Five Below (FIVE) Rebounded in the Fourth Quarter

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed the benchmark Russell 2500 Growth Index in the fourth quarter with strong stock selection in the information technology ('IT') and consumer discretionary sectors overcoming detractors in the consumer staples sector. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a specialty value retailer. On March 21, 2024, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock closed at $176.79 per share. One-month return of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was -10.29%, and its shares lost 13.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a market capitalization of $9.526 billion.

ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Interest rate relief also had a strong impact on more cyclical companies and those with ties to general consumer spending. For example, consumer discretionary holdings and discount retailers Burlington Stores and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) both rose during the quarter thanks to improving outlooks. Five Below, a specialty value retailer for products including apparel, accessories, novelty items, décor, cosmetics and accent furniture, rebounded from being one of the third quarter’s worst-performing stocks. We believe both Five Below and Burlington are particularly well-positioned for an economic environment where consumer budgets are being tightened but demand for discretionary goods remains stable."

