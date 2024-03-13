Diamondback Energy (FANG) Fell with Global Decline in Oil Prices

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Select Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In Q4, the portfolio rose strongly outperforming the Russell 3000 Index and adding to calendar-year outperformance. The strategy returned 18.06% (net) in Q4 compared to a 12.07% return for the index. For the calendar year, the strategy returned 30.60% compared to a 25.96% return for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy featured stocks like Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is an oil and natural gas company. On March 12, 2024, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stock closed at $184.52 per share. One-month return of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was 11.43%, and its shares gained 39.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has a market capitalization of $32.929 billion.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy stated the following regarding Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Also among our bottom contributors (though its share price advanced in Q4) was new holding Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), which is a scaled, low-cost operator in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific shale basins in the US. The company is focused on cost-efficiency, and management is aligned with shareholders as it focuses on prudent and sustainable management of the company’s assets. Though shares were pressured in Q4 as oil prices globally declined amid a high-production environment, we believe the company is well-positioned for free cash-flow generation over the long term. We capitalized on Q4’s share-price weakness to initiate a position in a high-quality operator at a meaningful discount to our estimate of long-term intrinsic value."

A pipeline worker overseeing the flow of crude oil into storage tanks from an integrated water system.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was held by 42 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 44 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

