Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Yoav Stern: Thank you very much. Good day to everybody. Thanks for being here. Let me start by apologizing that this quarter we're a little bit late in releasing the results of last quarter. We're almost finishing the second quarter. And this is just the first quarter. Reason is because we've been extremely busy this quarter in lot of integration and the implementation of SAP, the new computer system in all our subsidiaries and all the acquisitions from last year. The good news is, it worked very well and in the future, we’ll be able to be much faster. My goal is to be able to release full results of the quarter in the middle, around the middle of the quarter after, maybe even better. But for that matter, we, maybe different than others are trying to even be earlier and we released earlier results with list revenue few days after the end of the quarter, which we will try to continue to do.

So the good news is, the second quarter early results will be out in few days. Before I start to the presentation, just let me tell you that we spend a lot of time and [indiscernible] of lawyers on fighting silly fights with some shareholders and quarterly results of last quarter and this quarter is one of the proofs that you shareholders, our shareholders, my partners, have a great company that is improving on a quarter-by-quarter basis. And the share price will go up unless you will succumb to people who manipulated the shares and bought them for $2.5 and are trying to get them out, themselves out for $4. We're not going to get them. It's pretty much over. We are winning in every way possible in all. There are [terms in silly] [ph] complains to courts.

So, we're moving forward, and we'll speak at the end about other plans and M&A. It's all good news today. Let's start first, the highlights. We had almost $15 million of quarterly revenue, best quarterly revenue ever. Our gross margins have gone up to 47% on a non-IFRS and year-over-year growth in revenue is 43%. The increase in gross profit is beautiful and huge percentage number above 550% and adjusted gross profit increase is 68%. So, what can I tell you? I'm proud in the efforts of both the sales marketing operation teams and not to speak about the R and D efforts that are by now starting to show results and more important than everything else, 50% organic growth, which means the internal generated technologies and breakthroughs is actually causing the advancement.

In specifics, we sold to NASA. We have 10 defense contractors, Fraunhofer Institute, Western government defense agencies are speaking about Western government defense agencies we're talking about all what they call the three letter agencies, which you all know, some countries in Europe they have more than three letters, especially in Israel. But the same kind of people realize that buying our machines. The DeepCube implementation into the DragonFly and now starting to go into other machines is working beautifully and justifying the smart deep learning that is making the machines accurate with higher throughputs. Going into the specific financials and in comparison to Q1 of 2022, I don't want to repeat the numbers that I just said in percentages.

You can read them yourself. I will just highlight for you in this slide, the fact that the R&D expense is $15 million. It's a huge investment. And out of a loss in EBITDA of close to $22 million, almost $15.5 million of it is R&D, which means it's a decision of [the invest] [ph] in the future of the company. We can turn this company, which we will profitable very quick. The decision at this point to continue to invest is showing by the fact that our revenue are at the rate of $60 million, which is almost 50% growth from last year or 35%, 40% growth. Secondly, if you look at the adjusted EBITDA, net of the revenue expense, sorry, R&D expense you see or experience, that's what I just said. The first quarter ever in the history of the company that we are profitable, $22 million of net income.

I'm highly unimpressed with this number, guys. Because this number comes from the fact that we are shareholders of Stratasys, mostly, and Stratasys shares went up as a result of us putting a bid. So, the fact that the shares went up from 14 to 18 caused us to make money as well. So, let's be fair. That's not how we measure ourselves. It's nicer. to have that than the opposite, but we measure ourselves based on profits from operations and EBITDA unrelated to financial profits. That's how we measure the company. Of course, we have interest as well. The amount of money we have, some people ask me in the past through emails kind of very, I would say, funny questions or actually, more than questions, I saw criticism that we are not making enough money with the money we have.

Well, we are at the rate of $45 million a year of profits from our cash. So, we're not – and that's without risking the principle, which means we don't invest in certain tools and certain financial tools that we could, which we would make us make maybe $60 million, $70 million just from there, because we don't want to risk the principle, that's not what you gave us your money for, but we are in the business of maximizing return on this capital as it's being prepared to be used in business development, [means] [ph] M&A, etcetera. The net cash in operation expense that we have spent is much lower than we budgeted for and which is good as well. You see it here in a graphic format, comparison between the first quarter and the first quarter of last year, both on the revenue side and on the gross margins.

