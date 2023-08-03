Jobs report: US labor market growth set to slow further in July

The US economy continues to impress.

But the labor market is expected to continue slowing down in July, leaving economists divided on whether the Federal Reserve should raise rates again in September or hold tight after last week's rate increase.

The July jobs report, due out Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 200,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to hold at 3.6%, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

Wages, a closely watched indicator of how much leverage workers are exerting in the labor market, are expected to rise 0.3% over the prior month and 4.2% against last year.

"We expect the July employment report to show a continued gradual slowdown in employment growth and a decline in wage growth to a two-year low," said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief US economist at Capital Economics. "That should give Fed officials a little more confidence that the moderation in core inflation will continue."

In June, the US economy created 209,000 new jobs while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%. Following this report, the Fed raised rates another 0.25% on July 26, with Fed Chair Jay Powell calling the labor market "very tight."

"There are some continuing signs that supply and demand in the labor market are coming into better balance," Powell said. "Nominal wage growth has shown some signs of easing, and job vacancies have declined so far this year. While the jobs-to-workers gap has narrowed, labor demand still substantially exceeds the supply of available workers."

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that as of June there were about 1.6 available workers for each open role, down from a ratio closer to 2 to 1 a year ago but well above what prevailed just before the pandemic.

"Since the Fed began tightening policy in March 2022, job openings have fallen 20% while the unemployment rate has trended sideways," wrote Wells Fargo economists following this week's JOLTS data. "This marks an encouraging step toward inflation subsiding without a recession, but with price growth still elevated and a pullback in demand for workers ongoing, a 'soft landing' remains far from assured, in our view."

As for where this fits in for the Fed, Powell made clear last week the Fed will be looking at "the totality of incoming data" before making its next decision.

Data from the CME Group as of Thursday suggested traders expect to see a pause in September, with markets pricing in an 82% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged next month.

"I don't think we're targeting wage inflation," Powell said. "I think what we're looking for is a broad cooling in labor market conditions. And that's what we're seeing."

