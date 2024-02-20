Director Greg Smith has sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $149.38 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $239,477.52.Penske Automotive Group Inc is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company is engaged in the sale of new and used motor vehicles and related products and services, including vehicle service, parts, collision repair, finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,633 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Director Greg Smith Sells Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc

The insider transaction history for Penske Automotive Group Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc were trading at $149.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $9.838 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.48, which is lower than the industry median of 16.37 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $144.92, Penske Automotive Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Director Greg Smith Sells Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

