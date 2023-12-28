Higher Interest Rates are Hurting Enphase Energy (ENPH)

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 3000 Index, in the quarter. The strategy gained two out of 10 sectors in which it invested during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Communication services and consumer discretionary sectors were the sole contributors while the information technology (IT) and utilities sectors detracted. Overall stock selection and sector allocation detracted on a relative basis. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy highlighted stocks like Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is an energy technology company that offers microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. On December 27, 2023, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock closed at $135.63 per share. One-month return of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was 34.26%, and its shares lost 48.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy made the following comment about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Against this backdrop the Strategy underperformed, with the majority of detractors renewable- or utility-related companies suffering largely from cyclical interest rate pressures that have pushed up financing costs for the companies and weighed on income-producing sectors such as utilities. Most acutely, higher interest rates have dampened near-term U.S. residential solar demand, hurting Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in particular. As a result, we sold Enphase, and invested proceeds into SolarEdge Technologies, which has greater exposure to European and utility-scale end markets, which are under comparatively less pressure."

