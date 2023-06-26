Should You Hold Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in San Diego, California, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharma technology company. On June 23, 2023, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) stock closed at $34.14 per share. One-month return of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was 2.83%, and its shares lost 27.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has a market capitalization of $4.496 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharmaceutical technology platform company. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently provided additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act that could hurt sales of Darzalex Faspro, the company’s main product. According to the published guidance, price negotiations for Darzalex will occur much earlier than originally expected, posing a risk to the durability of the company’s largest royalty stream."

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 23 in the previous quarter.

