Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Newmark Group 3Q ‘23 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Jason McGruder, Head of IR. Please go ahead.

Jason McGruder: Thank you, operator and good morning. Newmark issued its third quarter 2023 financial results press release and presentation this morning. Unless otherwise stated, the results provided on today’s call compare only the 3 months ended September 30, 2023 for the year earlier period. Except as otherwise specified, we will be referring to our results only on a non-GAAP basis, which includes the terms adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the sections in today’s press release for complete and/or updated definitions of any non-GAAP terms, reconciliation of these items to the corresponding GAAP results and how, when and why management use them. Unless otherwise stated, any figures discussed today with respect to cash flow from operations refer to net cash provided by operating activities, excluding loan origination and sales.

Cash generated by the business is this latter cash flow metric before the impact of loans, forgivable loans and other receivables from employees and partners and the impact of the 2021 equity event. You can find more information on these items and with respect to our GAAP and non-GAAP results on our website in today’s press release in the supplemental Excel tables and the presentation. The outlook discussed today assumes no additional share repurchases, material acquisitions, or meaningful changes in the company’s stock price. Our expectations are subject to change based on various macroeconomic, sociopolitical and other factors. None of our long-term targets or goals beyond 2023 should be considered formal guidance. I’ll also remind you information on this call about our business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to the risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filings, which are incorporated by reference. I am now happy to turn the call over to our host, Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark.

Barry Gosin: Good morning and thank you for joining us. Newmark’s strategy of attracting, retaining and empowering the industry’s best talent resulted in significant market share gains in leasing and capital markets during the quarter. Clients increasingly seek our advice to help navigate the challenging environment and respond to shifting market dynamics. Our deep bench, the world-class professionals in all major verticals across our expanding global footprint has enabled us to outpace the industry. We also generated double-digit growth in our recurring businesses during the quarter as we continue to expand our property management and global corporate services businesses as well as our high-margin servicing and asset management platforms.

With respect to leasing, Newmark continued to outperform the industry with a 7.6% decline compared to overall U.S. leasing activity declining by 15% to 20% for both the third quarter and the year-to-date. Our year-to-date leasing revenues are down 5% versus last year and flat compared with the same period in 2019. Newmark’s industrial and retail leasing strength are expected to drive additional market share gains in the fourth quarter. Vacancies remain below long-term averages in nearly all property types in the U.S., except for office, which remains challenged outside of premium Class A properties. Our recurring revenues were up 14%. We expect these businesses to continue their strong growth led by the addition of Gerald in solid organic improvement across our global corporate services and property management platforms as well as our high-margin asset management and servicing businesses.

We gained meaningful market share in investment sales during the quarter. This was particularly true in the U.S., where we materially outperformed the market by 19 percentage points according to RCA. Similarly, our total debt volumes outpaced the industry originations. We expect this outperformance to continue in the fourth quarter given our strong pipeline of capital markets activity. In terms of our intermediate and long-term view on capital markets, MSCI reports that the level of distressed assets in the U.S. is at its highest level in 10 years. And Newmark research estimates that approximately $1.2 trillion of outstanding commercial and multifamily mortgages in the U.S. are potentially troubled. As the industry leader in loan sales, this is an enormous opportunity for Newmark.

Higher interest rates rising cap rates and the pullback in lending by banks and other traditional lenders continues to lead more investors and owners to seek innovative financial – financing solutions. Talent matters most when markets are difficult, which is why our team of the highest quality professionals uniquely positions Newmark to gain market share and capitalize on the changing landscape. We expect our world-class debt platform to drive meaningful growth over time, due in part to the record $1.9 trillion of U.S. commercial real estate debt maturing to 2025. We anticipate these debt maturities will provide long-term tailwinds to our mortgage brokerage and origination businesses. And in the near-term, we expect a continued increase in the number of financings requiring the more bespoke and innovative transactions in which our professionals specialize.

Recapitalizations and restructuring volumes are expected to become an ever bigger part of our business. We significantly outperformed our full-service peers in the record market of 2021 and also expect to outperform our peers in a challenging 2023 market. Our model has proven to be resilient and successful across the cycles. We expect to continue outpacing the industry in the fourth quarter of 2023 by generating double-digit growth in revenues. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Our strong incremental margins will drive significant revenue and earnings outperformance, when the industry capital markets volumes recover. With that, I’m happy to turn the call over to our CFO, Mike Rispoli.

Mike Rispoli: Thank you, Barry, and good morning. Total revenues were $616.3 million, down 7.3%. We significantly outperformed the industry in capital markets as our investment sales and commercial mortgage origination revenues declined by 28.1% and 28.8%, respectively, compared to a more than 50% decline in overall market activity. Our leasing revenues also outperformed the industry, declining 7.6% in the quarter and 5% year-to-date as compared to a 15% to 20% decline for the industry for both periods. Our industrial and retail platforms have grown 45% over the last 12 months compared with pre-pandemic levels for 2019. Our management services, servicing and other revenues grew by 14.1%, led by the addition of Gerald Eve growth from Newmark’s high-margin servicing business and improvement in GCS fees.

Turning to expenses. Compensation expenses were down 5.2%, reflecting lower variable compensation, partially offset by expenses related to acquired companies and new revenue-generating professionals. Non-compensation expenses were up 1.4%, excluding the $9.8 million increase in pass-through expenses. The increase was due to acquisitions, which were largely offset by our cost savings initiatives. We have completed our $50 million fixed cost reduction initiative one quarter ahead of schedule and are now increasing our savings target to $75 million. We expect to complete this additional $25 million of savings by the second quarter of 2024. Moving to earnings. Adjusted EBITDA was $96.3 million versus $122.5 million. Our earnings per share were $0.27 compared with $0.35.

Our fully diluted weighted average share count increased by 1.5% to $247.2 million. We repurchased 2.8 million shares for $18.9 million during the quarter and 5.1 million shares for $32.3 million year-to-date. We expect our fully diluted weighted average share count for adjusted earnings to be approximately $250 million in the fourth quarter and $246 million for the year. Turning to the balance sheet. We ended September with $143.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter, we generated $89.1 million of cash flow from operations and received $105.5 million from the redemption of a joint venture. We used this cash to repay $170 million on a revolver and ended the period with $604.7 million of total corporate debt. Newmark’s net leverage was 1.4x, an improvement compared to 1.7x at the end of June.

To repay our $550 million November debt maturity, we plan to borrow $420 million under our recently announced credit agreement and the remaining $130 million from our $600 million revolver. Moving to outlook. We expect to outperform the industry in the fourth quarter and to generate between $692 million and $742 million of total revenues, an increase of 14% to 22% compared with last year. Adjusted EBITDA of between $143 million and $167 million, a 40% to 63% improvement and earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.49, up 31% to 53%. For the full year, we anticipate revenues between $2.415 billion and $2.465 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $375 million to $400 million, and earnings per share between $1.02 and $1.09. Newmark’s model of investing for long-term growth has driven our revenue and earnings outperformance across the cycles.

As we demonstrate in today’s investor presentation on Slide 14, we significantly outperformed the industry in 2021, which was a record year for industry capital markets volumes. And in 2023, based on the midpoint of our guidance and Street consensus for our competitors, we will once again outperform our peers. And with that, I would like to open the call for questions.

