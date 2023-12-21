Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 19, 2023

Know Labs, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.04 EPS, expectations were $-0.01.

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Know Labs Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jordyn Hujar, Know Labs' Chief of Staff. You may begin.

Jordyn Hujar: Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to review Know Labs fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results and operating highlights. If you have not seen today's financial results, press release and 10-K filings, please visit the Investors page on the company's website at www.knowlabs.co. Before turning the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Labs' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

A scientist in a lab coat standing in front of a spectroscopy device.

These factors may include, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the need to obtain third-party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic products the company commercializes, our need and ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of IP rights, risks inherent in strategic transactions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or FDA certification.

Story continues

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Know Labs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise may be required under applicable law. Today's call will be supported by a slide presentation, which will be shared through the webcast portal and can be downloaded from the Investors page on the company's website. A Q&A session will follow this call. Your questions can be submitted through the webcast portal, which can be accessed through our website. We will not be taking questions over the phone during today's call. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Labs' CEO. Ron?

Ron Erickson: Thanks Jordyn. Welcome everyone to our conference call to review the financial results and operating highlights of our fourth quarter and year-end for fiscal year 2023. Joining me today is Pete Conley, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property who will discuss our financial results. I will walk you through our progress today against the work streams we've articulated in our previous earnings calls and preview our goals for fiscal year 2024. Being transparent is critical for us. We have established and worked to maintain communication channels with our investors and followers. You can follow our press releases, which are distributed every time a material event occurs. I ask that you click on any of the links in those releases.

