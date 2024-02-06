Director Eva Boratto Acquires 1,400 Shares of United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Eva Boratto, a director at United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 1,400 shares on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded the insider's total purchased shares over the past year to 1,400, with no shares sold in the same period.

United Parcel Service Inc, commonly known as UPS, is a global logistics and package delivery company. It provides a broad range of services including transportation, distribution, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates one of the largest fleets of aircraft and delivery vehicles in the world, ensuring the efficient movement of goods across international borders and territories.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales might suggest the opposite.

The insider transaction history for United Parcel Service Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' collective view on the company's valuation and future performance.

On the date of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of United Parcel Service Inc were trading at $142.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $118,485,811,000.

The price-earnings ratio of United Parcel Service Inc stands at 17.85, which compares to the industry median of 13.39. This ratio is also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a different valuation compared to its own past performance and the current industry average.

With the current share price of $142.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $174.62, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the GF Value assessment, potentially signaling a belief that the stock is undervalued at the current trading price.

Investors may consider the insider's recent buying activity alongside the GF Value and other financial metrics to assess the potential investment opportunity in United Parcel Service Inc.

