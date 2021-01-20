U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.38
    +56.47 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,217.29
    +286.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,464.51
    +267.33 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,157.98
    +6.84 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.28
    +0.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.80
    +29.60 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.61 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0900
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5200
    -0.3720 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,991.13
    +591.16 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.93
    -5.68 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.39
    +27.44 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,523.26
    -110.20 (-0.38%)
     

How we can save the internet without destroying Section 230

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·8 min read

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Section 230 is in trouble, but dismantling it might not be the answer

Since a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, America’s lawmakers have doubled down on their efforts to halt the spread of conspiracy theories and hate speech online that led to real-world terror and death in Washington, DC.

And much of that conversation centers on reforming or doing away with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which serves as a liability shield for online companies that host third-party content. Think anything from Facebook (FB) to your favorite message board.

A target of both Republicans and Democrats, Section 230 has been in the crosshairs of lawmakers for years — though there’s disagreement over what’s wrong with the law. While some Republicans argue that Section 230 lets Big Tech silence conservative voices, others on the opposite side of the aisle contend it allows sites to host misinformation and hate speech without fear of litigation.

And that fundamental disagreement is probably the biggest problem with the law, according to Jeff Kosseff, author of “The Twenty Six Words That Created the Internet.”

“Nobody has agreed on what the problem is that they want to solve,” says Kosseff, assistant professor at The United States Naval Academy’s Cyber Science Department. “It’s just basic life skills that you need to figure out what the problem is before you have a solution. And I don’t know if we’ll ever have that, because there are people with vastly different visions of what the internet should look like.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gavels in the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gavels in the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In my column last week, I spoke to critics of the law who convinced me that the Capitol Hill riots could be the end of Section 230, at least as we know it. Since then, I heard from others who say I overlooked some of the law’s nuances. They contended that making changes to Section 230 could have a far greater impact on up-and-coming tech firms that rely on law’s liability protections.

Instead of altering Section 230, some argue, it’s up to us, the users, to demand changes from tech companies. We can do this by abandoning social media sites that allow hate speech to flourish in favor of services that better appeal to our sensibilities.

At some point, though, Congress will have to take concrete steps to ensure tech companies provide more transparency about how they moderate their services. But Congress should take this step without destroying Section 230, the internet’s foundational law.

What are we really mad about?

Section 230, a law passed in 1996, provides a liability shield for internet companies that make “good faith” attempts to moderate the third-party content they host. But that doesn’t mean Section 230 is the reason companies are legally allowed to host objectionable content on their platforms.

According to attorney Cathy Gellis, a Section 230 expert, the First Amendment is what allows companies to host such content without fear of liability — though the individual who posts the content doesn’t enjoy the same protections for content that might violate the law.

“What Section 230 does is it makes the First Amendment rights of the platforms meaningful, because it means that it’s not just liability that they are being protected from. The articulations of Section 230 insulate them from legal process, even the attempt to hold them liable,” Gellis explained.

In other words, she said, Section 230 protects companies from having to shell out boatloads of cash to defend themselves against legal proceedings that could be thrown out on First Amendment grounds anyway.

And that works for companies both big and small.

Revoking Section 230 could mean the end of the internet as we know it

Republicans and Democrats have both targeted Section 230 for different reasons. Some Republicans claim that it allows sites like Facebook, Twitter (TWTR), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to promote anti-conservative bias, something that has yet to be proven outside of anecdotes from lawmakers and conservative personalities.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the law allows tech companies to profit from the spread of disinformation and hate speech since they don’t face legal repercussions from hosting it.

Trump served as one of the biggest threats to Section 230 in recent memory. Last year, the Trump administration asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to narrow its interpretation of the law to weaken its protections. While Trump wanted the FCC to curb the instances where internet companies were protected from liability, the agency never ended up acting on the administration’s request.

Interestingly, Trump’s rival, President Joe Biden, has also slammed the law. He told The New York Times last year that he would like Section 230 killed because it allows misinformation and disinformation to spread across Facebook.

“It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company. It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false, and we should be setting standards not unlike the Europeans are doing relative to privacy,” Biden told The Times.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But according to The Brookings Institute’s Techtank blog, the Biden administration is unlikely to pursue changes to the law via the FCC, as a Biden-led commission is likely to leave any move up to Congress.

So what happens if Section 230 is completely removed from the picture? The internet as we know it would disappear. Without liability protections, companies like Facebook and Google would be unlikely to host user-generated content, as doing so would leave them open to a litany of lawsuits.

And if companies with market caps the size of small countries are afraid to host user content, imagine that would mean for the up and coming firms that look to rival today’s tech giants.

