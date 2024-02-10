Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 9, 2024

Whit Kincaid: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Mueller Water Products First Quarter Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release reporting results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on our Web site muellerwaterproducts.com. I’m joined this morning by Martie Zakas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Heinrichs, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. As a reminder, please keep to one question and a follow-up and then return to the queue. This morning's call is being recorded and webcast live on the Internet.

We have also posted slides on our Web site to accompany today's discussion. They also address forward-looking statements and our non-GAAP disclosure requirements. At this time, please refer to Slide 2. This slide identifies non-GAAP financial measures referenced in our press release on our slides and on this call. It discloses the reasons why we believe that these measures provide useful information to investors. Reconciliations between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures are included in the supplemental information within our press release and on our Web site. Slide 3 addresses forward-looking statements made on this call. This slide includes cautionary information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements.

Please review Slides 2 and 3 in their entirety. During this call, all references to a specific year or quarter unless specified otherwise refer to our fiscal year, which ends the 30th of September. A replay of this morning's call will be available for 30 days at 1-888-566-0411. The archived webcasts and corresponding slides will be available for at least 90 days on the Investor Relations section of our Web site. I'll now turn the call over to Martie.

Martie Zakas: Thanks, Whit. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call today. I’ll start with a brief overview of our first quarter performance. We delivered a solid start to the year as we expanded margins versus the prior year quarter despite the expected decrease in net sales. First quarter net sales, which exceeded the high end of our previously announced expectations, were down year-over-year as we lapped strong sales in the prior year, which benefited from elevated backlog, mainly for iron gate valves and hydrants. Additionally, we believe that channel and customer inventory levels were largely normalized by the end of our first quarter. Our municipal end market remains resilient and the new residential construction end market appears to be stabilizing relative to a challenging 2023.

Our operating and corporate teams worked tirelessly to recover from the cybersecurity incident announced in October 2023. We believe that there was a small impact to net sales, mainly associated with the timing of shipments for some specialty valve products. Our first quarter results have been adjusted for the costs we incurred relating to the incidents. Going forward, we have made and expect to make further investments to strengthen our cybersecurity resources and processes, which are reflected in our annual SG&A guidance. I am grateful to our teams who worked tirelessly to support our customers and helped quickly return our business to normal operations. I am also grateful to our customers and vendors who likewise supported us during the aftermath of the incident.

Our ability to expand gross margins despite lower volumes and the challenges associated with the cybersecurity incident reflects our improved execution and agility. The team's focus on customer service and driving operational and supply chain efficiencies led to a 410 basis point improvement in gross margin compared with the prior year. During the first quarter, we benefited from labor and material efficiencies along with lower freight costs. We also benefited from price realization, which once again more than offset inflationary pressures. We generated strong operating cash flow in our first quarter, reflecting our improved execution and some benefit from the timing of payables resulting from delays caused by the cybersecurity incident. Our initial fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects higher margins despite a forecasted decrease in net sales versus the prior year.

Our improving operational and commercial performance leads to our expectation that our consolidated gross margins will improve relative to the prior year, even though we face lower volumes, resulting from lapping the elevated short cycle backlog mainly for iron gate valves and hydrants. We expect gross margin to continue to benefit from operational and supply chain efficiencies, which will help offset the headwinds from expected lower volumes. With price increases recently announced for the majority of our iron, specialty and gas products, we anticipate that price realization will continue to more than cover ongoing inflationary pressures, including higher labor rates. Our teams remain focused on delivering the benefits from our strategic capital investments in specialty and large gate valves and service brass products.

These products are poised to benefit from the increased federal infrastructure funding beyond fiscal 2024. I am proud of our brass foundry operations teams as they continue to sequentially improve operations in the new foundry, which utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and a new sustainable lead free alloy. We continue to ramp up volumes at our new brass foundry as we look to return to normalized lead times for all of our service brass products. We continue to target to have it running full steam by the end of calendar 2024. The external environment remains uncertain, especially considering the ongoing Israel Hamas war. As a reminder, we have operations in Israel through our Krausz repair products business, which accounts for less than 10% of our consolidated sales.

