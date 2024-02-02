Executive Vice President Lidio Soriano Sells 12,922 Shares of Popular Inc

On January 31, 2024, Executive Vice President Lidio Soriano executed a sale of 12,922 shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), as reported in the SEC Filing. Popular Inc, a financial holding company, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company operates in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the Caribbean and Latin American region.

According to the filing, the insider has sold a total of 12,922 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which aligns with the overall insider trend at Popular Inc.

The insider transaction history for Popular Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Popular Inc were trading at $86.77 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.219 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.45, which is above the industry median of 9.31 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $86.77 and the GuruFocus Value of $94.71, Popular Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