Pressuring companies to make changes might be the best way forward

While Democrats now have control over Congress, their majority is slim and both sides of the political divide want different things from a Section 230 overhaul. If we can’t fix Section 230, how do we make internet giants accountable for what appears on their sites?

We need to hold tech companies accountable by shutting down our accounts when we don’t agree with a site’s policies — or by publicly calling out Big Tech when it fails us. We’ve already seen tech giants begin to remove harmful content following a public outcry.

After the Capitol attack, Facebook, Twitter, and Google all took action against Trump, removing a video in which he continued to peddle lies about the 2020 election. Facebook then struck Trump with an indefinite ban, while Twitter severed his ties with the site entirely.

“We’ve seen that marketplace mechanism...about the services stepping up to protect their users interests, and I really think that Twitter pulling the plug on a sitting president was a good example of that,” Eric Goldman, associate dean for research and professor at Santa Clara University School of Law, told Yahoo Finance. “It was something that Twitter knew would have massive repercussions for their business but they felt like they had no other choice.”

The Microsoft Bing search engine is seen on a laptop screen in this photo illustration on January 24, 2019. Microsoft's search engine has been blocked in China by authorities without any clear reason although experts believe censorship issues are at play. Bing previously was the only foreign search engine available in China which is notorious for it's Great Firewall which severely restricts foreign internet content. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Microsoft Bing search engine is seen on a laptop screen in this photo illustration on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

To be sure, it’s not easy for consumers to leave the likes of say, Google, or Facebook, when there aren’t comparable alternatives available. Ever try to Bing something? Or, have you ever suspended your Facebook account only to come back when you were deeply curious about where your high school buddy went on vacation?

Still, it’s worth remembering that those tech giants haven’t been around forever. And they are far from guaranteed to hold on to their positions.

Heck, at one point MySpace was an unstoppable juggernaut and Yahoo seemed like the only search engine worth your time. Consumers drive the market, and if they want to see change from the websites they use the most, they should use different services. These options include DuckDuckGo, a search engine that doesn’t collect user data. As for social media options, a host of competing services are popping up each day. Look no further than Snap and TickTock, which have risen up to compete directly with Facebook.

Pressuring the advertisers that do business with those firms can also help push them in one direction or the other. We’ve seen similar movements in the past, with companies pulling their ads from Facebook and YouTube for hosting objectionable content. And over the summer, the Stop Hate For Profit campaign sought to ensure advertisers took a stand against hate speech on social platforms they advertise with including Facebook.

And while Trump was still able to use the platforms after that, advertisers forced these sites to be more accountable for what the president was posting. This kind of pressure doesn’t bring the swift change that comes with a new law, but it can force Big Tech to be more accountable while Congress figures out what problem it’s trying to solve.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

  • Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries

    The sell-off also led to major corrections for other cryptocurrencies including ether, stellar, xrp and chainlink.

