an 11.7% increase for the S&P 500 Index. For the full year, the fund appreciated 57.6% compared to 42.7% and 26.3% returns for the indexes, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund featured stocks such as Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a software company that provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers. On February 22, 2024, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock closed at $131.12 per share. One-month return of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was 5.78%, and its shares gained 71.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund stated the following regarding Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Most of our portfolio companies have seen stabilization and modest improvements in short-term business fundamentals as the year progressed. More importantly in our view, many have been able to drive significant improvement in long-term Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as share gains, meaningful expansion of their total addressable market, and improvement in unit economics. These KPIs are significantly more important in driving the intrinsic values of our businesses, which we believe have increased noticeably during 2023. In the meantime, disruptive changes that we expect will benefit many of our businesses have also continued to pick up steam. Some examples include: • Market share gains: Many of our companies have been reporting on customer consolidation trends and rising win rates against competitors. In its their most recent quarterly conference call, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) described a customer who replaced seven different tool providers with the Datadog platform and another one who replaced a dozen different tools and moved to Datadog."

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was held by 72 hedge fund portfolios, down from 83 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

