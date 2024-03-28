Here’s What Frugal People Would Buy With $1,000

Sergey Nazarov / iStock.com

Being frugal entails rarely — if ever — splurging on yourself, but under certain circumstances, even the most disciplined penny pinchers might just want to have some fun with their funds.

That was the case for Reddit user Fast_Bit, who shared their unique situation in the r/Frugal Reddit community: “My wife and I sold a house that increased its value over time,” they posted. “We are using most of the money to pay debt and a house down payment, but we also decided to spend $1,000 each [on] anything we want.

“This is not very frugal, but I realized that I’ve been frugal for so long that I lost the will to buy something for myself,” they continued. “I feel like I don’t need anything right now and I feel guilty just thinking about spending it.”

Despite the guilt, Fast_Bit was open to suggestions. Here’s what their fellow frugal community members said they would buy with $1,000.

E-Bikes

Many users suggested buying something that will aid in relaxation or bring more joy into their lives. For user antuvschle, this meant buying e-bikes.

“We got ourselves a pair of e-bikes and we have a never-ending supply of experiences — it’s healthy and fun,” they said.

As a bonus, this is a purchase that could end up saving you money.

“This is an exceptional idea!” said user Dulce_suenos. “Not only is it fun and practical, but can save money on gas and wear and tear on your car.”

Quality Furniture

Even frugal people believe furniture can be worth a splurge.

“Little makes me happier than a decent piece of furniture that I wanted for the aesthetic, [even if I] could have got the function I needed for less,” said user vinylchickadee. “Case in point, after seven years, I replaced the chandelier that came with the house — that I hated the moment I saw it — in our dining room with a $230 one I loved. It wasn’t a HUGE splurge, but there were definitely options I liked for less. But this stupid thing makes me so happy, even a couple of years later. Money well spent.”

Travel

User EScootyrant said that despite living a largely frugal lifestyle, they’re always willing to spend on travel experiences.

“We also have to remember [that] life is short, time is fleeting,” they wrote. “It’s good for us to be frugal, but we have [to] spend on things [that] enrich our well-being. If there is one thing I do not skimp on, it’s traveling. That is why in three weeks, I’ll be in Tokyo — just in time for cherry blossom season.”

Massages

Several users suggested purchasing regular massages or a high-end massage chair.

“I would personally get a massage each month for a year,” said user pnwumbrella. “If massages aren’t your thing, something else relaxing and wellness-oriented like yoga classes, a pool or [membership to a] gym with a sauna and hot tub.”

What Did the Original Poster End Up Buying?

Other suggestions included digital photo frames, a fancy ice machine, concert tickets, a grill, lottery tickets, artwork, housecleaning services and high-quality towels and sheets.

As for what the original poster Fast_Bit ended up doing with the money, they said they were still undecided — but their wife has already spent her $1,000: “My wife got a $350 Nintendo Switch and a $550 Dyson Airwrap hair dryer,” they said. “I may get a bow and arrows, a little projector and a dash cam. Still thinking about it.”