  • Biden to Bar Keystone Pipeline, Reversing Early Trump Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will cancel the Keystone XL oil pipeline hours after becoming president on Wednesday, killing once again a cross-border project that had won a four-year reprieve under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.In one of his first major environmental actions, Biden will revoke TC Energy Corp.’s pipeline permit via an executive order because it doesn’t “serve the U.S. national interest,” according to fact sheet from his transition team.The move brings Keystone’s fate full circle, repeating a decision made in 2015 by President Barack Obama to keep the pipeline from crossing the border. Trump reversed that in 2017 on his fourth full day in office over the objections of environmental groups.TC Energy said it was “disappointed” and would suspend work on the project, leading to the layoff of thousands of workers. The decision overturns “an unprecedented, comprehensive regulatory process that lasted more than a decade and repeatedly concluded the pipeline would transport much-needed energy in an environmentally responsible way,” said the Calgary-based company.TC Energy shares pared losses after initially trading at $56, down 1%, on the news.Environmentalists are counting on the latest rejection -- coming more than a dozen years since the pipeline was first proposed -- to stick. They argue the project would provide an outlet for heavy Canadian oil sands crude extracted in Alberta through particularly energy-intensive processes that ratchet up its carbon footprint.“Putting a stop to the dirty and dangerous Keystone XL tar sands pipeline immediately and once and for all would be an important first step and testament to the leadership of the diverse grassroots movement that has long pushed to stop it and other harmful pipelines,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, a senior vice president with the environmental group League of Conservation Voters.Biden promised the action on the campaign trail, yet his formal step still provoked outrage from oil industry leaders, some Canadian interests and labor unions that support the project.“The Biden administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1,” said the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters in an emailed statement based on news reports before the action.Construction of Keystone XL already began last year, jump started with a $1.1 billion investment by the province of Alberta. Whole segments of the line, including one that crosses to U.S.-Canadian border, have already been built.TC Energy has worked to make the project more palatable to a Democratic administration, inking labor agreements with four major pipeline unions last August, agreeing to sell an equity stake in the line to indigenous communities along the route and promising to power it entirely with renewable energy.Still, Keystone XL has been a lightning rod for controversy and a litmus test for environmentalism almost since it was first proposed in 2005. The 1,179 mile (1,897 kilometer) segment is designed to move oil from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, then connect with an existing network feeding crude to the Gulf Coast. The line would carry as much as 830,000 barrels of oil a day.Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change.Years ago, proponents of the controversial crude pipeline argued that more of Canada’s cheaper, heavy crude would help fuel producers on the U.S. Gulf Coast wean off supplies from countries like Venezuela or the conflict-prone Middle East.But refiners in Texas and Louisiana have become increasingly flexible, using more of the abundant light oil from shale fields. Plus, Canadian crude’s price advantage has narrowed, and imports from the country have roughly doubled in a decade to a steady flow of more than 3.5 million barrels a day, without Keystone XL.“It’s not an issue for refiners,” said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects Ltd. “They can switch into domestic light. The hurt would be on oil sands producers.”Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take steps to save the permit, saying its revocation “would damage the Canada-U.S. bilateral relationship.”Keystone XL was one of only a handful of energy and mining projects Biden took an explicit stand against while on the campaign trail. Environmentalists emboldened by his move on Keystone are already pressuring him to revoke a critical authorization allowing continued operation of Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access oil pipeline and take action against Enbridge Inc.’s plan to replace and expand its aging Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin.From the archive -- Why the Keystone Project Is Controversial: QuickTake“It’s exciting news,” said Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network. “Now what are you going to do about Line 3 and the Dakota Access pipeline? We are happy, but we want to see what comes next.”(Updates with TC Energy reaction and shares from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • A survey says we're keeping too much money in cash — do this instead

    You can be too safe with your money, even during a pandemic.

  • How the stock market and economy performed under Democratic presidents

    Historical data shows the stock market does well when Democrats are in charge.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • 8 Quality Dividend Stocks for Durable Growth and Income

    From "Dividend Aristocrats" to special situations, Ben Reynolds -- along with his co-editors Bob Ciura and Nikolaos Sismanis -- provides in-depth research on high-quality stocks through its four top-ranked newsletters. Scale is a critical competitive advantage in the industry. The company's durable competitive advantage -- and shareholder friendliness -- is on display with its long dividend history.

  • If You Bought Tesla Stock Instead Of A Model S At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Tesla Motors began deliveries to customers of its Model S in June 2012.The car has changed the face of electric vehicles and helped turn Tesla into one of the most well-known brands and stocks.The Stock Or The Car? In June 2012, the 300-mile range version of the Tesla Model S retailed at $77,400.If a customer had chosen to invest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the company rather than the physical car -- at that time, they would likely be very happy with the outcome.Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon MuskOn June 22, 2012, Tesla's stock opened at a split-adjusted $6.796. A $77,400 investment would have been good for 11,389 shares of Tesla stock.Holding onto those shares over the next eight-plus years would give a customer the ability to buy many Tesla cars.The value of the 11,389 Tesla shares is $9,409,136 as of Jan. 15.Many Tesla car owners have also invested in the company. The investments in the company over the years have turned Tesla car owners into millionaires along the way. TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares ended Tuesday's session up 2.23% at $844.55. Photo courtesy of Tesla.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Investors Want A Chamath Palihapitiya ETF And They Might Get It Soon * Short Seller Andrew Left Goes Sour On Lemonade, Says Company Lies To Shareholders(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ethereum surges near all-time highs, may rally 650% to $10,500: analysts

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, could see a 650% rally to hit $10,500, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • BlackBerry's stock soars toward a record 4-day rally, and highest close in nearly 3 years

    The U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd. surged 4.4% toward a near three-year high in afternoon trading Wednesday, to extend the record rally over the past several days. The Canada-based cyber-security software company's stock has been on a tear over the past week, after The Global and Mail reported that the company, which made BlackBerry cellphones in a past life, had sold 90 patents to China-based technology giant Huawei, and after the company reportedly settled a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook Inc. . The stock, on track to close at the highest price since March 2018, has soared 73.3% amid a four-day win streak. That's would be the best four-day performance for the stock since it started trading in February 1999, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data; the current record four-day rally is 65.7%, set over the four sessions ended June 2, 2000. The stock has now rocketed 153.7% over the past three months, while ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has climbed 26.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.

