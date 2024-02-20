Assessing the Sustainability of International Paper Co's Dividend

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) recently announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on 2024-03-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into International Paper Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does International Paper Co Do?

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper Co's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at International Paper Co's Dividend History

International Paper Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down International Paper Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, International Paper Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.17% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.17%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, International Paper Co's annual dividend growth rate was -3.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -1.40% per year. And over the past decade, International Paper Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.60%.

Based on International Paper Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of International Paper Co stock as of today is approximately 4.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, International Paper Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

International Paper Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks International Paper Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. International Paper Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and International Paper Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. International Paper Co's revenue has increased by approximately 6.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.96% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, International Paper Co's earnings increased by approximately 0.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 35.99% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -14.30%, which outperforms approximately 8.72% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In light of International Paper Co's upcoming dividend payment, its historical dividend stability, and current yield and growth rates present a mixed picture for investors. While the dividend payout ratio may raise some concerns about sustainability, the company's strong profitability and reasonable growth metrics provide a counterbalance. Investors should consider these factors in the context of their individual investment strategies and the broader market environment. For those seeking additional dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

