Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023

Welcome to the Huntsman Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Ivan Marcuse, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO and President; and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and CFO. Yesterday, October 31, 2023, after the U.S. equity markets closed, we released our earnings for the third quarter 2023 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides and detailed commentary discussing the third quarter on our website. Peter Huntsman will provide some opening comments shortly. We will then move into the question-and-answer session for the remainder of the call. During the call, let me remind you that we may make statements about our projections or expectations for the future.

All such statements are forward-looking statements, and while they reflect our current expectations, they involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. You should review our filings with the SEC for more information regarding the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections or expectations. We don't have plan on publicly updating or revising any forward-looking statements during the quarter. We will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss and free cash flow. You can find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which has been posted to our website, huntsman.com. I'll now turn the call over to Peter Huntsman.

Peter Huntsman: Ivan, thank you very much, and thank you all for taking the time to join us this morning. This past week, I had the opportunity to visit one of our largest aerospace customers with our Board of Directors. We watched firsthand as Huntsman's composite raw materials were applied to some of the most fuel efficient and modern aircraft built anywhere in the world today. We also visited one of our plants that is making Germany's premier sports cars lighter and consume less electricity. We spoke to our associates at the same plant who are responsible for making components for a smarter, more reliable power distribution and grid system. I'd go on about the numerous applications that Huntsman is now pushing to serve a less energy intensive, but more energy-reliant economy.

All this give me cause for optimism, and it's a great reminder about our company's position in the global marketplace. Over the past 24 months, we've seen some of the strongest economic performance as we recovered from a global pandemic and subsequently among the most chaotic economic conditions as European energy policy seemingly collapsed, China's bounced back stumbled along and North America's construction markets took a beating over high interest rates and consumer uncertainty. As we now have some visibility into the beginning of the fourth quarter, as I said during our last earnings call, we expect this to be a tough quarter depending on the amount of customer deinventoring we see and lack of consumer confidence. Our projections for the fourth quarter remain murky, as the real year-end seasonality does not yet start for a couple more weeks.