  • Obalon Therapeutics stock soars to lead all gainers on massive volume after ReShape merger deal

    Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. blasted six-fold higher on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the weight loss technologies company announced an agreement to merge with weight loss solutions company ReShape Lifesciences Inc. . Obalon's stock rose 503.4% toward the highest close since JUne 2019, while trading volume soared to 395.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 626,000 shares. The stock was the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges on Wednesday. ReShape shares, which currently trade over the counter, rose 155%. When the merger is completed, ReShape shareholders will own 51% of the combined entity, and the company will be renamed Reshape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RSLS." "We are excited with this opportunity to add Obalon's FDA approved Balloon System to ReShape's line of minimally invasive weight-loss solutions while also expanding our market reach," said ReShape Chief Executive Bart Bandy. Obalon's stock has now rocketed 922.5% over the past three months while ReShape shares have soared 187.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Ford stock, Procter & Gamble's earnings and the executive orders by president Joe Biden.

  • 7 of IBM Watson's Top Stock Picks

    IBM Watson picked these stocks to outperform.Artificial intelligence will likely revolutionize the global economy in the next several decades, and Wall Street is not immune to the AI disruption.

  • Six Stocks to Buy for the Next Oil-Price Surge

    Oil companies are about to report downbeat results for the fourth quarter, but Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer says the figures have the potential to lift the stocks.

  • Billionaire investor: Enjoy the bull market while it lasts

    Leon Cooperman says the stock market will likely struggle to deliver the goods for investors who are banking on the continuation of the bull run.

  • Intel Says It Will Top Sales Guidance. Here’s How Much the Beat Could Be.

    Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland calculated that Intel would generate $600 million to $700 million more in fourth-quarter sales than expected.

  • Is Caladrius Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Wednesday, shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) took off by a whopping 110%. However, the surge did not come off the back of a treatment’s regulatory approval or the release of positive clinical trial results. Seemingly more prosaic, investors appeared to cheer the news that the company has treated its first patient in the Phase 2b FREEDOM Trial of CLBS16, the small biotech’s candidate for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). The double-blind, placebo-controlled study kicked off at the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, Ohio and, overall, by the end of the year, 105 patients are expected to enroll across several sites in the U.S. The trial’s objective is to further assess the effectiveness and safety of the intracoronary delivery of autologous CD34+ cells in patients with CMD and without obstructive coronary artery disease. The company anticipates to have top-line data available by 3Q22. Covering the stock for H.C. Wainwright, analyst Joseph Pantginis commented, "With the FREEDOM trial, CLBS16 is poised to replicate its performance in a larger population of CMD patients in a blinded fashion, therefore solidifying the basis for key discussions with the FDA around its path to approval.” The excitement around the trial’s initiation might be down to the fact the treatment has a good track record already. The analyst reminds investors, that in spring 2020, the company reported that CLBS16 demonstrated “compelling Phase 2a data of safety and efficacy.” The data showed that in 19 out of 20 CMD patients, a single administration of CLBS16 markedly improved the coronary flow reserve (CFR) and angina symptoms. Pantginis highlights how CLBS16 could prove to be unique, when compared to other CMD treatments. “We note that based on CLBS16’s MoA (mechanism of action) the benefits experienced by the patients originate from revascularization, therefore are expected to be durable and to contribute to the restoration of the cardiac tissue functionality in the long term,” the 5-star analyst said. “This element is a key differentiating factor of CLBS16 from current treatments, and together with the significant amelioration of symptoms, should resonate well with physicians and regulators.” If you think you might have missed the boat following Wednesday’s massive share haul, Pantginis thinks otherwise. Even after the surge, Pantginis’ price target stands at $14, implying additional upside of ~306% could be at play over the following months. Unsurprisingly, the analyst sticks to a Buy rating. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here) Pantginis is currently the only analyst to have posted a review over the past 3 months. It will be interesting to see if other Street analysts take notice. (See CLBS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for February 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for February.

  • FuelCell Energy's Earnings Outlook

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share? Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.Earnings And Revenue Based on FuelCell Energy management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $17.05 million. In the same quarter last year, FuelCell Energy reported a loss per share of $0.12 on revenue of $11.04 million.What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter? Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.View more earnings on FCELThe Wall Street estimate would represent a 66.67% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 54.42% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.20 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 16.05 M 15.55 M 14.91 M 11.51 M Revenue Actual 18.73 M 18.88 M 16.26 M 11.04 M Stock Performance Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $18.125 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 884.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FuelCell Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Understanding FuelCell Energy's Unusual Options Activity * 12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tony Zhang Sees More Upside to GM, Lays Out Bullish Options Trade * Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLU Trade(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.