Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Molina Healthcare Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. Standing in for Joe Krocheski today is Jeff Geyer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Geyer: Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Molina's President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky, and our CFO, Mark Keim. A press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings was distributed after the market closed yesterday and is available on our Investor Relations website. Shortly after the conclusion of this call, a replay will be available for 30 days. The numbers to access the replay are in the earnings release. For those of you who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that all of the remarks made are as of today, Thursday, February 8, 2024, and have not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures for 2023 and 2024 can be found in our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release. During the call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our 2024 guidance, Medicaid redeterminations, our recent RFP awards and related revenue growth, our recent acquisition and M&A activity, our long-term growth strategy and our embedded earnings power and projected 2025 earnings per share. Listeners are cautioned that all of our forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

We advise listeners to review the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K annual report filed with the SEC as well as our risk factors listed in our Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the SEC. After completion of our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions. I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Joe Zubretsky. Joe?

Joe Zubretsky: Thank you, Jeff, and good morning. Today, I will discuss several topics. Our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, our growth initiatives and our strategy for sustaining profitable growth, our 2024 premium revenue and earnings guidance and an affirmation of our long-term growth targets. Let me start with our fourth quarter performance. Last night, we reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.38 on $8.4 billion of premium revenue. Our fourth quarter results and performance metrics demonstrated strong medical cost management and operating cost discipline. Medicaid continued to perform well, withstanding the impacts of the unprecedented redetermination process. Medicare experienced higher than target medical costs, consistent with prior quarters and Marketplace performed very well despite the late in-year medical cost seasonality typically experienced.

Our fourth quarter completes a strong year of operating and financial performance. Full year adjusted earnings per share of $20.88 represents 17% year-over-year growth, squarely in line with our long-term target range of 15% to 18% and 6% above our initial 2023 guidance of at least $19.75. Our full year premium revenue of $32.5 billion represents 5% year-over-year growth, and our pretax margin of 4.8% is at the high end of our long-term target range heading into 2024. In Medicaid, our flagship business representing over 80% of revenue, we reported an 88.7% MCR for the full year, which is within our long-term target range. Throughout the redetermination process, we have managed through a number of factors that shape Medicaid's performance, all to land the full year result at a solid jump-off point into 2024.

These factors included medical cost utilization, various state corridors and MLR minimums and prospective rate changes. In Medicare, the full year MCR was 90.7%. While the business is profitable, we did not meet our performance expectations due to higher utilization of supplemental benefits, in-home services and high-cost drugs. I am confident that our 2024 bid strategy, adjustments to benefit design and various operational improvements will return the business to target margins in 2024. In Marketplace, we reported a 75.3% MCR for the full year, below the low end of our target range, which reflects the successful execution of our small, silver and stable strategy. This business is now positioned to grow at a rate, which allows us to sustain mid-single-digit margins.

In addition to delivering strong financial results, in 2023, we continued to execute on our profitable growth strategy. To recap the growth milestones achieved in 2023. In January, we successfully reprocured our contract in Texas for the state's STAR+PLUS program, retaining all eight regions and likely growing market share. In July, we successfully launched our Iowa Medicaid plan following the RFP, which we had won in a highly competitive process in late 2022. In August, we announced that we were awarded a contract to once again serve Medicaid beneficiaries in the state of New Mexico. In September, we closed on the My Choice Wisconsin acquisition, further expanding our market-leading LTSS franchise. In June, we agreed to acquire Bright Health's California Medicare business, which we have now closed effective January 1, 2024.

Also effective January 1 and after another win in a highly competitive bid process, we successfully launched our Nebraska health plan. And finally, on January 1, we launched our expanded California platform, including Los Angeles County, which doubled the size of our business in the state. Collectively, these acquisitions and RFP successes represent $7 billion of annual premium revenue, a portion of which was in our 2023 results, most of which is in our 2024 guidance and all of which will be fully realized in 2025. To say we are pleased with the execution of our 2023 growth initiatives would be an understatement. But the growth story doesn't stop there. The pipeline of opportunities, fueling our future growth trajectory is extremely strong.

