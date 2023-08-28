Is Entegris (ENTG) a Worthy Investment?

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund has gained 6.43% for year-to-date 2023, while the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark has gained 6.03% and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend has gained 7.42% for the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is a micro contamination control products manufacturing company. On August 25, 2023, Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) stock closed at $96.48 per share. One-month return of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was -12.06%, and its shares gained 0.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has a market capitalization of $14.482 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Also outperforming in Technology was Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a provider of advanced filtration, specialty chemicals, and materials handling products to semiconductor makers and other high-tech manufacturers, which are requiring increased purity in their fabrication processes."

allstars/Shutterstock.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) at the end of second quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in another article and shared The London Company Mid Cap Strategy’s views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.