Should You Invest in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)?

Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an asset management company, released its third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In industries experiencing economic downturns, Bonhoeffer Fund has replaced slower-growing companies with superior, expanding corporations and is still seeking out comparable prospects. The United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and the Philippines were the countries to which the firm had the greatest exposure as of September 30, 2023. Consumer products, telecom/media, real estate/infrastructure, and distribution were the industries with the biggest exposures. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bonhoeffer Capital Management highlighted stocks like North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), headquartered in Acheson, Canada, provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services. On January 2, 2024, North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) stock closed at $20.90 per share. One-month return of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) was 4.97%, and its shares gained 63.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) has a market capitalization of $562.12 million.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Bonhoeffer Capital Management stated the following regarding North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA):

"North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is a construction services firm that provides heavy civil and bulk earthmoving and project and mine site operations services in supply-constrained markets. NAC is typically the first contractor in and the last contractor out of project and mine sites. NAC has over 3,500 employees and over 900 pieces of equipment in its fleet operating at 30 sites. The fleet has a replacement value of over $2 billion. NAC was founded in 1953 as a civil construction firm. NAC has provided earthmoving services in Canada since the 1950s, in the oil sands since the 1970s, and for resources firms since the 1980s. NAC was sold to a private equity firm in 2003 and went public in Canada in 2006. A new CEO, Martin Ferron, was appointed in 2012. His goal was to increase geographic and service offering diversification and to increase return on invested capital (RoIC). In 2012, NAC sold its lower-returning and more cyclical divisions providing pipeline construction and piling-related construction, while retaining its oil sands earthworks business. Later in the 2010s, via acquisitions and partnerships with First Nations and other aboriginal groups, NAC expanded its service offerings and its geographic footprint to other geographies such as the US and Australia. Most of NAC's invested capital is in large dump trucks and other earthmoving equipment. If NAC could maximize fixed asset utilization, then ROIC would increase. An economies of scale in purchasing and maintenance moat was created by having a highly utilized large fixed asset fleet in remote geographic locations with harsh conditions. Since 2015, equipment utilization has increased from an average of 40%, to 61% in 2023. NAC has a target goal of 75% to 85% by 2024. Since 2012, NAC's RoIC has increased from -12% to 12%, with a current goal of 15%; and its return on equity has increased from -10% to 22%..." (Click here to read the full text)

A drilling rig in the middle of an industrial mining site, surrounded by rugged terrain.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) at the end of third quarter which was 8 in the previous quarter.