Let me begin with reprocurements. We have submitted our RFP responses for contract renewals in Florida, Virginia and Michigan. We are proven partners with all three of these states, and we are confident in our ability to retain and grow these relationships. With regard to new state opportunities, including the Florida opportunity just described, there is over $50 billion of total premium revenue opportunity, active or near term, up for bid in several states over the coming years. We have already submitted bids in the states of Kansas and Georgia. With our demonstrated capabilities and referenceable track record, we remain confident in our ability to continue to win new state contracts. With respect to our M&A initiatives, our acquisition pipeline remains robust with actionable opportunities and we are confident in our ability to deliver growth from this key component of our strategy.

Since 2019, we have completed eight transactions having acquired over $11 billion of premium for which we paid 22% of revenue. This capital allocation to M&A will continue to be a value driver. Turning now to our 2024 guidance. We project 2024 premium revenue of approximately $38 billion, which is consistent with our previous outlook and represents 17% year-over-year growth. We project 2024 adjusted earnings per share of at least $23.50, representing 13% year-over-year growth. Mark will take you through the detailed guidance build in a few minutes. But in the meantime, let me offer some high-level commentary. Our projected premium revenue growth to $38 billion represents a well-balanced combination of new contract wins, acquisitions and growth in our current footprint, partially offset by the impact of Medicaid redeterminations.

With respect to earnings guidance in the core business, in Medicaid, our guidance fully considers the impact of the redetermination process. From a margin perspective, this is playing out as we have predicted. The impact of acuity shifts is real, but not significant. The risk corridors acted as a financial buffer and rates prospective and retrospective are largely capturing the trend impact. On a same-store basis, we are projecting the 2024 Medicaid MCR to be within our long-term range. We expect Medicare to return to mid-single-digit profitability in 2024 as a result of our bid strategy, adjustments to benefit design and operational improvements in the legacy business. Our Marketplace product has been priced right, is competitively positioned and the risk pool has stabilized.

We expect the business to achieve mid to high single-digit margins, membership to grow over 30% and revenue to grow 17%. On top of our 2024 earnings per share guidance of at least $23.50, we now have $4 per share of new store embedded earnings, which, as you may recall, represents the expected accretion produced by our new store growth. Mark will review the components of the updated $4 per share in his remarks. Our confidence in our 2024 guidance starts with a high-quality 2023 earnings baseline and then takes a thorough account of all the various factors, exogenous and company-specific, that could impact earnings in 2024. Now, a few comments on our longer-term trajectory. Our 2024 guidance picture is one more data point that validates our long-term targets of 13% to 15% premium growth and 15% to 18% adjusted earnings per share growth.

We committed to these targets at our Investor Day last May, and we reaffirm that commitment today. With the majority of the $4 of new store embedded earnings expected to emerge in 2025, we already see a clear outlook to achieving the low end of our long-term EPS growth target in 2025, even before considering the execution of additional growth initiatives and driving growth from our current footprint. In summary, we are very pleased with our 2023 performance, our trajectory to deliver the growth and profitability inherent in our 2024 guidance and the embedded earnings outlook we provided for 2025. Our confidence in continuing to achieve our long-term targets is data-driven as demonstrated by the following historical fact set. We have reprocured approximately $12 billion in existing revenue.

We have added approximately $7 billion of new revenue through wins of new or expanded contracts in seven states. From 2020 to 2023, we achieved 21% annual premium growth and 25% annual earnings per share growth. 2024 guidance, 17% premium revenue growth year-over-year, 13% earnings per share growth year-over-year. And for 2025, and we expect to harvest the majority of our $4 per share of embedded earnings. Our strategy is clear and simple. We are in the business of providing access to high-quality health care for individuals relying on government assistance. Our business model is also clear and simple. We take on capitated risk, take or make rates that are commensurate with medical cost trends, and manage those trends to consistently achieve our target margins while maintaining higher standards of quality.

The execution of our strategy and business model has been and will continue to be strong which is why we look to the future with a great deal of confidence. In conclusion, I want to extend my special thanks to our 19,000 associates who are dedicated to delivering access to high-quality healthcare to our members. It is my privilege to serve with such a committed and capable group of professionals. With that, I will turn the call over to Mark for some additional color on the financials. Mark?

