In this article, we will look at the 12 most useless associate degrees if you want a high-paying job. We have also discussed the most useful and high-paying jobs one can get with an associate degree. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most Useless Associate Degrees if You Want a High-Paying Job.

The Declining Popularity of College Degrees

In response to today's tight labor market, US companies are shifting away from requiring college degrees for job applicants, opting instead for a skills-based hiring approach. According to ZipRecruiter, the share of job postings requiring a bachelor's degree dropped to 14.5% in 2023 from 18% in 2022. Additionally, 45% of employers surveyed by ZipRecruiter have eliminated degree requirements for certain roles over the past year, prioritizing candidates' skills and experience.

This trend is particularly pronounced among small and medium-sized businesses, where 47% are more likely to overlook college degrees as a requirement compared to 35% of larger enterprises. Sectors like healthcare and education are lowering degree hurdles to address workforce shortages, with 12% of healthcare job postings and teacher roles requiring degrees decreasing from 2022 to 2023.

What Associate's Degrees Make the Most Money?

Air traffic management and Nuclear Technology are two of the associate degrees in the US that are known to lead to jobs with high salaries. For example, the average salary of air traffic controllers is $130,840 and $97,040 for nuclear technicians. It is worth highlighting that associate degrees that pay high salaries are one’s that involve teaching highly specialized and technical skills and hence, are ones that lead to trade jobs. Radiation Therapy and Dental hygiene are known to be the most useful associate degrees in the US.

Skilled trades provide a major portion of the workforce in the US, with millions of individuals employed in different trade occupations. For instance, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there were over 6 million workers in construction-related occupations alone in 2020. These jobs not only offer competitive wages but also help bridge the skills gap by providing avenues for individuals who may not pursue traditional college education paths. Additionally, trade jobs often have lower barriers to entry in terms of educational requirements and can lead to fulfilling careers with high earning potential. For example, elevator and escalator installers and repairers, with a median annual salary of $97,860, demonstrate the financial viability of trade occupations. To read more about trade jobs, see high-paying trade and vocational jobs in 2023.

Story continues

From electricians who keep homes and businesses powered to plumbers who ensure clean water and functioning sewage systems, skilled tradespeople tend to play a fundamental role in daily life. The demand for these professions remains consistently high, with many trades experiencing steady or even above-average job growth rates. For instance, the BLS projects a 7% job growth rate for electricians from 2021 to 2031. As such, investing in trade education and encouraging individuals to pursue careers in skilled trades not only benefits individuals by providing viable career paths but also strengthens communities by ensuring essential services are readily available.

Hiring for Trade Jobs in 2024

The manufacturing and construction sectors in the US are experiencing an increase in job openings, driven by federal investments and infrastructure projects. However, there's a pressing challenge: a shortage of skilled workers. In 2023, while the manufacturing sector added 12,000 net jobs, there were 601,000 open positions by December, hitting a three-month high. Similarly, construction added an average of 16,000 jobs per month. Yet, the industry needs to bring on an estimated 501,000 additional workers in 2024 to meet demand. This shortage is exacerbated by the retirement of baby boomers and fewer young people entering the trades. Without action, the Manufacturing Institute projects over 2 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030.

Despite shortages in the manufacturing jobs, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) has announced a reduction in production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, citing waning demand. Starting April 1, the company will decrease shifts at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, affecting 1,400 jobs. This includes relocating 700 workers to the Michigan Assembly Plant and offering options like placement in other facilities or a retirement incentive program as per the 2023 Ford-UAW contract. Despite the setback, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) sold over 24,100 F-150 Lightning vehicles in the US in 2023, a notable 55% increase from the previous year.

Conversely, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is bolstering production for its Bronco and Ranger lineup, intending to add a third crew at the Michigan Assembly Plant, which will include 900 newly hired workers.

Speaking of layoffs, United Parcel Services, Inc (NYSE:UPS) recently disclosed plans to lay off approximately 120 employees at its Windsor facility, part of a broader initiative to cut around 12,000 jobs companywide. The affected workforce includes 72 part-time hourly employees, 23 full-time hourly employees, and 23 part-time supervisors.

