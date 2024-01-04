Here’s How Miller Industries (MLR) Improved its Results in 2023

Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released the “Palm Valley Capital Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund increased 4.00% compared to 15.12% and 14.07% gains for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Morningstar Small Cap Index, respectively. In 2023, the fund increased by 9.47% compared to 16.05% and 20.59% appreciation for the indexes respectively. The fund’s large allocation in Treasury bills contributed to the Fund's 2023 performance being less volatile than benchmarks. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Palm Valley Capital Management featured stocks such as Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is a towing and recovery equipment manufacturer. On January 3, 2024, Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) stock closed at $40.47 per share. One-month return of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was 0.45%, and its shares gained 51.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has a market capitalization of $463.203 million.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Palm Valley Capital Management stated the following regarding Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR):

"For the year, three holdings having the largest favorable impact on performance were Crawford & Co., Lassonde Industries, and Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Both Lassonde and Miller experienced substantial cost inflation throughout the pandemic, which negatively impacted profitability. However, the firms were able to pass through pricing, with a lag, and this was evident in their improved results during 2023."

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) at the end of third quarter which was 6 in the previous quarter.