Mark Keim: Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll discuss some additional details on our fourth quarter and full year performance, the balance sheet redeterminations and our 2024 guidance. Beginning with our fourth quarter and full year results. For the quarter, we reported $9 billion in total revenue and $8.4 billion of premium revenue. I will note that total revenue includes approximately $380 million in reimbursement for our California MCO tax item that was retrospective to April. This item modestly distorts our reported G&A and margin ratios, but has no net economic consequence. On a consolidated basis, our fourth quarter MCR was 89.1% and our full year was 88.1%, reflecting continued strong medical cost management.

Our full year consolidated MCR was consistent with our expectations and squarely in line with our long-term target range. In Medicaid, our fourth quarter reported MCR was 89.2%. The MCR included a moderate impact from the net effect of redetermination acuity shifts and corridors in several states, as well as some MCR pressure from the additions of our Iowa health plan and our My Choice acquisition. Across our Medicaid segment, the major medical cost categories were largely in line with our expectations and normal quarter-to-quarter trend fluctuations. Our full year Medicaid MCR was 88.7%, within our long-term target range and consistent with our expectations. In Medicare, our fourth quarter reported MCR was 93.3% and our full year was 90.7%, both above our long-term target range and impacted by increased utilization of supplemental benefits, in-home services and high-cost drugs.

As Joe mentioned, we are confident that our 2024 bid strategy adjustments to benefit design as well as operational improvements will produce target margins in our Medicare business in 2024. In Marketplace, our reported fourth quarter MCR was 79.8%, reflecting our continued success in returning this business to target margins. Our full year Marketplace MCR of 75.3% was well below our long-term target range. Our adjusted G&A ratio for the quarter was 7% as reported. However, when accounting for the California pass-through premium tax item, the ratio restates to 7.3%. This result includes new business implementation spending for new contract wins in California, Nebraska and New Mexico as well as expected seasonal expenditures from Medicare and Marketplace marketing.

Our full year adjusted G&A ratio was 7.2%. Recognizing the California tax item in the fourth quarter, the full year G&A ratio restated to 7.3%. Turning to our Bright acquisition. We successfully closed the transaction effective this past January 1, at final price of $425 million net of tax benefits which was lower than our initially announced terms. The acquisition adds 109,000 members and contributes $1.6 billion in premium this year. We acquired the business with a premium deficiency reserve, which is expected to moderate first year losses, but we still expect the acquisition to be approximately $0.50 dilutive to 2024 adjusted EPS. Now that we have owned the business for six weeks, we have increased confidence in our assumption that the Bright acquisition will deliver an ultimate accretion of $1 per share as final run rate margin.

Given the expectation of this modest lot in the first year, we are updating the 2024 new store embedded earnings from the Bright acquisition to $1.50 per share, reflecting this $0.50 of first year dilution. Moving on to Medicaid redeterminations. In the quarter, we estimate we lost 200,000 members driven by redeterminations, bringing the full year figure to approximately 500,000. We are now updating our estimate of members gained during the pandemic to 1 million to include new business additions in 2023 and 2024 as well as the legacy business. Given the high rate of procedural disenrollments rather than through verification, we are seeing a nearly 30% reconnect rate, consistent with previous quarters. As reconnects continue, we expect the membership losses just described to restate to a lower level over the coming months.

We continue to project ultimately retaining 40% of our updated members gained, which implies a net loss of 600,000 from the redetermination process. The offsetting positive impact from our growth initiatives is significant. We ended 2022 with 4.8 million Medicaid members, and we expect to close out 2024 with 5.1 million members, a net 300,000 member growth over a two-year period, despite the losses from redetermination. Moving to Medicaid rates. We now have visibility into rates impacting approximately 80% of our 2024 premium. All but one of our states have now included an acuity adjustment for redetermination for 2024. We continue to work with our state partners to ensure appropriate rates through the normal rate cycle, retroactive or mid-cycle adjustments given the experience to date.

