Microsoft Surface Duo review: A two-screen Android phone that could change everything

The Microsoft Surface Duo is here, and that means you can finally get your hands on the Android-powered foldable phone on Thursday for $1,399.

Yes, you read that right. Microsoft (MSFT) built a two-screen, foldable, Android (GOOG, GOOGL) phone. There’s nothing quite like it on the market. Sure, there are foldable phones, and phones with two screens, but Microsoft has married the two concepts incredibly well, albeit with hiccups.

The software is a bit finicky at times, though it’s come a long way after an early software update Microsoft released for the phone; its performance can feel slower than leading phones; and its camera system is, well, flawed.

But man, for a first-generation device meant to dramatically improve handheld productivity, the Surface Duo has the makings of a revelation.

Pros:

Unique two-screen design.

Fantastic for productivity.

Easy to use in multiple modes.

Priced competitively with other folding phones.

Cons:

Software is still buggy.

Performance can feel sluggish compared to other phones.

Camera system is a letdown.

Surface Duo screens

The Surface Duo is designed like a book, with a glass-coated outside that serves as a cover when it’s closed. It’s got a fingerprint reader built into one edge, and a shiny chrome hinge joining its screens on the other.

Microsoft's Surface Duo is a revelatory device, but suffers from first-generation flaws. (Image: Dan Howley)

Open it up, though, and you’re met by the Duo’s twin 5.6-inch PixelSense displays. Taken together, Microsoft says the two make up the phone’s 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display.

When closed, the Duo is surprisingly slim, just a bit bigger than an iPhone 11 Pro — and it’s even thinner when it’s open. So if you’re worried that this will take up space in your pocket, put that out of your mind.

It’s odd not seeing your screen, but it’s also a relief to avoid seeing notification after notification pop up. And if you want, you can open the Duo all the way using its 360-degree hinge, and always have both displays available.

The Surface Duo is surprisingly thin for a two-screen phone. (Image: Dan Howley)

Using the Duo in this way means having to pick which panel you want to use. Special software in the phone is able to determine how you’re holding the phone and lights up the screen you’re looking at. And if it doesn’t, you can double-tap the display you want to use.

You can also use the Duo in tent mode to watch movies, or keep apps like Slack or Teams open throughout the workday to make sure you don’t miss any notes from your coworkers.

Using apps on both screens

What makes the two screens so impressive is that, despite a small air gap dividing them, you can still drag and drop content between them depending on the app. So if you’ve got something in Outlook you want to put into Word, you can just highlight it and drag it on over. It’s not available in all apps, yet, but I’m hoping Microsoft works with enough developers to make that happen over time.

You can run two separate apps on each screen, and even have select apps interact. (Image: Dan Howley)