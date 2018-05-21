OnePlus 6 review: A killer smartphone at a killer price

The OnePlus 6 is an impressive smartphone at an even better price.

When it comes to Android smartphones, there’s Samsung’s Galaxy’s line of handsets, and a long list of also-rans. But those non-Samsung devices aren’t any less impressive than the Korean giant’s offerings. In fact, some eclipse Samsung’s products.

Take OnePlus, for example. The Chinese smartphone maker has been producing incredibly powerful handsets that easily match Samsung’s for years. For its latest trick, the OnePlus 6, OnePlus is pushing the envelope even further, stretching its phone’s display to a massive 6.3 inches, packing an improved camera and still maintaining OnePlus’s signature low price, $529 for a base model.

It’s a fantastic device that should definitely be on your short list of handsets to buy.

Top-notch design

The OnePlus 6 is the follow-up to last year’s OnePlus 5T. The two devices are roughly the same size, but the 6 packs a 6.3-inch display, while the 5T had a 6-inch screen. OnePlus added that extra bit of real estate by pushing the 6’s panel about as close to the handset’s edges as possible.

And to do that, the company has added a notch to its top bezel. That’s right, the infamous notch that everyone talked about with the launch of the iPhone X is here on the OnePlus 6, too. And like the iPhone’s notch, the 6’s … isn’t really a big deal.

Some users might find it slightly off-putting, but I haven’t found it to be an issue. OnePlus’s notch works well, because it simply separates notifications and the battery life and Wi-Fi status in the notifications bar. Even when watching movies, I didn’t find the notch to be intrusive. Games like “PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds Mobile” fit nicely within the screen without the notch having any impact on them.

The 6’s panel uses AMOLED display technology, which makes for rich colors and deep blacks. Unlike other big-screen smartphones, however, the 6 has a 1080p display resolution. The S9 and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, both have higher resolution screens. You’re really unlikely to notice the difference though unless you’re using your phone for VR.

Class in glass

While the OnePlus 6 is the same size as the 5T and shares its general design, OnePlus differentiates its latest handset by trading in its old metal unibody design for an all-glass aesthetic. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus all have glass back designs, too.

OnePlus is offering three colors of the 6 including the mirror black, which has a traditional glass look, as well as midnight black and silk white. What’s impressive is that neither the midnight black nor silk white models actually look like they’re made using a glass back. To pull this off, OnePlus uses a corrosion technique on the midnight black model to make it look more like ceramic, while the company uses pearl powder to give the silk white version a more matte styling.

Up front, you’ll notice the OnePlus has no room for traditional Android interface buttons like back, Home and recent apps. Instead, you can either use on-screen buttons, or, in a move taken straight out of Apple’s playbook — as well as Google’s upcoming Android P update — use gestures to navigate between apps.