We are confident that the requirement for actuarially sound rates will offset trends as they may emerge. Updated rates and trend assumptions have been considered in the 2024 Medicaid MCR that supports our guidance. Turning to our balance sheet. Our capital foundation remains strong. We harvested approximately $280 million of subsidiary dividends in the quarter, and our parent company cash balance was approximately $740 million, a portion of which was used to fund the Bright Medicare acquisition just after the first of the year. Debt at the end of the quarter was 1.4 times trailing 12-month EBITDA with our debt-to-cap ratio at 36.3%. These ratios reflect our low leverage position and ample cash and capital capacity for additional growth and investment.

Our reserve approach remains consistent with prior quarters, we are confident in the strength of our reserve position. Days in claims payable at the end of the quarter was 50. Now some additional details on our 2024 guidance, beginning with membership. In Medicaid, we expect new membership from our recent new contract wins to add approximately 650,000 members. We expect to lose 100,000 members over the remainder of the redetermination process in 2024. The net result in 2024 year-end membership of approximately 5.1 million members or 12% growth year-over-year. In Medicare, the Bright acquisition added 109,000 members. Combined with our legacy business, we expect to end 2024 with 270,000 Medicare members, representing 58% growth year-over-year.

In Marketplace, based on open enrollment, we expect to begin 2024 with approximately 320,000 members, representing 14% growth from year-end 2023. We expect growth to continue through the year, boosted by the redetermination conversions and ending with approximately 370,000 members, representing 31% growth year-over-year. We are still 75% silver, which bodes well for medical margin stability. Our 2024 premium revenue guidance is approximately $38 billion, representing 17% growth from 2023. Our revenue growth is comprised of several items, $3.3 billion of revenue tied to our recent RFP wins. To this, we add $2.4 billion of revenue from our recently closed acquisitions, including $1.6 billion from Bright and $800 million from a full year of My Choice Wisconsin.

And finally, $1.7 billion of organic growth across Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace. Partially offsetting these growth drivers is a higher estimated full year impact of $1.9 billion in decreased revenue from redeterminations. Moving on to earnings guidance. We expect 2024 full year adjusted earnings of at least $23.50 per share. Our EPS guidance reflects the realization of approximately $2 per share of 2023 new store embedded earnings, approximately $2 for the underlying organic growth across our current Medicaid and Medicare footprints, the realization of $0.75 benefit from the onetime nonrecurring implementation costs incurred in 2023, partially offset by $1.25 impact from redeterminations and $0.50 impact from the Bright acquisitions first year operating and carrying costs and finally, $0.25 from a conservative view of earnings contribution from investment income.

Turning to MCR guidance. Our consolidated Medical Care Ratio is expected to be 88.2%. Our Medicaid MCR is expected to be 89%, at the high end of our long-term target range. This guidance reflects the inclusion of our significant new store growth, which runs at a higher MCR in the first year. Our legacy or same-store Medicaid MCR is expected to fall in the middle of our long-term range. We anticipate our Medicare MCR to be 88%, while at the high end of our long-term target range, the MCR reflects our expected success in our 2024 bid strategy adjustments to benefit design and various operational improvements. For Marketplace, we expect the MCR at the low end of the long-term target MCR range of 78% to 80%. Moving on to select P&L guidance metrics.

We expect our adjusted G&A ratio to fall to 7% as new business implementation costs subside, and we leverage the increased scale of our business. Effective tax rate of 25.7%. Adjusted pretax margin of 4.6%, well within our long-term target range. Weighted average share count unchanged at 58.1 million shares. And our quarterly EPS will be weighted slightly heavier towards the second half of the year as we drive improved performance in our new business portfolio additions over the course of the year. Turning to embedded earnings. We ended 2023 with $5.50 per share of new store embedded earnings. Our 2024 guidance includes the realization of $2, resulting in a new base of $3.50. To this, we add $0.50 for the impact of Bright acquisitions first year loss, leaving us with $4 remaining at the end of 2024.

We expect the majority of this to emerge in 2025 giving us further confidence in our 15% to 18% long-term growth rate for EPS. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

