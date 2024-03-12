Should You Hold Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) for the Long-Term?

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 13.99% compared to the MSCI All Country World Index’s 11.03% return. The fund returned 24.96% for the full year compared to the 22.20% return for the index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund featured stocks like Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) produces and distributes products and processes for biopharma and healthcare. On March 11, 2024, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) stock closed at $28.55 per share. One-month return of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) was -11.80%, and its shares gained 21.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) has a market capitalization of $7.579 billion.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund stated the following regarding Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is a leading provider of drug containment products and serves many of the leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company is a long-term beneficiary from the transition from small molecule drugs to biologics."

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) was held by 13 hedge fund portfolios, up from 11 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