It shows in two colors on the right side based on IFRS, how much we grew and the adjusted non-IFRS, which take out of the gross margins, all kind of non-cash expense that are coming from granting of RSUs or stock options to the employees. We built up an interesting graph here for you, rather than just during year-over-year, over the last three years because our revenue history, really the substantial money is just over the last two years. We took the LTM of every quarter since Q2 2021, the last 12 months and we show how the company's revenue is growing on a last 12 months basis, which is actually a better way to look at the performance of the company than just looking at year-over-year because who says somewhere the end of the year in the 31st December is the right time to measure.

The right time to measure is every quarter when you look at 12 months before that quarter. That is what this graph shows you. And you have here 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; 8 data points that shows you how healthy is the company and how healthy is growing and to remind you all these list – the last $48 million in one column before the last is close to 50% gross margin. And the last column is just taking the first quarter multiplying by four to show you the run rate for the 2023. Here, I did a little bit of a comparison of how are we comparing to the peers that are publicly traded. 3D Systems, is down 9%, Services is down 9%, rest of metal is down 9%. Markforged was good company, up 10%. The peer group, this peer group has an average down 7%.

We are up 43% year-over-year quarterly. Now, if this doesn't convince some people that this company is going to a multi-billion dollars with acquisitions. Without acquisitions, we're going to multi-hundred million dollars, then I will never convince anybody. The next slide speaks about the synergies from the M&A. I mentioned it twice. I'm very proud of the 50% growth not over a year, but over a half year, which means in Q3 comparing – Q1 now comparing to Q3 two quarters, three quarters ago, is 50% growth. And the reason I took that is because the last acquisitions that we've made, which was a small one, was the end of Q2 beginning of Q3 last year. And since then, it's all organic growth. We had organic growth before, but this is more protruding because there was no acquisition for six months.

The next slide shows you what – how much we grew in just machine sales, which means, as you know, our business is combined from razor and razor blades. We sell machines and then we sell materials and we sell services, etcetera, etcetera. Now, why is the machines important? Because the machine growth – the machine sales is the infrastructure that enables eventually the recurring revenue to grow by themselves and continue. And the systems product line revenue increased 45%. I gave you on the right side here in comparison to company called Stratasys, which reduced their sales in our systems over the same period first quarter of the year by 26%. Of course, you may not see it from their publications because one of the things you read very soon in our news release is in our due diligence, which is an ongoing uncertainties we're discovering major black holes in their reporting.

They are not reporting everything and not reporting everything accurately, but that's a different subject. Now, let's speak for new products in technology advancement, we have new systems both in the Micro - AM design, you see the machines actually the new machines' pictures there with growing installed base with Accumold, TTH, Government Defense Agency’s DeepCube is starting to show results in the operations of the machines and the most exciting things about DeepCube is we're getting requests from the market, the industrial market, other companies with other machines not competing with us, which are requesting us to implement the DeepCube engine, the DeepCube, Deep Learning engine into their machines and their production flows, which justifies the whole concept of where we started to look for Deep Learning two years ago and eventually end up buying DeepCube is that the need for a tool like this, which is, kind of going together and what you're hearing today about the resurgence of the AI in the industrial field without Deep Learning and AI, this is a glass ceiling that will not be penetrated.

And we have it. The next slide, we'll speak about something that's not connected with the performance of the company. I'll just remind you, it's the last slide. We are buying services. We are buying it for [$20.05] [ph]. We are looking forward because we have a very clear plan of how to fix that company, how to get around their entrenchment of their board and the shortcoming of their management, not to speak about the plans – of the other plans that they put, which are, as everybody here knows quite improper for the shareholders. So, we're looking forward for this deal to be completed. And by then, our shareholders are going to be seriously benefited from this transaction, but in a very natural way, their interest will be in-line with the Stratasys shareholders which will benefit from this transaction.

I'm welcoming all the services shareholders that are going to sell their shares to us. And I hope that those who sell the shares will keep small amount of shares that they wouldn't sell because those shares will go up after we will implement our plans for Stratasys as their major shareholder. So, I hope to be partners moving forward. At this point, I would like to open the discussion for Q&A, please.