These layoffs are scheduled for April 2, 2024, attributed to a reduction in volume at the Windsor location. United Parcel Services, Inc (NYSE:UPS) clarified that there are no current plans to retain United Parcel Services, Inc (NYSE:UPS) employees assigned to the night sort beyond this date. These actions align with United Parcel Services, Inc (NYSE:UPS) strategy to streamline operations, aiming to achieve $1 billion in cost savings. The layoffs come after United Parcel Services, Inc (NYSE:UPS) reported quarterly declines in revenues and profits, necessitating organizational adjustments.

12 Most Useless Associate Degrees if You Want a High-Paying Job

Copyright: ismagilov / 123RF Stock Photo

Our Methodology

To list the most useless associate degrees if you want a high-paying job, we identified degrees with three common characteristics. Firstly, we looked at degrees with overly generalized curricula with no specialization offered. Secondly, we focused on degrees with a lack of practical training. Lastly, we found degrees with a lack of transferability or advancement opportunities. After identifying these degrees, we relied on Reddit and Quora threads to filter the degrees which were repeatedly described as useless associate degrees. Based on consensus, we scored each degree out of a total score of 20 to gauge its level of “uselessness”. The higher the score, the higher the perception of being a useless degree. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of the most useless associate degrees if you want a high-paying job

12. Associate of Art in Theater Arts

IM Score: 5

The Associate of Arts in Theater Arts is sometimes deemed as one of the most useless degrees in the world owing to its broad scope, offering a general overview of theater rather than specialized training. It may lack intensive instruction in areas like acting techniques, stagecraft, or production management, which are crucial for competitive roles in theater. Moreover, without advanced coursework, graduates may find themselves unprepared for specialized positions. Additionally, the degree often focuses more on theory than practical skills, limiting hands-on experience.

11. Associate of Art in Creative Writing

IM Score: 7 The Associate of Art in Creative Writing degree may lack the specialization and depth needed for competitive writing careers. Additionally, the creative field often relies heavily on talent and experience rather than formal education. While it can provide foundational skills, job opportunities are typically scarce, with low earning potential.

It is often considered one of the most ridiculous degrees in the world.

10. Associate of Art in Anthropology

IM Score: 9

The median salary for anthropologists as of 2022 is $63,940 per year that too if one holds a Master's degree as their entry-level education. Given that even with a master’s degree, the career is not as high paying, it is difficult to imagine a high salary with an Associate degree in the field. Thus, it is one of the most useless associate degrees in the US.

It is worth mentioning that as of 2022, there were approximately 8,000 jobs in this field, with a projected job outlook of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

9. Associate of Art in Fashion Designing

IM Score: 11

With a median annual salary of $76,700 in 2022, a bachelor's degree is typically required to enter the fashion design field. Holding an associate degree may not yield a higher salary due to the specialized skills and knowledge demanded. The profession's stability is also reflected in its projected job growth of 3% from 2022 to 2032, adding 800 positions. Despite the allure of creativity in fashion design, a bachelor's degree remains the standard entry point for those seeking a stable and reasonably lucrative career in the industry. Hence, it is one of the top 10 most useless degrees.

To read more about fashion designing jobs, see the countries that produce the best fashion designers.

8. Associate of Science in Fire Sciences

IM Score: 12

While a degree in fire science imparts knowledge of fire safety and firefighting, it's not essential for becoming a firefighter. Training at a fire academy usually suffices for this career path. Nonetheless, a fire science degree can enhance skills and opportunities in related fields like fire inspection or emergency management.

7. Associate of Science in Child Development

IM Score: 13

The top career choices for this degree in the US are preschool teacher, childcare worker, and family support worker. Since, most of the caregiving jobs in the US are largely underpaid, this is one of the most useless associate degrees if you want a high paying job.

To read more about caregiving salaries, see the highest paying countries for caregivers.

6. Associate of Applied Science in Liberal Studies

IM Score: 14

The average salary in a Liberal Arts field with a bachelor’s degree is $54,000 as per the United States BLS. Keeping the market value in mind, this field is often equated with providing one of the top 5 useless majors in the US.

Given that even with a bachelor’s, the job market is tough and competitive for liberal arts graduate, an associate degree may prove even more challenging. The associate degree may not provide specific training for in-demand jobs, limiting its immediate market value. Employers often seek candidates with more targeted qualifications. Additionally, without a clear focus, graduates may struggle to compete in competitive job markets.

Click here to see the 5 Most Useless Associate Degrees if You Want a High-Paying Job.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Most Useless Associate Degrees if You Want a High-Paying Job is originally published on Insider Monkey.