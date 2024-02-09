Should You Invest in Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products. On February 8, 2024, Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) stock closed at $190.46 per share. One-month return of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) was -5.00%, and its shares lost 4.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has a market capitalization of $3.425 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) is a global provider of formulated industrial process fluids and related services. The company’s strong performance this quarter was led by success in its efforts to drive profitable growth through new business at strong margin levels. Quaker had driven impressive pricing gains in the recent past, but signs now suggest that volumes could be starting to inflect upwards after a prolonged period of softness in several of the company’s more cyclical end markets, which suggests an encouraging outlook for the year ahead."