This did not have a material impact on our first quarter results due to our strategic level of finished goods inventory for our Krausz repair products. However, we expect to see higher manufacturing and freight costs resulting from the war starting in our second quarter. We have made incremental operational investments at Krausz to help ensure we meet customer demand. These include labor and supply chain investments to return to normalized production levels. These costs will be a headwind to our margins in fiscal 2024 as production levels ramp up. Our team in Israel has done a remarkable job adapting to the impacts of the war and we will continue to support them in our business as the situation evolves. Overall, I am very pleased with our start to the year, especially considering the headwinds our teams faced during the quarter.

We are on track to improve our gross margin for a second consecutive year despite expected lower overall volumes. Our performance is a testament to the operational investments and improvements we've made over the past year as we look to deliver more consistent execution and further strengthen our customer service to drive future sales and margin growth. With that, I'll turn it over to Steve.

Steve Heinrichs: Thanks, Martie, and good morning, everyone. For the quarter, our consolidated net sales were $256.4 million, a decrease of 18.6% compared with the prior year. Although, we exceeded our top-line guidance, net sales primarily decreased due to lower volumes at both Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions, which were partially offset by higher pricing across most product lines. As a reminder, our iron gate valve and hydrant sales in the prior year quarter benefited from serving an elevated backlog. The backlog at quarter end for these products was down more than 80% versus the prior year. In the first quarter, gross profit of $86.3 million decreased 7.4% compared with the prior year. Gross margin of 33.7% increased 410 basis points compared with the prior year and reflects our highest quarterly gross margin in over two years.

Benefits from higher pricing and improved manufacturing performance more than offset lower volumes. This includes improved labor, material and freight efficiencies. For the quarter, total SG&A expenses of $56.9 million were $6 million lower than the prior year. Compared with the prior year, the decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel related and incentive costs and reduced third party fees, partially offset by inflationary pressures and unfavorable foreign exchange expense. Operating income of $22.8 million decreased 32.9% in the quarter compared with the prior year. Operating income includes strategic reorganization and other charges of $6.6 million in the quarter, which have been excluded from adjusted results. This includes approximately $1.5 million of non-recurring expenses associated with the cybersecurity incidents, which Martie referenced earlier.

This amount includes the expected benefit of insurance recoveries. Turning now to our consolidated non-GAAP results for the quarter. Adjusted operating income of $29.4 million decreased 3% compared with the prior year. The benefits from higher pricing, favorable manufacturing performance and lower SG&A expenses were more than set by the decrease in volumes. Our adjusted operating margin improved 190 basis points to 11.5% compared with the prior year despite the lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million increased 1.4% in the quarter. Despite the expected lower volumes, our adjusted EBITDA margin improved 350 basis points to 17.5%. For the last 12 months, adjusted EBITDA was $202.7 million or 16.7% of net sales, a 190 basis point improvement compared with the prior 12 month period.

Net interest expense for the quarter declined $400,000 to $3.3 million compared with the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest income. For the quarter, our effective tax rate was 15.4% as compared with 23.5% for the prior year. The lower income tax rate in the quarter was primarily due to a $1.6 million income tax benefit associated with the expiration of an uncertain tax position that expired on December 31, 2023. This tax benefit was offset by the release of a $1.6 million indemnification receivable in other expense. For the quarter, adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.13 was flat compared with the prior year. Turning now to quarterly segment performance, starting with Water Flow Solutions. Net sales of $141.3 million decreased 14.7% compared with the prior year.

Lower volumes, mainly for iron gate and specialty valves, were partially offset by higher pricing across most of the segments’ product lines. Net sales for iron gate valves were down double digits compared with the prior year, primarily due to normalized lead times. As a reminder, iron gate valve sales in the prior year quarter have benefited from serving elevated backlog. Specialty valves were also down double digits compared with the prior year, primarily due to production challenges, which were mainly caused by disruptions and delays related to the cybersecurity incident. Despite lower net sales, adjusted operating income of $27.4 million increased 13.2% in the quarter. The benefits from higher pricing, favorable manufacturing performance and lower SG&A expenses more than offset lower volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million increased 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 670 basis points to 26%. Turning to quarterly results for Water Management Solutions. Net sales of $115.1 million decreased 22.9% compared with the prior year. Lower volumes, mainly in hydrants and water applications, were partially offset by higher pricing across most of the segments’ product lines. Net sales for hydrants were down double digits compared with the prior year, primarily due to normalized lead times, which, as a reminder, had benefited from serving an elevated backlog in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income of $15.1 million decreased 23% in the quarter. Benefits from higher pricing, favorable manufacturing performance and lower SG&A expenses were more than offset by the lower volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.1 million decreased 16.9%. However, adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 140 basis points to 19.2%. Moving on to cash flow, net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $67.9 million, an increase of $74.4 million compared with the prior year. This was primarily due to improvements in working capital compared with the prior year. This included a smaller increase in inventories, higher receivables collections and an increase in payables largely related to delays caused by the cybersecurity incident. We expect the benefits from the increase in payables to reverse in the second quarter as those processes have normalized. During the quarter, we invested $5.7 million in capital expenditures, which is $4.2 million lower than the prior year quarter.

The decrease was primarily due to the timing of spending on our new brass foundry in the prior year and some short term delays related to the cybersecurity incident. Our free cash flow for the quarter increased $78.6 million to $62.2 million compared with the prior year, driven by higher cash from operations and lower capital spending. At the end of the first quarter, our total debt outstanding was $447.4 million and we had cash and cash equivalents of $216.7 million. Our net debt leverage ratio was 1.1 times at quarter end. As a reminder, we currently have no debt financing maturities before June 2029. We did not have any borrowings under our ABL agreement at quarter end nor did we borrow any amounts under our ABL during the quarter. I will now review our outlook for fiscal 2024.

We are slightly improving our expectations for consolidated net sales. We now anticipate net sales to decrease between 2% and 6% at fiscal 2024 as compared with the prior year. This takes into account our first quarter performance and recent pricing actions. As a reminder, we still expect year-over-year volume headwinds related to lapping the elevated short cycle backlog, mainly for iron gate valves and hydrants, which decreased by nearly 90% in fiscal 2023. In addition to updating our net sales growth expectations, we are now providing initial guidance for fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA. Despite lower forecasted volumes, we anticipate that our adjusted EBITDA will increase between 3% and 7% compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect our free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income to be more than 65% for fiscal 2024 as compared with 62.7% in fiscal 2023.

With that, I'll turn it back to Martie for closing comments.

Martie Zakas: Thanks, Steve. I want to highlight a few key items before opening it up for Q&A. Mueller plays a critical role in helping our customers deliver clean, safe drinking water to hundreds of millions of people. We wouldn't be where we are today without our dedicated team members, customers and suppliers. Despite the external challenges we have faced, we remain focused on delivering value to our customers, while also driving further efficiencies in our operations and supply chain. We continue to ramp up the new brass foundry and are committed to meeting our goal of having it running full steam by the end of calendar 2024. Mueller has been a trusted partner for water utilities for over a century. Our broad portfolio of products and solutions allows us to play a critical role in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the water infrastructure industry.

The municipal water end market is poised to benefit from increased attention and investment towards addressing the aging water infrastructure. Our products, solutions and large capital projects position us to benefit from the infrastructure bill once funds begin to flow. With a solid start to the year, we are at an inflection point with our strategic investments and operational improvements that will expand margins. I am confident that the actions we are taking to execute our strategy will position us to deliver long term sustainable organic growth and margin improvements. That concludes my comments. Operator, please open this call for questions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.